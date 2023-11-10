Nice held to 0-0 draw away at Montpellier in French league, giving PSG a chance to take the lead

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Nice missed a chance to extend its lead at the top of the table…

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Nice missed a chance to extend its lead at the top of the table on Friday when it could only draw 0-0 away at mid-table Montpellier.

Nice is the surprise leader of Ligue 1 and Friday’s draw extends its unbeaten run to 15 games, the longest of any club in Europe’s top five divisions.

The south coast side remain top, two points clear of second-place Paris Saint-Germain, which plays away at Reims on Saturday. It has conceded just four goals in the league this season and is enjoying its longest unbeaten streak since 1967.

However, missing influential midfielder Youssouf Ndayishmiye, Nice struggled to create chances on what was a frustrating night.

The draw was a more positive result for Montpellier, which bounced back from losing 3-0 to PSG last week. It also means PSG can climb above Nice atop the standings with a win at Reims on Saturday.

