Portugal squad depleted for European qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Iceland

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Four players initially called up by coach Roberto Martínez will not be available for Portugal’s European…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Four players initially called up by coach Roberto Martínez will not be available for Portugal’s European qualifying games against Liechtenstein on Thursday and Iceland three days later.

Pepe, Rafael Leão and Nelson Semedo were out because of injuries, while Diogo Dalot was released because his wife is due to give birth.

Martínez called up Raphael Guerreiro to replace Semedo, and João Mário for Dalot. Martínez did not replace Leão and Pepe.

Portugal has won all of its eight qualifiers in Group J and has already secured a spot at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Martínez’s squad includes forwards João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.