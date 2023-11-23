Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 12
Thursday

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — WASHINGTON: FB Alex Armah, CB Emmanuel Forbes, OT Julian Good-Jones, TE Curtis Hodges, DE James Smith-Williams, WR Mitchell Tinsley, RB Jonathan Williams. DALLAS: CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Jayron Kearse, QB Trey Lance, OT Asim Richards, CB Eric Scott, RB Deuce Vaughn.

Sports
