Live Radio
Home » Sports » NL Manager of the…

NL Manager of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Skip Schumaker, Marlins 8 8 8 72
Craig Counsell, Brewers 5 7 5 51
Brian Snitker, Braves 8 2 2 48
Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks 4 5 7 42
Dave Roberts, Dodgers 4 5 6 41
David Bell, Reds 1 2 2 13
David Ross, Cubs 1 3

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up