Right-hander Adam Cimber becomes free agent when Blue Jays decline to offer 2024 contract

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 10:43 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Adam Cimber became a free agent on Friday night when the Toronto Blue Jays declined to offer a 2024 contract.

The 33-year-old was 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA in 22 appearances this year. He was on the injured list from April 24 to May 23 because of a strained rhomboid muscle near his right shoulder and didn’t pitch after June 18 because of right shoulder impingement.

Cimber was was 10-6 with a 2.80 ERA in 77 appearances for Toronto in 2022. He made his big league debut with San Diego in 2018.

