Non-Tender Free Agents

NEW YORK (AP) — The 63 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2024 contracts Friday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Wyatt Mills, rhp.

DETROIT (5) — Brenan Hanifee, rhp; Garret Hill, rhp; Austin Meadows, of; Freddy Pacheco, rhp; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Austin Cox, lhp; Diego Hernandez, of; Logan Porter, c; Josh Staumont, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — José Marte, rhp.

MINNESOTA (2) — Ronny Henriquez, rhp; Jovani Moran, lhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Albert Abreu, rhp; Anthony Misiewicz, lhp; Lou Trivino, rhp.

OAKLAND (1) — Kevin Smith, 3b.

SEATTLE (1) — Mike Ford, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Cooper Criswell, rhp.

TEXAS (2) — Matt Bush, rhp; Brett Martin, lhp.

TORONTO (1) — Adam Cimber, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Kyle Lewis, of.

ATLANTA (7)— Kolby Allard, lhp; Yonny Chirinos, rhp; Penn Murfee, rhp; Angel Perdomo, lhp; Michael Tonkin, rhp; Chadwick Tromp, c; Lucas Williams, c.

CHICAGO (3) — Codi Heuer, rhp; Brandon Hughes, lhp; Ethan Roberts, rhp.

CINCINNATI (3) — Derek Law, rhp; Reiver Sanmartin, lhp; Nick Senzel, of.

COLORADO (1) — Tommy Doyle, rhp.

MIAMI (2) — Garrett Hampson, of-inf; Jacob Stallings, c.

MILWAUKEE (3) — JC Mejia, rhp; Rowdy Tellez, 1b; Brandon Woodruff, rhp.

NEW YORK (5) — Jeff Brigham, rhp; Sam Coonrod, rhp; Trevor Gott, rhp; Luis Guillorme, inf; Daniel Vogelbach, dh.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Josh Fleming, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Osvaldo Bido, rhp; Hunter Stratton, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Dakota Hudson, rhp; Andrew Knizner, c; Jake Woodford, rhp; Juan Yepez, 1b.

SAN DIEGO (4) — José Espada. rhp; Tim Hill, lhp; Taylor Kohlwey, of; Austin Nola, c.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — José Cruz, rhp; Thomas Szapucki, lhp; Cole Waites, rhp.

WASHINGTON (2) — Cory Abbott, rhp; Dominic Smith, 1b.

