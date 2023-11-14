PGA Tour Champions Qualifying First Stage Scores

Tuesday At Grand Bear Golf Club Saucier, Miss. Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72 First Round a-Brendan Hester 34-36—70 Jeff Martin 36-34—70…

Tuesday At Grand Bear Golf Club Saucier, Miss. Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72 First Round a-Brendan Hester 34-36—70 Jeff Martin 36-34—70 Robert Russell 36-35—71 Fran Quinn 37-34—71 Eric Bogar 37-34—71 Jason Schultz 34-37—71 Bobby Collins 36-35—71 Mike Stone 35-36—71 Gibby Gilbert III 36-36—72 Kevin Dillen 37-35—72 Chris Gum 37-36—73 Kent Jones 37-36—73 Steve Holmes 37-36—73 Tim Bogue 39-35—74 Mick Smith 39-35—74 Keith Nolan 38-36—74 Alejandro Mastretta 36-38—74 Marcus Meloan 40-35—75 Steve Pleis 40-35—75 Sonny Skinner 39-36—75 Michael Crowley 39-36—75 Jay Jurecic 37-39—76 Ruben Gonzalez 35-41—76 Shaun Micheel 41-37—76 Christian Bennett 35-41—76 Stephen Mondshine 39-37—76 Marion Dantzler 39-38—77 Anthony Rodriguez 43-34—77 Tim Ailes 41-36—77 Michael Hood 39-39—78 Scott Foster 42-36—78 Mark Newman 37-41—78 Michael Brown 38-41—79 Robert Forde 42-37—79 Jon Hoover 39-40—79 Ramiro Goti 42-37—79 Tommy Maddox 36-43—79 Steve Jurgensen 40-40—80 Wes Stewart 41-39—80 Paul Norris 42-38—80 E.A. Tischler 44-37—81 Britt Pavelonis 40-41—81 William Little 40-41—81 Deane Pappas 41-41—82 a-Jed Hilton 38-44—82 Bruce Henning 42-41—83 Steven Wells 38-45—83 Blaine Patin 46-41—87 Chad Cole 44-43—87 Jason Gornicki 43-46—89 Troy Francis 43-48—91 Withdrew Hector Gillermo Davila James Connolly

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.