Rangers beat Bruins 7-4 in Eastern Conference showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey put New York ahead late in the second period, Chris Kreider scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves to help the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Saturday in a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

New York improved to 15-3-1. They are 13-1-1 in their last 15 games and have 15 wins in 19 or fewer games for the first time in franchise history.

Kreider scored on the power play and short-handed. He leads the Rangers with 13 goals. Nick Bonino, K’Andre Miller, Tyler Pitlick and Artemi Panarin also scored and Vincent Trocheck had two assists.

Charlie Coyle scored twice for Boston (14-3-3), which was coming off a 5-2 home loss to Detroit on Friday. Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins.

COYOTES 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Connor Ingram made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, Clayton Keller broke a scoreless tie with 9:22 left and Arizona beat Vegas to end a three-game losing streak.

Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal with 1:17 left, his 10th goal this month and of the season. He has scored in five of his past six games.

Logan Thompson made 16 saves for the Knights. They were shut out for the third time in six games.

FLYERS 1, ISLANDERS 0, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Samuel Errson made 25 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped four more attempts in a shootout, Tyson Foerster scored in the fourth round of the tiebreaker and Philadelphia outlasted New York.

Errson had his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL. He stopped Bo Horvat, Oliver Wahlstrom, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri in the shootout to help the Flyers snap a two-game skid.

Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves for the Islanders for this second shutout of the season.

SHARKS 4, CANUCKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikael Granlund broke a tie 22 seconds into the third period, Ty Emberson scored his first career NHL goal and San Jose beat Vancouver for its fourth victory in the first 21 games.

Granlund scored for the first time since joining the Sharks in the Erik Karlsson trade this offseason. The veteran forward sped from his own end, deked Filip Hronek with an inside-out move and beat goalie Casey DeSmith.

Mike Hoffman and Fabian Zetterlund also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves. The Sharks ended an 11-game losing streak against the Canucks, which had been the third longest active streak in the NHL.

Brock Boeser scoredc twice and Hronek added a goal for Vancouver.

AVALANCHE 3, FLAMES 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots and Colorado beat Calgary for its sixth victory in seven games.

Ryan Johansen added a goal and Jonathan Drouin had a first-period power-play score for Colorado, the seventh straight game in which the Avalanche scored on the power play.

Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary.

KINGS 4, CANADIENS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored twice, Pheonix Copley made 18 saves for his third career shutout and Los Angeles beat Montreal for its fifth consecutive victory.

Carl Grundstrom and Trevor Lewis also scored. The Kings have won nine of 11 to improve to 13-3-3.

Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for Montreal.

DEVILS 7, SABRES 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored twice, Vitek Vanecek needed just nine saves and New Jersey routed Buffalo to snap a three-game losing streak.

Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer and Luke Hughes also scored to help the Devils rebound from a 2-1 home loss to Columbus on Friday. Theys won for first time at home since Oct. 29 and for the second time in eight games overall.

Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo.

PENGUINS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored the deciding goal in the final minute of the second period and Pittsburgh held off Toronto.

Jake Guentzel and Noel Acciari also scored and Tristan Jarry made 34 saves to help the Penguins end a two-game losing streak.

Matthew Knies and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Toronto.

