Neuer preserves Bayern’s unbeaten Champions League group-stage run in 0-0 draw vs. Copenhagen

MUNICH (AP) — Manuel Neuer made a late double save to preserve Bayern Munich’s record unbeaten run in the Champions League group stage with a 0-0 draw against Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Neuer denied Copenhagen forward Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 87th minute, then followed with another save to thwart Elyounoussi again from the rebound as Bayern stretched its group-stage unbeaten run to 39 games.

But the Bavarian powerhouse’s competition record 17-game winning streak in the group stage was ended by a Copenhagen team that kept its hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

“We didn’t risk enough,” Thomas Müller said.

Bayern, already assured of topping Group A, had no need to force the initiative with only pride at stake.

“I actually thought that we would play a little more freely because we were already first, because we really had nothing to lose,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Müller had an effort saved by Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, and Mathys Tel went close for the home team. Roony Bardghji went closest for the visitors in the first half.

Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded Bayern a penalty for handball in stoppage time, then withdrew it after consulting video replays and deciding Copenhagen defender Peter Ankersen could do little about the ball rebounding under his arm.

