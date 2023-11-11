NWSL Championships

2023 — Gotham FC 2, OL Reign 1
2022 — Portland 2, Kansas City 0
2021 — Washington 2, Chicago 1
2019 — North Carolina 4, Chicago 0
2018 — North Carolina 3, Portland 0
2017 — Portland 1, North Carolina 0
2016 — Western New York 2, Washington 2, WNY won 3-2 on penalty kicks
2015 — FC Kansas City 1, Seattle 0
2014 — FC Kansas City 2, Seattle 1
2013 — Portland 2, Western New York 0
