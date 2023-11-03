Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Paris Saint-Germain moves top of the French league with a 3-0 win over Montpellier

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 6:57 PM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain moved to the top of the French league on Friday thanks to a comprehensive 3-0 win at home to Montpellier.

Lee Kang-in got the opener for the hosts after 10 minutes when he took advantage of a nice dummy from Kylian Mbappe and placed the ball into the top corner of the net.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery doubled PSG’s lead 13 minutes into the second half with a fierce shot. Substitute Vitinha made it three in the 66th, just four minutes after replacing Lee.

Goncalo Ramos thought he had added a fourth with a header in stoppage time but the goal was ruled out for offside.

It was PSG’s fifth consecutive win in all competitions and moves it provisionally two points ahead of Nice, which is at home to Rennes on Sunday.

Montpellier is in 11th place.

