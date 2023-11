NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 9 Thursday TENNESSEE TITAN at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — TENNESSEE:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 9 Thursday

TENNESSEE TITAN at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — TENNESSEE: QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Colton Dowell, OL Chris Hubbard, DL Jaleel Johnson, LB Caleb Murphy, CB Roger McCreary. PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, T Dylan Cook, NT Breiden Fehoko, NT Armon Watts, S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

