Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 8A=
Loyola 41, St. Ignatius 7
York 36, Edwardsville 29
Illinois Prep Bowl=
First Round=
Kenwood 31, Phillips 6
Class 7A=
Batavia 55, Hononegah 14
Chicago Mt. Carmel 61, Quincy 14
Downers North 34, Lincoln Way West 6
Normal Community 45, Glenbard East 28
Class 6A=
Cary-Grove 41, Geneva 7
East St. Louis 38, Kankakee 13
Lake Zurich 14, Belvidere North 10
Washington 59, Chatham Glenwood 16
Class 5A=
Joliet Catholic 49, Morris 7
Nazareth 21, Carmel 17
Providence 21, Highland 0
St. Francis 37, Morgan Park 14
Class 4A=
Murphysboro 25, Harrisburg 20
Rochester 49, Breese Central 13
St. Laurence 24, IC Catholic 20
Class 3A=
Byron 63, Durand-Pecatonica 15
Montini 27, Princeton 9
Mt. Carmel 56, Tolono Unity 46
Roxana 56, Stanford Olympia 30
Class 2A=
Athens 28, Nashville 27
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Bloomington Central Catholic 11
Shelbyville 28, Breese Mater Dei 21
Wilmington 20, Seneca 14, OT
Class 1A=
Camp Point Central 42, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 22
Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Sesser-Valier 16
Hope Academy 57, ROWVA-Williamsfield 7
Lena-Winslow 30, Annawan-Wethersfield 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
