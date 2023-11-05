New York City Marathon Results

Sunday At New York Men 1. Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia, 2:04:58 2. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:06:57 3. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:07:11…

Sunday At New York Men

1. Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia, 2:04:58

2. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:06:57

3. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:07:11

4. Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands, 2:10:21

5. Koen Naert, Belgium, 2:10:25

6. Maru Teferi, Israel, 2:10:28

7. Iliass Aouani, Italy, 2:10:54

8. Edward Cheserek, Kenya, 2:11:07

9. Jemal Yimer, Ethiopia 2:11:31

10. Futsum Zienasellassie, United States, 2:12:09

Women

1. Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:27:23

2. Letesenbet Gidey, Ethiopia, 2:27:29

3. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya, 2:27:33

4. Brigid Kosgei, Kenya, 2:27:45

5. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:27:53

6. Viola Cheptoo, Kenya, 2:28:11

7. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:29:40

8. Kellyn Taylor, United States, 2:29:48

9. Molly Huddle, United States, 2:32:02

10. Fantu Zewude Jifar, Ethiopia, 2:34:10

Wheelchair Men

1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:25:29

2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:30:07

3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands, 1:34:22

4. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:39:58

5. Sho Watanabe, Japan, 1:40:01

Women

1. Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland, 1:39:32 CR

2. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:47:54

3. Susannah Scaroni, United States, 1:48:14

4. Eden Rainbow-Cooper, United Kingdom, 1:49:34

5. Aline Dos Santos Rocha, Brazil, 1:53:25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.