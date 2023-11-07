PSG fan and police officer stabbed in clashes ahead of Champions League match in Milan

MILAN (AP) — A Paris Saint-Germain fan was seriously injured and a police officer was wounded after both were stabbed…

According to Italian media, a group of around 50 Milan fans — wearing masks and helmets and throwing flares — attacked PSG supporters in the lively Navigli area of the Italian city on the eve of Tuesday’s Champions League match between the teams.

The PSG fan stabbed twice in the leg. There was no update Tuesday on his status.

There were also clashes between PSG supporters and police. An officer was stabbed in the leg and the alleged culprit was arrested. The officer’s injury was reportedly not considered serious.

“AC Milan condemns every form of violence: football for us is passion, not hate. Sport is supposed to unite, not divide,” the Italian club wrote in a post — in French as well as English and Italian — on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

A Newcastle fan was stabbed in the same area of the city before Milan’s other home match in the Champions League, against the Premier League team, in September.

Milan, which reached the semifinals last season, is at the bottom of Group F and without a win or a goal in this season’s competition.

