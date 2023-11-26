Porzingis, Holiday both out with an injury for Celtics game against Hawks

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will be missing two starters Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks as Kristaps Porzingis…

The Boston Celtics will be missing two starters Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are sidelined with injuries.

Holiday is out for the second straight game with a sprained right ankle. Porzingis strained his left calf in a loss at Orlando on Friday afternoon, and is out, too.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis will be examined again “after a week or so.”

Holiday warmed up about two hours before the scheduled tip-off but the club sent out a message that he was out on its official X site, formerly known as Twitter.

