NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Nov. 16 Times TBA San Diego vs. Cal Baptist Missouri St. vs. Omaha Charlotte…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Nov. 16 Times TBA

San Diego vs. Cal Baptist

Missouri St. vs. Omaha

Charlotte vs. High Point

Syracuse vs. Boston U.

Louisvlle vs. Dayton

Vermont vs. Rider

Loyola Marymount vs. UC Irvine

Pittsburgh vs. James Madison

Memphis vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Bryant vs. Yale

Oregon St. vs. Seattle

Denver vs. LIU Brooklyn

FIU vs. Mercer

Indiana vs. Lipscomb

W. Michigan vs. Green Bay

Xavier vs. Kentucky

___

Second Round Sunday, Nov. 19 Times TBA

No. 1 seed Marshall vs. San Diego-Cal Baptist winner

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Xavier-Kentucky winner

No. 3 North Carolina vs. Memphis-SIU-Edwardsville winner

No. 4 Georgetown vs. Pittsburgh-James Madison winner

No. 5 West Virginia vs. Louisvlle-Dayton winner

No. 6 SMU vs. Denver-LIU Brooklyn winner

No. 7 Virginia vs. FIU-Mercer winner

No. 8 New Hampshire vs. Syracuse-Boston U. winner

No. 9 Clemson vs. Charlotte-High Point winner

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Indiana-Lipscomb winner

No. 11 Portland vs. Oregon St.-Seattle winner

No. 12 UCF vs. Vermont-Rider winner

No. 13 UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount-UC Irvine winner

No. 14 Hofstra vs. Bryant-Yale winner

No. 15 Duke vs. W. Michigan-Green Bay winner

No. 16 Standford vs. Missouri St.-Omaha winner

___

Third Round Nov. 25-26 TBD

___

Quarterfinals Dec. 1-2 TBD

___

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 8 At Lynn Family Stadium Louisville, Ky. TBD

___

Championship Monday, Dec. 11 At Lynn Family Stadium Louisville, Ky.

Semifinal winners

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.