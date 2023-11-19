Results from the 13 Cricket World Cup finals

A list of Cricket World Cup finals:
2023 in India:
Australia defeated India by six wickets
2019 in England:
England was awarded victory on a countback of boundaries against New Zealand after the final finished tied after the regulation 100 overs and a Super Over.
2015 in Australia and New Zealand:
Australia defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets
2011 in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:
India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
2007 in the Caribbean:
Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 53 runs
2003 in South Africa:
Australia defeated India by 125 runs
1999 in England and Wales:
Australia defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets
1996 in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka:
Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 7 wickets
1992 in Australia and New Zealand:
Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs
1987 in India and Pakistan:
Australia defeated England by 7 runs
1983 in England:
India defeated West Indies by 43 runs
1979 in England:
West Indies defeated England by 92 runs
1975 in England:
West Indies defeated Australia by 17 runs
