NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg J.Daniels, LSU 11 427 4591 417.4 D.Maye, North Carolina 11 490 3697 336.1 M.Penix, Washington 11 417 3690 335.5 B.Nix, Oregon 11 402 3667 333.4 D.Gabriel, Oklahoma 11 432 3597 327.0 C.Ward, Washington St. 11 546 3582 325.6 B.Brown, South Florida 11 552 3527 320.6 S.Henigan, Memphis 11 499 3508 318.9 C.Williams, Southern Cal 12 487 3754 312.8 C.Beck, Georgia 11 396 3425 311.4 J.McCloud, James Madison 11 431 3382 307.5 E.Warner, Temple 9 420 2760 306.7 J.Zeno, UAB 10 440 3021 302.1 B.Cook, Missouri 11 418 3316 301.5 H.King, Georgia Tech 11 432 3263 296.6 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 11 518 3245 295.0 J.Dart, Mississippi 11 396 3236 294.2 J.Aguilar, Appalachian St. 11 419 3234 294.0 K.Salter, Liberty 11 358 3232 293.8 F.Harris, UTSA 9 371 2603 289.2 C.Rogers, North Texas 11 468 3167 287.9 A.Reed, W. Kentucky 11 476 3166 287.8 S.Rattler, South Carolina 11 458 3160 287.3 D.Brin, Georgia Southern 11 537 3155 286.8 S.Sanders, Colorado 11 542 3153 286.6 B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St. 11 464 3115 283.2 Q.Ewers, Texas 9 323 2541 282.3 G.McCall, Coastal Carolina 7 277 1967 281.0 P.Stone, SMU 11 385 3089 280.8 J.Plumlee, UCF 8 276 2236 279.5 A.Colandrea, Virginia 7 263 1952 278.9 B.Shapen, Baylor 8 365 2217 277.1 D.Smith, Houston 11 500 3044 276.7 T.Tagovailoa, Maryland 11 472 3037 276.1 T.Finley, Texas State 11 422 3020 274.5 B.Schager, Hawaii 12 577 3236 269.7 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 12 424 3198 266.5 J.Travis, Florida St. 11 397 2931 266.5 J.Daniels, Rice 9 312 2378 264.2 A.Swann, Vanderbilt 5 198 1318 263.6 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 9 317 2370 263.3 C.Weigman, Texas A&M 4 131 1042 260.5 J.Milroe, Alabama 10 322 2599 259.9 K.McCord, Ohio St. 11 349 2837 257.9 M.Pratt, Tulane 9 303 2314 257.1 G.Mertz, Florida 11 420 2828 257.1 T.Castellanos, Boston College 11 462 2822 256.5 K.Shoemaker, Sam Houston St. 10 457 2557 255.7 C.Morris, TCU 7 248 1781 254.4 D.Finn, Toledo 11 365 2790 253.6 G.Watson, Troy 11 386 2776 252.4 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 11 421 2766 251.5 G.Greene, West Virginia 10 326 2514 251.4 J.Plummer, Louisville 11 368 2751 250.1 J.Milton, Tennessee 11 394 2718 247.1 C.Bradley, South Alabama 10 342 2451 245.1 T.Van Dyke, Miami 10 317 2420 242.0 W.Howard, Kansas St. 11 379 2660 241.8 L.Altmyer, Illinois 9 364 2165 240.6 B.Murphy, Louisiana-Monroe 3 113 718 239.3 J.Maiava, UNLV 11 320 2632 239.3 S.Hartman, Notre Dame 11 328 2625 238.6 D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St. 11 341 2624 238.5 C.Klubnik, Clemson 11 485 2622 238.4 E.Jones, Cincinnati 11 437 2614 237.6 C.Fancher, Marshall 9 388 2121 235.7 H.Bachmeier, Louisiana Tech 9 326 2082 231.3 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 11 453 2537 230.6 A.Bowman, Oklahoma St. 11 388 2517 228.8 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 11 377 2517 228.8 N.Kim, Michigan St. 5 187 1143 228.6 R.Becht, Iowa St. 11 371 2511 228.3 J.McCarthy, Michigan 11 284 2499 227.2 M.Keene, Fresno St. 10 369 2269 226.9 C.Davis, Umass 4 121 905 226.2 T.Shough, Texas Tech 4 159 895 223.8 H.Card, Purdue 10 412 2230 223.0 T.Mordecai, Wisconsin 8 320 1779 222.4 B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 8 236 1774 221.8 K.Rourke, Ohio 10 335 2208 220.8 K.Jenkins, FIU 10 391 2199 219.9 A.Daniels, Stanford 11 398 2386 216.9 C.Legas, Utah St. 9 281 1937 215.2 Z.Chriss, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 226 1714 214.2 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 11 381 2342 212.9 K.Slovis, BYU 8 295 1675 209.4 C.McConnell, UTEP 6 173 1254 209.0 D.Hopkins, New Mexico 10 300 2087 208.7 R.Leonard, Duke 7 223 1454 207.7 J.Hoover, TCU 9 257 1867 207.4 J.de Laura, Arizona 6 149 1241 206.8 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 11 402 2274 206.7 J.Retzlaff, BYU 3 135 606 202.0 D.Allar, Penn St. 11 389 2221 201.9 D.Leary, Kentucky 11 357 2202 200.2 H.Wolff, W. Michigan 7 233 1400 200.0 G.Wilson, Old Dominion 10 364 1999 199.9 W.Rogers, Mississippi St. 7 224 1396 199.4 N.Fifita, Arizona 10 285 1990 199.0 T.Roberson, Uconn 