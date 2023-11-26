NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 12 Sunday BALTIMORE RAVENS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 12 Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — BALTIMORE: ILB Trenton Simpson, OLB Malik Harrison, CB Marlon Humphrey, C Sam Mustipher, G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson. LOS ANGELES: TE Nick Vannett, OL Zack Bailey, DL Scott Matlock, RB Elijah Dotson, RB Isaiah Spiller, S AJ Finley, WR Simi Fehoko.

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.