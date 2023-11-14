Live Radio
PGA Tour Champions Qualifying First Stage Scores

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 6:18 PM

Tuesday
At Grand Bear Golf Club
Saucier, Miss.
Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72
First Round
a-Brendan Hester 34-36—70
Jeff Martin 36-34—70
Robert Russell 36-35—71
Fran Quinn 37-34—71
Eric Bogar 37-34—71
Jason Schultz 34-37—71
Bobby Collins 36-35—71
Mike Stone 35-36—71
Gibby Gilbert III 36-36—72
Kevin Dillen 37-35—72
Chris Gum 37-36—73
Kent Jones 37-36—73
Steve Holmes 37-36—73
Tim Bogue 39-35—74
Mick Smith 39-35—74
Keith Nolan 38-36—74
Alejandro Mastretta 36-38—74
Marcus Meloan 40-35—75
Steve Pleis 40-35—75
Sonny Skinner 39-36—75
Michael Crowley 39-36—75
Jay Jurecic 37-39—76
Ruben Gonzalez 35-41—76
Shaun Micheel 41-37—76
Christian Bennett 35-41—76
Stephen Mondshine 39-37—76
Marion Dantzler 39-38—77
Anthony Rodriguez 43-34—77
Tim Ailes 41-36—77
Michael Hood 39-39—78
Scott Foster 42-36—78
Mark Newman 37-41—78
Michael Brown 38-41—79
Robert Forde 42-37—79
Jon Hoover 39-40—79
Ramiro Goti 42-37—79
Tommy Maddox 36-43—79
Steve Jurgensen 40-40—80
Wes Stewart 41-39—80
Paul Norris 42-38—80
E.A. Tischler 44-37—81
Britt Pavelonis 40-41—81
William Little 40-41—81
Deane Pappas 41-41—82
a-Jed Hilton 38-44—82
Bruce Henning 42-41—83
Steven Wells 38-45—83
Blaine Patin 46-41—87
Chad Cole 44-43—87
Jason Gornicki 43-46—89
Troy Francis 43-48—91
Withdrew
Hector Gillermo Davila
James Connolly

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

