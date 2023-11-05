Sharks drop 11th straight, allowing 10 goals for 2nd game in a row

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel each had two goals and two assists, Evgeni Malkin also…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel each had two goals and two assists, Evgeni Malkin also scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat San Jose 10-2 on Saturday night, handing the Sharks their NHL record-tying 11th straight loss to start the season and second straight while allowing 10 goals.

Smith set the tone with two first-period goals as the Penguins — who had lost five of their last six — got back on track against the team with the league’s worst record. Guentzel’s goal early in the second that pushed Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-0 was the 200th of his career.

Bryan Rust had a goal and four assists, and Vinnie Hinostroza, Kris Letang and Matt Nieto also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry had 24 saves.

The Sharks fell to 0-10-1 to match the 11-game winless starts by the New York Rangers in 1943 and the Arizona Coyotes in 2017 and 2021. The last time a team allowed 10 or more goals in consecutive games was the Boston Bruins in 1965. The Sharks lost 10-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald scored power-play goals for San Jose.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played in his 1,200th career game, becoming the first player in franchise history and 10th active player to reach the mark.

RED WINGS 5, BRUINS 4

DETROIT (AP) — David Perron had the go-ahead goal and two assists and Detroit scored three times in the third period to beat Boston, handing the Bruins their first regulation loss of the season.

Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist and Andrew Copp and Jake Walman also scored for Detroit, which had lost four of five (1-3-1). Ville Husso had 26 saves.

James van Riemsdyk, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins (9-1-1). Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots.

Larkin tied it at 6:50 of the third when he beat Ullmark on the short side off a feed from Raymond for his fifth of the season.

Perron gave the Red Wings their first lead 2:06 later when he whiffed on a shot, regained control of the puck and fired it past Ullmark’s glove.

PREDATORS 5, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had three goals and an assist and Nashville beat Edmonton to end a two-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg added a goal and two assists, Thomas Novak also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves to help the Predators improve to 5-6-0.

Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton and Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots. Winless at home, the Oilers have lost six of seven to drop to 2-7-1.

Reilly put the puck in the net twice on the same shift midway through the third. He scored on a chip shot from the slot to apparently complete the hat trick. However, a review determined that a shot by O’Reilly in a scramble earlier in the shift had actually crossed the line before being swept out.

KINGS 5, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Talbot made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season and 29th overall and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia to extend its points streak to six games.

Los Angeles got off to a fast start behind Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, who scored 18 seconds apart in the first period. Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Moore scored in the second, and Blake Lizotte added a third-period goal.

Cal Petersen made 25 stops for Philadelphia. It was his first start for the Flyers after coming over from Los Angeles in an offseason trade.

CAPITALS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves, Tom Wilson scored an early goal for his third of the season and Washington held off Columbus for its fourth victory in five games.

Sonny Milano added his second goal and a second first-period goal for Washington, which celebrated the 1,000th win in franchise history.

Washington lost defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk in the first period with a lower-body injury after he went awkwardly into the boards behind his own goal.

Rooke Dmitri Voronkov scored his first NHL goal for Blue Jackets. They have lost five of their last six.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, AVALANCHE 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone became the first Golden Knights player to score two short-handed goals in a game as part of a four-point effort and Adin Hill made 41 saves in Vegas’ victory over Colorado.

Vegas (11-0-1) is the only team that has not lost in regulation. The Knights are tied with two other teams for the seventh-longest point streak to open a season.

William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also each scored two goals and William Carrier had a goal in the meeting between the NHL’s two most recent champions.

WILD 5, RANGERS 4, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout and Minnesota beat New York after coming back from a three-goal deficit.

Zuccarello and New York’s Artemi Panarin traded goals to open the shootout before Boldy got a fortunate bounce for the winner. Boldy’s shot went off the pipe and hit goalie Jonathan Quick in the back and deflected into the net.

Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marco Rossi also scored in regulation to help the Wild snap a four-game skid,

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced after replacing Filip Gustavsson in the first period.

Panarin and Erik Gustafsson each had a goal and an assist, and Jimmy Vesey and Chris Krieder scored for New York, which had won six straight.

SABRES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice and Buffalo overcame Toronto star Auston Matthews’ third hat trick of the season to beat the Maple Leafs.

JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Jordan Greenway also scored and Devon Levi made 25 saves to help Buffalo improve to 6-6-0. Toronto has dropped four straight (0-2-2) to fall to 5-4-2.

Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists for Toronto, while William Nylander extended his franchise-record points streak to open a season to 11 games with an assist. Joseph Woll made 35 stops.

HURRICANES 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 1:14 into overtime and Carolina rallied from three goals down to beat New York.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, Jalen Chatfield and Dmitry Orlov also scored and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for Carolina, which has won four of five. Antti Raanta had 22 saves.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Noah Dobson and Simon Holmstrom also scored for the Islanders, who were 3-0-1 in their last four.

BLUES 6, CANADIENS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and two assists and St. Louis beat Montreal.

Alexy Toropchenko, Robert Thomas, Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 30 saves.

The Blues (5-4-1) recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They beat New Jersey 4-1 on Friday night.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal (5-4-2).

BLACKHAWKS 5, PANTHERS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored in the second period and Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists, helping Chicago beat Florida.

Nick Foligno, Nikita Zaitsev and Taylor Hall scored in the first for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-1 loss at Arizona. Petr Mrazek made 38 saves.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matthew Tkachuk scored for Florida.

FLAMES 6, KRAKEN 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored early in the third period to lift Calgary past Seattle.

Sharangovich broke a 2-2 tie with a tip-in at 1:33, and Backlund scored on a rebound at four minutes after goalie Philipp Grubauer made a sprawling save on A.J. Green’s breakaway.

Martin Pospisil and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, and Backlund and Rasmus Andersson had empty-net goals. Dan Vladar made 17 saves.

Jaden Schwartz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle.

JETS 5, COYOTES 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored three goals and Brenden Dillon got his first two of the season, leading Winnipeg past Arizona.

Dillon snapped a 3-3 tie 3:23 into the third period when his slap shot from the left circle hit the far post and ricocheted in. Niederreiter then tipped in a Dillon shot at 7:16 for his third career hat trick. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets.

J.J. Moser, Liam O’Brien and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes.

LIGHTNING 6, SENATORS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brayden Point had three goals and an assist to help Tampa Bay beat Ottawa.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and four assists, Victor Hedman and Michael Eyssimont also scored and Jonas Johansson stopped 22 shots. The Lightning improved to 5-3-3.

Brady Tkachuk scored twice and Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson added goals for Ottawa. The Senators are 1-5-0 in their last six and 4-6-0 overall.

CANUCKS 2, STARS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 27 saves in his second shutout of the season in Vancouver’s victory over Dallas.

Pius Suter and Elias Pettersson scored in the second period as Vancouver improved to 4-0-1 at home. Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots for Dallas.

