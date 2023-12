NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 11 Sunday TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS…

Week 11 Sunday

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — TAMPA BAY: OG Matt Feiler, LB Cam Gill, S Ryan Neal, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, TE David Wells, QB John Wolford. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, OG Aaron Banks, DT Kalia Davis, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Jalen Graham, TE Brayden Willis.

