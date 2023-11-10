Portland’s Robert Williams III to miss the season with a knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will require surgery for torn ligaments in his right…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will require surgery for torn ligaments in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the team said on Friday.

Williams was injured in the fourth quarter of Portland’s 112-100 loss at home to Memphis on Sunday night. He was knocked to the ground underneath the Grizzlies’ basket and came up limping. He tried to play, but left the court and headed straight for the locker room.

The 6-foot-9 Williams was acquired from the Boston Celtics via an offseason trade. He spent five seasons in Boston, averaging 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in 209 games.

In just six games with the Blazers, he averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.