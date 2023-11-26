Perron scores 300th goal, Red Wings hand Wild seventh consecutive loss, 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red…

DETROIT (AP) — David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin supplied a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have won three straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Alex Lyon made 37 saves in his third start this season.

Perron was notified by a member of the Wings’ media relations department before the game that he was two goals shy of 300. He was pleased to achieve that feat during the next three periods.

“It felt great,” he said. “Good plays by the guys on the ice to get me open for a couple of looks and they went in. … I’m glad it’s over now and we can move forward and keep adding, hopefully.”

Perron, who won a championship with St. Louis in 2019, was signed by the Red Wings as a free agent before last season.

“He drives us in that he has such a passion to win,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “I don’t know if I’ve dealt with a more competitive player. It’s something where we are as an organization, how we’re trying to take some steps, he was someone we really, really needed.”

Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal for the Wild, who are winless in their last seven games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots.

Minnesota is 0-5-2 during the skid. Coach Dean Evason called out his team afterward.

“What makes me mad is we’re making the same mistakes and the same guys aren’t pulling their weight,” he said. “Most nights, we’re not giving ourselves a true chance to win the hockey game.”

Evason vowed to shake things up.

“I think frustration is turning to anger at this point,” he said. “Hopefully, they are as angry as we are (as a staff), because we’ve got to change something. This just can’t continue.”

With Alex Goligoski in the penalty box for slashing, Perron scored 4:06 into the game. He ripped a shot from the left circle off a Lucas Raymond pass.

Minnesota tied it with 11.3 seconds left in the first period after Detroit’s Klim Kostin committed a tripping penalty. Eriksson Ek redirected a Kirill Kaprizov shot over Lyon’s left shoulder.

During a 4-on-4 situation, Larkin scored with 3:07 left in the second period to give his team a 2-1 lead. Gustavsson made a pad save on Larkin, who then collected the rebound and beat the Wild goalie on the short side.

Perron’s milestone goal came at 1:29 of the third after Pat Maroon was penalized for tripping. He scored from the left circle off a Gostisbehere setup. Perron has 17 career goals against Minnesota in 48 games.

The Wings have scored five power play goals during their winning streak after scoring just two the previous 10 games.

“The quick puck movement, getting guys in certain spots, it’s really clicking,” Gostisbehere said.

Gostisbehere scored with 22.9 seconds remaining. The Red Wings are 11-0-2 this season when scoring four or more goals.

