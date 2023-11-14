NL Manager of the Year Voting

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:
(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)
|Manager, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Skip Schumaker, Marlins
|8
|8
|8
|72
|Craig Counsell, Brewers
|5
|7
|5
|51
|Brian Snitker, Braves
|8
|2
|2
|48
|Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks
|4
|5
|7
|42
|Dave Roberts, Dodgers
|4
|5
|6
|41
|David Bell, Reds
|1
|2
|2
|13
|David Ross, Cubs
|—
|1
|—
|3
