NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 12 Sunday

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DE Earnest Brown, LB Nick Hampton, TE Brycen Hopkins, S Quentin Lake, OT Warren McClendon. ARIZONA: S Joey Blount, OT Dennis Daley, CB Antonio Hamilton, RB Keaontay Ingram, DE Kevin Strong, TE Blake Whiteheart, WR Michael Wilson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DENVER BRONCOS — CLEVELAND: WR Marquise Goodwin, DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, LB Anthony Walker, CB Denzel Ward, OT Leroy Watson, C Luke Wypler. DENVER: C Alex Forsyth, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Thomas Incoom, LB Ronnie Perkins, S JL Skinner, RB Dwayne Washington.

