NL Manager of the Year Voting

As selected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America: (Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Skip Schumaker, Marlins 8 8 8 72 Craig Counsell, Brewers 5 7 5 51 Brian Snitker, Braves 8 2 2 48 Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks 4 5 7 42 Dave Roberts, Dodgers 4 5 6 41 David Bell, Reds 1 2 2 13 David Ross, Cubs — 1 — 3

