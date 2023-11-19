Live Radio
Results from the 13 Cricket World Cup finals

The Associated Press

November 19, 2023, 11:23 AM

A list of Cricket World Cup finals:

2023 in India:

Australia defeated India by six wickets

2019 in England:

England was awarded victory on a countback of boundaries against New Zealand after the final finished tied after the regulation 100 overs and a Super Over.

2015 in Australia and New Zealand:

Australia defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets

2011 in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:

India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

2007 in the Caribbean:

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 53 runs

2003 in South Africa:

Australia defeated India by 125 runs

1999 in England and Wales:

Australia defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets

1996 in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 7 wickets

1992 in Australia and New Zealand:

Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs

1987 in India and Pakistan:

Australia defeated England by 7 runs

1983 in England:

India defeated West Indies by 43 runs

1979 in England:

West Indies defeated England by 92 runs

1975 in England:

West Indies defeated Australia by 17 runs

