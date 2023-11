NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Monday No. 1 Kansas (1-0) beat NC Central 99-56. Next: vs. Manhattan, Friday. No. 2 Duke (1-0) beat Dartmouth 92-54.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Monday

No. 1 Kansas (1-0) beat NC Central 99-56. Next: vs. Manhattan, Friday.

No. 2 Duke (1-0) beat Dartmouth 92-54. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Friday.

No. 3 Purdue (1-0) beat Samford 98-45. Next: vs. Morehead St., Friday.

No. 4 Michigan St. (0-1) lost to James Madison 79-76, OT. Next: vs. S. Indiana, Thursday.

No. 5 Marquette (1-0) beat N. Illinois 92-70. Next: vs. Rider, Friday.

No. 6 UConn (1-0) beat N. Arizona 95-52. Next: vs. Stonehill, Saturday.

No. 7 Houston (1-0) beat Louisiana-Monroe 84-31. Next: vs. Texas A&M-CC, Saturday.

No. 8 Creighton (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Tuesday.

No. 9 Tennessee (1-0) beat Tennessee Tech 80-42. Next: at Wisconsin, Friday.

No. 10 FAU (0-0) did not play. Next: at Loyola Chicago, Wednesday.

No. 11 Gonzaga (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Yale, Friday.

No. 12 Arizona (1-0) beat Morgan St. 122-59. Next: at No. 2 Duke, Friday.

No. 13 Miami (1-0) beat NJIT 101-60. Next: vs. UCF, Friday.

No. 14 Arkansas (1-0) beat Alcorn St. 93-59. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

No. 15 Texas A&M (1-0) beat Texas A&M Commerce 78-46. Next: at Ohio St., Friday.

No. 16 Kentucky (1-0) beat New Mexico St. 86-46. Next: vs. Texas A&M Commerce, Friday.

No. 17 San Diego St. (1-0) beat Cal St.-Fullerton 83-57. Next: at BYU, Friday.

No. 18 Texas (1-0) beat Incarnate Word 88-56. Next: vs. Delaware St., Friday.

No. 19 North Carolina (1-0) beat Radford 86-70. Next: vs. Lehigh, Sunday.

No. 20 Baylor (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Tuesday.

No. 21 Southern Cal (1-0) beat Kansas St. 82-69. Next: vs. CS Bakersfield, Thursday.

No. 22 Villanova (1-0) beat American 90-63. Next: vs. Le Moyne, Friday.

No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (1-0) beat CS Stanislaus 107-28. Next: vs. New Mexico, Thursday.

No. 24 Alabama (1-0) beat Morehead St. 105-73. Next: vs. Indiana St., Friday.

No. 25 Illinois (1-0) beat E. Illinois 80-52. Next: vs. Oakland, Friday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.