NHL expands All-Star Weekend in Toronto, adding a women’s 3-on-3 event among the changes

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has expanded its upcoming All-Star Weekend in Toronto to add a women’s 3-on-3 event and bring back the popular player draft.

The league announced the new “NHL All-Star Thursday” in a press release Monday.

Members of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League will take part in a game at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1. Four All-Star captains matched with celebrities will draft their teams for the skills competition on Feb. 2 and 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 3.

The NHL also will honor the 1967 Maple Leafs, Toronto’s last team to win the Stanley Cup, as part of the festivities.

The women’s hockey involvement continues a recent trend of involving some of the best players in the world in NHL All-Star Weekend. Canada’s Sarah Nurse scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin was a highlight of the skills competition in 2023, and Kendall Coyne shined in the fastest skater event in 2019.

The PWHL is set to start its inaugural season in January.

“We can’t wait to showcase our new league and our incredible athletes on NHL All-Star Thursday,” PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said. “We’re delighted to be collaborating with the NHL, and we appreciate the opportunity to grow the game through the All-Star platform.

“Over the years, the inclusion of women’s hockey in NHL events has created some very special experiences for players and fans, and we’re certain NHL All-Star Thursday will provide even more memorable moments.”

