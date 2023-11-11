Live Radio
Home » Sports » NWSL Championships

NWSL Championships

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2023 — Gotham FC 2, OL Reign 1

2022 — Portland 2, Kansas City 0

2021 — Washington 2, Chicago 1

2019 — North Carolina 4, Chicago 0

2018 — North Carolina 3, Portland 0

2017 — Portland 1, North Carolina 0

2016 — Western New York 2, Washington 2, WNY won 3-2 on penalty kicks

2015 — FC Kansas City 1, Seattle 0

2014 — FC Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

2013 — Portland 2, Western New York 0

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up