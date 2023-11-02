Real Madrid extends contract of Brazil winger Rodrygo to 2028

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid extended the contract of Rodrygo on Thursday, tying the Brazil winger to the club through…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid extended the contract of Rodrygo on Thursday, tying the Brazil winger to the club through the 2027-28 season in a latest boost for the Spanish powerhouse.

Rodrygo’s new deal was announced two days after Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior had his contract extended until the 2026-27 season.

At Thursday’s signing, Rodrygo posed with club president Florentino Pérez and displayed a Madrid jersey with 2028 on it. No financial details were released.

Rodrygo’s current contract was set to end in 2025.

Rodrygo arrived at Madrid in 2019 as an 18-year-old, having signed from Brazilian club Santos for nearly 45 million euros ($47.8 million).

The 22-year-old has made 179 appearances with the Spanish club, scoring 39 goals and winning eight titles, including the Champions League and two Spanish league titles.

“Rodrygo has been instrumental in many of the trophies Real Madrid have lifted in recent seasons,” the club said. He scored both goals for Madrid in the 2-1 win over Osasuna in the 2023 Copa del Rey final.

Rodrygo has been a regular starter in Carlo Ancelotti’s team, playing in attack alongside Vinícius.

Rodrygo has two goals with Madrid this season.

