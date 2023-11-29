Noah Gregor’s shootout goal lifts Maple Leafs over Panthers 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Noah Gregor scored in regulation and the shootout, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers…

TORONTO (AP) — Noah Gregor scored in regulation and the shootout, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Toronto also got a solid performance from Joseph Woll, who made 38 saves in regulation and overtime.

Kevin Stenlund scored for Florida, which picked up a fight-filled 5-0 victory in Ottawa on Monday. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

Evan Rodrigues appeared to have won the shootout for Florida in the fifth round, but was judged to have touched the puck twice on his effort following a video review.

OILERS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, SO

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and added the shootout winner as Edmonton got a measure of revenge for last year’s second-round playoff loss to Vegas.

McDavid has recorded 12 points in his last three games.

Sam Gagner, Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers, who have won three in a row.

Mark Stone, Michael Amadio, Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights, who have dropped three straight and lost five of their last six.

CANUCKS 3, DUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to help Vancouver beat Anaheim.

Elias Pettersson snapped a third-period tie as Vancouver improved to 3-4 in its last seven games. Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots.

Ryan Strome scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 24 saves. The Ducks dropped their seventh straight game.

The Canucks were outshot 27-12 through the first two periods before an improved third-period performance.

STARS 2, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to record his first shutout of the season, leading Dallas over Winnipeg.

Forwards Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas.

Seguin put the game away late in the third period. He converted a pass from Mason Marchment, who flipped the puck over fallen defenseman Nate Schmidt and potted the puck into the empty side of the net.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 21 shots for Winnipeg, snapping his four-game winning streak. It was Winnipeg’s second consecutive loss.

COYOTES 3, LIGHTNING 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored twice, Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his second straight strong performance and Arizona beat Tampa Bay.

Ingram had his second assist this season and Travis Boyd scored his first goal of the season.

Brayden Point scored and Jonas Johansson had 22 saves for the Lightning, who have lost two straight following a five-game point streak.

WILD 3, BLUES 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the first period and Minnesota ended a seven-game slide by beating St. Louis.

Matt Boldy added an insurance goal late and Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for his first win in eight starts for Minnesota, playing its first game under coach John Hynes.

Colton Parayko netted the Blues goal.

Jordan Binnington stopped 34 shots for St. Louis, including all 17 he faced in a second period owned by Minnesota. The Blues had just five shots on goal in the period.

HURRICANES 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and Carolina won for the fourth time in five games.

Seth Jarvis and Brendan Lemieux also scored for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia.

Flyers goalie Carter Hart made 31 saves.

DEVILS 5, ISLANDERS 4

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Curtis Lazar scored the winning goal with 23 seconds left and Akira Schmid made eight saves in relief as New Jersey rallied past New York.

New York led 4-2 entering the third before Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier scored to tie it. Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck scored 1:16 apart midway through the second to put the Islanders ahead 3-2 before Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave them a two-goal cushion at 13:05.

Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders, who lost in regulation for the first time in seven games.

Schmid replaced netminder Vitek Vanecek in net after Pageau’s goal. Vanecek allowed four goals on 18 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 4, KRAKEN 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle scored in the second period, and Chicago topped Seattle after dropping six of seven.

Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 33 saves. Joey Anderson added two assists.

Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for Seattle in its second straight loss. Rookie Tye Kartye and Alex Wennberg also scored, and Adam Larsson had an assist for his 200th point.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer blocked 19 shots in his return from an undisclosed injury suffered a week ago against Calgary.

PREDATORS 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored 14 seconds into overtime to give Nashville its sixth straight victory.

Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for Nashville.

Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust scored and Tristan Jarry made 23 saves for the Penguins, who have lost three of four.

Forsberg skated the length of the ice and beat Jarry on the glove side for the game-winner. As Forsberg crossed the blue line, Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly collided with Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, creating space for Forsberg to skate into the slot.

