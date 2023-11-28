Noah Gregor leads Toronto Maple Leafs past Florida Panthers in shootout

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the…

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office.

Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the locker room to begin peeling off his equipment.

Fourth-line winger Noah Gregor, meanwhile, was in the tunnel at Scotiabank Arena after leaving the ice with his teammates.

Everyone had to turn around.

Gregor scored the shootout clincher Tuesday after Florida appeared to win the game with an Evan Rodrigues effort on the previous attempt — one that was eventually overturned by video review — as the Leafs picked up a wild 2-1 victory over the Panthers.

“Never seen that before,” Gregor said. “Crazy.”

Rodrigues looked to have closed it out in the shootout’s fifth round, but was judged to have touched the puck twice on his deke to the forehand on Woll.

“I didn’t really know he double tapped (the puck) until I got back in the locker room,” Woll said, “and someone told me I might be going back out.”

Gregor scored in the sixth round before Florida’s Nick Cousins hit the post, handing the win to Toronto.

“You hope for the best,” Keefe said of tapping Gregor on the shoulder. “It was great to see him come through.”

Gregor also scored in the second period. Woll made 38 saves in regulation and overtime.

The Maple Leafs played with five defenseman for most of the night after Mark Giordano suffered an upper-body injury.

Kevin Stenlund scored for Florida, which picked up a fight-filled 5-0 victory in Ottawa on Monday. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

“I don’t really spend a whole lot of time worrying about the shootout,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s performance on a back-to-back. “Happy with the game.”

The Leafs suited up on home ice for the first time since Nov. 11 after picking up two victories in Stockholm as part of the NHL Global Series. Toronto then embarked on a two-game road trip through Chicago and Pittsburgh upon returning to North America.

Looking to spark a stagnant offense, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe split up struggling forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner against Florida.

Matthews played with William Nylander and Matthew Knies, while Marner skated alongside John Tavares and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Florida opened the scoring at 15:29 of the first when Stenlund scored his sixth of the season.

Nylander hit the post and the crossbar in quick succession in the second, including one with Stolarz down and out as Toronto started to find its form.

Gregor raced in on Stolarz and roofed his third at 12:54 after Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov had the puck bounce over his stick at the offensive blue line.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Wrap up a three-game road trip at Montreal on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host Seattle on Thursday.

