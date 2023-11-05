NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 9 Sunday NEW YORK GIANTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 9 Sunday

NEW YORK GIANTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — NEW YORK GIANTS: RB Jashaun Corbin, OG Sean Harlow, OT Joshua Miles, S Gervarrius Owens, DT Jordon Riley, K Cade York. LAS VEGAS: LB Divine Deablo, QB Brian Hoyer, FB Jakob Johnson, LB Luke Masterson, OG Thayer Munford, DE Isaac Rochell, DT Byron Young.

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DALLAS: WR Jalen Brooks, DE Viliami Fehoko, CB Noah Igbinoghene, QB Trey Lance, CB Eric Scott, RB Deuce Vaughn. PHILADELPHIA: DE Derek Barnett, TE Grant Calcaterra, QB Tanner McKee, DT Moro Ojomo, CB Bradley Roby, RB Boston Scott.

