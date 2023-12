NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 10 Thursday CAROLINA PANTHERS at CHICAGO BEARS — CAROLINA:…

Week 10 Thursday

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CHICAGO BEARS — CAROLINA: WR D.J. Chark, WR Laviska Shenault Jr., TE Stephen Sullivan, OL Nash Jensen, OLB Brian Burns, CB C.J. Henderson. CHICAGO: QB Justin Fields, FB Khari Blasingame, WR Velus Jones Jr., OL Nate Davis, DL Dominque Robinson, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DB Terrell Smith.

