AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney earns his 1st career NASCAR championship, gives Roger Penske back-to-back Cup titles.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney earns his 1st career NASCAR championship, gives Roger Penske back-to-back Cup titles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.