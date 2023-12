NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 12 Friday MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 12 Friday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS — MIAMI:RB DeVon Achane, CB Eli Apple, WR Robbie Chosen, WR Chase Claypool, OG Robert Jones, QB Skylar Thompson. NEW YORK:OT Mekhi Becton, CB Michael Carter, OT Austin Decules, LB Sam Eguavoen, DE Carl Lawson, WR Allen Lazard, QB Zach Wilson.

