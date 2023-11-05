Nick Martinez becomes free agent after Padres, pitcher declined options for 2024 and 2025

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pitcher Nick Martinez has become a free agent after San Diego and the right-hander declined options…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pitcher Nick Martinez has become a free agent after San Diego and the right-hander declined options for 2024 and 2025.

San Diego turned down options at $16 million annually and Martinez declined options at $8 million a year.

Martinez made $10 million this year, when he went 6-3 with a 3.43 ERA in nine starts and 54 relief appearances in his second season with the Padres.

The 33-year-old went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA with eight saves in 10 starts and 37 relief appearances for the Padres in 2022.

He spent the previous four seasons in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and then the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

