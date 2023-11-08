Live Radio
Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa misses Champions League game after injury in warmups

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 5:05 PM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the Champions League game against Braga after sustaining an injury during warmups on Wednesday.

Andriy Lunin got the start and saved a penalty kick six minutes into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid won 3-0.

Madrid did not specify Kepa’s injury but Spanish media said it was a muscle problem on his right leg.

Kepa was signed this season to take the starting role of Thibaut Courtois, who will miss a big part of the season because of a knee injury.

