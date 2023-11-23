Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 7:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 12
Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, OG Ben Bartch, OG Spencer Burford, DT Kalia Davis, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Jalen Graham, TE Brayden Willis. SEATTLE: LB Frank Clark, OG McClendon Curtis, OG Raiqwon O’Neal, RB Kenneth Walker, DT Cameron Young, WR Dareke Young.

Sports
