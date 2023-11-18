NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Saturday No. 1 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: TBA. No. 2 Purdue (3-0) did not play. Next: TBA. No.…

No. 1 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 2 Purdue (3-0) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 3 Arizona (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Arlington, Sunday.

No. 4 Marquette (3-0) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 5 UConn (3-0) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

No. 6 Houston (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Dayton, Sunday.

No. 7 Tennessee (3-0) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 8 Creighton (4-0) beat Texas Southern 82-50. Next: at Loyola Chicago, Wednesday.

No. 9 Duke (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Tuesday.

No. 10 FAU (2-1) lost to Bryant 61-52. Next: at Butler, Thursday.

No. 11 Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 12 Miami (4-0) did not play. Next: at Kansas St., Sunday.

No. 13 Texas A&M (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Thursday.

No. 14 Arkansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Wednesday.

No. 15 Baylor (4-0) did not play. Next: at Oregon St., Wednesday.

No. 16 Southern Cal (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Sunday.

No. 17 Kentucky (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Friday.

No. 18 Michigan St. (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn St., Sunday.

No. 19 Texas (3-0) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Sunday.

No. 20 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: at N. Iowa, Wednesday.

No. 21 Villanova (3-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Wednesday.

No. 22 Alabama (4-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio St., Friday.

No. 23 Illinois (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern U., Sunday.

No. 24 James Madison (4-0) did not play. Next: at S. Illinois, Tuesday.

No. 25 Colorado (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iona, Sunday.

