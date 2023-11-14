PGA Tour Champions Qualifying First Stage Scores

|Tuesday
|At Grand Bear Golf Club
|Saucier, Miss.
|Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72
|First Round
|a-Brendan Hester
|34-36—70
|Jeff Martin
|36-34—70
|Robert Russell
|36-35—71
|Fran Quinn
|37-34—71
|Eric Bogar
|37-34—71
|Jason Schultz
|34-37—71
|Bobby Collins
|36-35—71
|Mike Stone
|35-36—71
|Gibby Gilbert III
|36-36—72
|Kevin Dillen
|37-35—72
|Chris Gum
|37-36—73
|Kent Jones
|37-36—73
|Steve Holmes
|37-36—73
|Tim Bogue
|39-35—74
|Mick Smith
|39-35—74
|Keith Nolan
|38-36—74
|Alejandro Mastretta
|36-38—74
|Marcus Meloan
|40-35—75
|Steve Pleis
|40-35—75
|Sonny Skinner
|39-36—75
|Michael Crowley
|39-36—75
|Jay Jurecic
|37-39—76
|Ruben Gonzalez
|35-41—76
|Shaun Micheel
|41-37—76
|Christian Bennett
|35-41—76
|Stephen Mondshine
|39-37—76
|Marion Dantzler
|39-38—77
|Anthony Rodriguez
|43-34—77
|Tim Ailes
|41-36—77
|Michael Hood
|39-39—78
|Scott Foster
|42-36—78
|Mark Newman
|37-41—78
|Michael Brown
|38-41—79
|Robert Forde
|42-37—79
|Jon Hoover
|39-40—79
|Ramiro Goti
|42-37—79
|Tommy Maddox
|36-43—79
|Steve Jurgensen
|40-40—80
|Wes Stewart
|41-39—80
|Paul Norris
|42-38—80
|E.A. Tischler
|44-37—81
|Britt Pavelonis
|40-41—81
|William Little
|40-41—81
|Deane Pappas
|41-41—82
|a-Jed Hilton
|38-44—82
|Bruce Henning
|42-41—83
|Steven Wells
|38-45—83
|Blaine Patin
|46-41—87
|Chad Cole
|44-43—87
|Jason Gornicki
|43-46—89
|Troy Francis
|43-48—91
|Withdrew
|Hector Gillermo Davila
|James Connolly
