Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 11
Thursday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CINCINNATI: OT Jackson Carman, LB Devin Harper, WR Tee Higgins, C Trey Hill, DE Sam Hubbard, WR Andrei Iosivas. BALTIMORE: OG Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Josh Johnson, LB Trenton Simpson, OT Ronnie Stanley, DT Broderick Washington).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up