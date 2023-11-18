Perfetti scores again, Jets beat Sabres 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cole Perfetti scored in a fifth consecutive game and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cole Perfetti scored in a fifth consecutive game and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Friday night.

Mason Appleton and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

“I put an emphasis a bit more on shooting the puck, especially when the puck seems to be going in the back of the net,” the 21-year-old Perfetti said.

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres, who have lost three straight. Eric Comrie, making his first return to action since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 27, stopped 15 shots.

“I think in this league, it’s becoming more offensive, so we’ve got to find ways to score,” Tuch said. “I thought Hellebuyck played really well, but I thought we carried most of the pace, most of the tempo out there. It was good to see.

“I think we did it a little bit late, though. I think we can still start a little bit more on time.”

After a scoreless first period, the Jets only had five shots on goal in the second but scored three times.

Perfetti got the scoring started at 2:12 with his sixth goal of the season, which also extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists).

“I feel better this year,” Perfetti said. “Even now from the beginning of the season, 16 games in, I feel like it is getting better each and every game. It’s been good.”

Appleton made it 2-0 at 4:33 when he raced to the net and got a timely pass from Niederreiter.

Tuch responded 24 seconds later to get the Sabres on the scoreboard.

Ehlers appeared to catch Comrie off guard with a long shot that went past him to make it 3-1 at 8:12.

Jets interim head coach Scott Arniel said the Sabres’ play affected his team’s shot total.

“But at the same time, I thought there were a few times where I thought we should have fired the puck,” Arniel said. “But when you go 11 minutes without a shot in the second period, you’ve got to simplify things a little bit.

“We did score those goals and they kind of came off transition. But you’ve got to give Buffalo credit, they were real good at stealing pucks, knocking pucks out of the air.”

Peterka made it a one-goal game when he put in his own rebound a minute into the third period.

The Sabres had another power play four minutes later, but couldn’t capitalize.

Sabres coach Don Granato said the effort in the third period has to be duplicated to lead to success.

“The third period I will say for me was the culmination of everything to this point of the year and our guys finally decided to wake up and compete harder instead of waiting,” he said. “Obviously, I had a message for them unlike a normal message you would get after a period.

“I like the way they responded, but it’s not what I say. They know. There’s guys in that room, they know they need more.”

Kyle Connor, the Jets’ leading scorer, was sent in on a breakaway with under 30 seconds remaining, but couldn’t put his rebound in an open side of the net.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Chicago on Sunday in the middle game of a three-game trip.

Jets: Host Arizona on Saturday to finish a five-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.