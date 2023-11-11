Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= IHSA Playoffs= Quarterfinal= Class 8A= Loyola 41, St. Ignatius 7 York 36, Edwardsville 29 Illinois Prep Bowl= First…

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 8A=

Loyola 41, St. Ignatius 7

York 36, Edwardsville 29

Illinois Prep Bowl=

First Round=

Kenwood 31, Phillips 6

Class 7A=

Batavia 55, Hononegah 14

Chicago Mt. Carmel 61, Quincy 14

Downers North 34, Lincoln Way West 6

Normal Community 45, Glenbard East 28

Class 6A=

Cary-Grove 41, Geneva 7

East St. Louis 38, Kankakee 13

Lake Zurich 14, Belvidere North 10

Washington 59, Chatham Glenwood 16

Class 5A=

Joliet Catholic 49, Morris 7

Nazareth 21, Carmel 17

Providence 21, Highland 0

St. Francis 37, Morgan Park 14

Class 4A=

Murphysboro 25, Harrisburg 20

Rochester 49, Breese Central 13

St. Laurence 24, IC Catholic 20

Class 3A=

Byron 63, Durand-Pecatonica 15

Montini 27, Princeton 9

Mt. Carmel 56, Tolono Unity 46

Roxana 56, Stanford Olympia 30

Class 2A=

Athens 28, Nashville 27

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Bloomington Central Catholic 11

Shelbyville 28, Breese Mater Dei 21

Wilmington 20, Seneca 14, OT

Class 1A=

Camp Point Central 42, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 22

Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Sesser-Valier 16

Hope Academy 57, ROWVA-Williamsfield 7

Lena-Winslow 30, Annawan-Wethersfield 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

