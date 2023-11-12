Panthers withstand Bedard’s 2 highlight-reel goals in 4-3 victory over Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and two assists, Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal early in…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and two assists, Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Florida Panthers withstood two highlight-reel scores from rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues each had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots. The Panthers have won a season-high four straight and are 9-2-1 in their last 12.

Bedard — who has nine goals in his first 13 games — became the youngest player to score twice in a game against Florida, doing so three days after he became the youngest player to have a two-goal game against Tampa Bay. Jason Dickinson also scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves.

RANGERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere tied with 11 seconds left with his second goal of the game and had the only score in the shootout to lift New York past Columbus.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games. Artemi Panarin had two assists to extend his season-opening points streak to 14 games, tying Rod Gilbert for the franchise record set in 1972-73. Jonathan Quick made 26 saves.

Justin Danforth, Adam Fantilli and Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost five straight.

STARS 8, WILD 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each had two goals and an assist to help Dallas beat Minnesota to sweep a three-game trip.

Dallas scored five power-play goals on six chances to tie a franchise record and had two short-handed goals. Minnesota set a record for power-play goals allowed.

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Joe Pavelski, Radek Faksa and Evgenii Dadonov also scored. Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots.

Brandon Duhaime, Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, They have lost three straight.

CANUCKS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Conor Garland, Dakota Joshua and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist and Vancouver rebounded from a loss to beat Montreal.

Ilya Mikheyev and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored and Casey DeSmith made 30 saves to help Vancouver — a 5-2 loser in Toronto on Saturday night — improve to 11-3-1. Montreal traded DeSmith to Vancouver in September.

Mike Matheson and Arber Xhekaj scored for Montreal, a night after the Canadiens beat Boston 3-2 in overtime at home.

DUCKS 4, SHARKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored twice in the first periodM John Gibson made 25 saves and Anaheim beat San Jose Sharks.,

Mason McTavish and Radko Gudas also scored. The Ducks ended a two-game losing streak and won for the seventh time in nine games.

Luke Kunin scored for San Jose. The Sharks have lost two straight after winning twice in a row following an 0-10-1 start.

