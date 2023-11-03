Paolo Banchero scores 30 points, Magic beat Jazz 115-113

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 30 points, making the deciding layup with 14 seconds left, in the…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 30 points, making the deciding layup with 14 seconds left, in the Orlando Magic’s 115-113 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Banchero added nine rebounds and five assists to help the Magic win for the third time in 15 games against Utah. He attacked the paint relentlessly for four quarters. Only one of his nine baskets came from the perimeter, and he made 11 of 15 free throws.

“I just wanted to be aggressive and take advantage of the mismatches,” Banchero said.

Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Cole Anthony had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to help the Magic cap a four-game trip with their second road victory.

“I think us winning tonight just kinds shows our growth as a team,” Banchero said. “It’s a boost being able to go back home with some momentum.”

Attacking the rim consistently paid off for Orlando. The Magic finished with 56 points in the paint and 13 second-chance points. Orlando also went 27 of 36 on free throws.

“I think that’s where we can thrive in this league – by attacking the paint and getting downhill,” Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 22 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Clarkson had 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and John Collins added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Utah had won seven home games in a row against Orlando.

After trailing throughout the second half, Utah took the lead on Markkanen’s 3-pointer with 19.2 seconds left. Banchero quickly countered on the other end.

Talen Horton-Tucker missed another potential go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds left and, after Anthony Black went 1-of-2 from the line, Kelly Olynyk turned it over on Utah’s final possession.

“We mis-timed it a little bit and turned the ball over, but I think it’s a good play for us that we’ve been working on and obviously we got to keep working on it,” Markkanen said.

For the second consecutive game, Utah rode hot first-quarter shooting to stake an early double-digit lead. The Jazz shot 60% over the first 12 minutes. Collins led the way, scoring three baskets and adding three free throws to put Utah up 28-18.

Orlando erased the deficit in the second quarter behind an 18-3 run and sprinted out to a 63-54 lead. Wagner made back-to-back baskets to put Orlando in front and Banchero capped the lengthy spurt with a reverse layup. Utah opened a door for the Magic to charge ahead after missing eight straight shots and committing four turnovers over a five-minute stretch.

Orlando led by 14 before the Jazz countered with a late third-quarter rally and cut the deficit to 85-84 on Markkanen’ dunk.

“Winning the first quarter, the third quarter, and the fourth quarter – it was fantastic, but we sort of lost our minds in the second quarter for a little bit there,” Utah coach Will Hardy said.

Markelle Fultz did not play after his knee experienced swelling in pregame warmups. Gary Harris was sidelined after halftime with a sore right groin and Wendell Carter, Jr. subbed out for the final 1.3 seconds after falling on his left hand.

Mosley said all three players will be evaluated further when the Magic return to Florida.