10 350 1985 198.5 A.Peasley, Wyoming 10 315 1965 196.5 G.Shrader, Syracuse 10 302 1936 193.6 F.Mendoza, California 7 216 1352 193.1 T.Bourguet, Arizona St. 8 274 1540 192.5 J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan 11 370 2066 187.8 C.Snyder, Buffalo 11 412 2064 187.6 D.Irons, Akron 5 194 937 187.4 M.Griffis, Wake Forest 9 313 1681 186.8 P.Thorne, Auburn 11 332 2043 185.7 T.McClain, UCF 6 139 1111 185.2 B.Bryant, Northwestern 7 259 1296 185.1 M.Johnson, Texas A&M 8 241 1479 184.9 D.Richardson, FAU 10 349 1841 184.1 M.Morris, NC State 4 145 734 183.5 T.Muskett, Virginia 6 208 1097 182.8 B.Armstrong, NC State 10 320 1807 180.7 R.Lombardi, N. Illinois 11 340 1980 180.0 B.Barnes, Utah 10 303 1784 178.4 B.Sorsby, Indiana 9 304 1603 178.1 B.Morton, Texas Tech 8 253 1421 177.6 B.Wiles, Southern Miss. 11 356 1951 177.4 G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 11 346 1926 175.1 Z.Webb, Jacksonville St. 10 272 1680 168.0 B.Daily, Army 10 294 1676 167.6 C.Veilleux, Pittsburgh 7 208 1165 166.4 T.Phommachanh, Umass 8 240 1317 164.6 B.Lewis, Nevada 11 351 1809 164.5 D.Moore, UCLA 8 208 1292 161.5 J.Bean, Kansas 10 191 1602 160.2 A.Smith, E. Michigan 11 366 1756 159.6 A.Kaliakmanis, Minnesota 11 335 1753 159.4 C.Bazelak, Bowling Green 9 251 1421 157.9 G.Hardison, UTEP 6 163 939 156.5 B.Locke, Wisconsin 5 169 775 155.0 J.Paddock, Illinois 6 117 927 154.5 C.Williams, Tulsa 9 189 1349 149.9 M.Hillstead, Utah St. 7 188 1044 149.1 T.Jackson, Indiana 6 156 893 148.8 T.Green, Boise St. 11 242 1617 147.0 P.Jurkovec, Pittsburgh 6 151 878 146.3 M.Madsen, Boise St. 9 165 1311 145.7 H.Haarberg, Nebraska 10 277 1450 145.0 A.Flinn, East Carolina 11 357 1511 137.4 S.Robertson, Baylor 5 118 685 137.0 J.Turner, Louisiana Tech 8 177 1078 134.8 Z.Larrier, Air Force 10 195 1323 132.3 C.Fields, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 114 650 130.0 J.Wright, Louisiana-Monroe 11 286 1428 129.8 T.Bourguet, W. Michigan 6 139 778 129.7 O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 11 212 1414 128.5 O.Hampton, North Carolina 11 225 1414 128.5 K.Seals, Vanderbilt 9 207 1142 126.9 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 11 249 1348 122.5 S.Jackson, California 5 123 612 122.4 J.Undercuffler, Akron 9 218 1100 122.2 J.Ott, California 10 208 1181 118.1 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 11 259 1293 117.5 K.Vidal, Troy 11 238 1280 116.4 C.Schrader, Missouri 11 220 1272 115.6 J.Brooks, Texas 10 187 1139 113.9 E.Garbers, UCLA 9 156 1025 113.9 J.Jones, Charlotte 10 219 1122 112.2 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 9 169 1006 111.8 M.Alaimo, Kent St. 8 201 885 110.6 B.Sullivan, Northwestern 8 174 874 109.2 T.Ivey, Charlotte 10 213 1073 107.3 K.Houser, Michigan St. 10 213 1072 107.2 P.Boone, Toledo 11 162 1173 106.6 Q.Cooley, Liberty 11 189 1168 106.2 R.Harvey, UCF 11 191 1160 105.5 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 11 181 1147 104.3 I.Mahdi, Texas State 11 176 1112 101.1 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 11 218 1106 100.5 G.Loftis, Duke 6 113 603 100.5 A.Estime, Notre Dame 11 185 1103 100.3 D.Neal, Kansas 11 174 1103 100.3 A.Bianco, Nevada 8 125 797 99.6 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 8 118 794 99.2 T.Lavatai, Navy 7 131 693 99.0 R.Ali, Marshall 10 189 987 98.7 M.Hughes, Tulane 11 206 1080 98.2 H.Waylee, Wyoming 8 133 785 98.1 A.Brown, N. Illinois 11 176 1075 97.7 K.Kelly, Ball St. 11 219 1073 97.5 B.Finley, California 6 106 583 97.2 E.Bailey, TCU 11 202 1059 96.3 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 10 141 959 95.9 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 11 222 1036 94.2 D.Dampier, New Mexico 8 103 745 93.1 C.McNamara, Iowa 5 103 460 92.0 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 10 171 918 91.8 N.Johnson, Utah 8 131 734 91.8 J.Jordan, Louisville 11 150 1009 91.7 L.Webb, South Alabama 11 186 1007 91.5 B.Irving, Oregon 11 150 1002 91.1 R.Davis, Kentucky 11 172 990 90.0 K.Monangai, Rutgers 11 197 981 89.2 J.White, Georgia Southern 10 159 891 89.1 D.Johnson, Washington 10 152 879 87.9 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 11 164 961 87.4

