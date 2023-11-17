New Marlins exec Peter Bendix makes trade with former team, acquiring Vidal Bruján from Rays

MIAMI (AP) — Peter Bendix completed a trade with his former team in one of his first major moves since…

MIAMI (AP) — Peter Bendix completed a trade with his former team in one of his first major moves since taking over the Miami Marlins, acquiring utilityman Vidal Bruján and right-hander Calvin Faucher from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Miami sent minor league prospects Erick Lara and Andrew Lindsey to Tampa Bay in the deal, along with a player to be named.

Bendix was formally introduced as Miami’s new president of baseball operations on Monday. He most recently had been the Rays’ senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager.

The versatile Bruján, 25, split time between Tampa Bay and Triple-A Durham last season. Faucher started four games and made 17 appearances for the Rays in 2023.

In 37 appearances for the Rays last season, Bruján played 12 games at second base, four at shortstop, three in right field and one at third base. He posted a .272 average with 10 homers, 19 stolen bases and 11 doubles for Triple-A Durham.

Faucher posted a 7.01 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings last season.

Lara, 17, hit .305 with two homers, 32 RBIs and two triples in 34 games in the minors after he signed as a free agent in January. The Marlins selected Lindsey, 24, in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB amateur draft. He was 0-1 in two starts in the minors.

The Marlins are hoping to build on a 2023 season in which they made the postseason for the first time in a full season in 20 years, resulting in first-year manager Skip Schumaker being named the National League Manager of the Year.

Tampa Bay made the playoffs for the fifth straight season and lost in the wild-card round to eventual champion Texas.

