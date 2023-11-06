Orange outlast New Hampshire in Autry’s first game as Syracuse’s head coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 20 points to lead Syracuse to an 83-72 win over New Hampshire on…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 20 points to lead Syracuse to an 83-72 win over New Hampshire on Monday night in Adrian Autry’s first game as head coach of the Orange.

Syracuse announced the hiring of Autry on Mar. 8 to replace Jim Boeheim, who had coached the Orange for 47 seasons.

Mintz was one of five Syracuse players to finish in double-figure scoring. Justin Taylor added 14, and J.J. Starling, Maliq Brown, and Quadir Copeland each scored 10.

New Hampshire forward Clarence Daniels led all players with 21 points. Naim Miller and Ahmad Robinson added 15 apiece for the Wildcats.

The Orange never trailed, and led by as much as 23 following Kyle Cuffe Jr.’s free throw with 8:39 left in the first half. However, New Hampshire cut the deficit to 51-45 after Robinson’s layup 5:11 into the second half.

But that was as close as the Wildcats would get.

Syracuse was shorthanded as junior forward Benny Williams missed the game serving a suspension for a violation of team rules. The junior forward averaged 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30 games last season.

