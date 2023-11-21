NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|J.Daniels, LSU
|11
|427
|4591
|417.4
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|11
|490
|3697
|336.1
|M.Penix, Washington
|11
|417
|3690
|335.5
|B.Nix, Oregon
|11
|402
|3667
|333.4
|D.Gabriel, Oklahoma
|11
|432
|3597
|327.0
|C.Ward, Washington St.
|11
|546
|3582
|325.6
|B.Brown, South Florida
|11
|552
|3527
|320.6
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|11
|499
|3508
|318.9
|C.Williams, Southern Cal
|12
|487
|3754
|312.8
|C.Beck, Georgia
|11
|396
|3425
|311.4
|J.McCloud, James Madison
|11
|431
|3382
|307.5
|E.Warner, Temple
|9
|420
|2760
|306.7
|J.Zeno, UAB
|10
|440
|3021
|302.1
|B.Cook, Missouri
|11
|418
|3316
|301.5
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|11
|432
|3263
|296.6
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|11
|518
|3245
|295.0
|J.Dart, Mississippi
|11
|396
|3236
|294.2
|J.Aguilar, Appalachian St.
|11
|419
|3234
|294.0
|K.Salter, Liberty
|11
|358
|3232
|293.8
|F.Harris, UTSA
|9
|371
|2603
|289.2
|C.Rogers, North Texas
|11
|468
|3167
|287.9
|A.Reed, W. Kentucky
|11
|476
|3166
|287.8
|S.Rattler, South Carolina
|11
|458
|3160
|287.3
|D.Brin, Georgia Southern
|11
|537
|3155
|286.8
|S.Sanders, Colorado
|11
|542
|3153
|286.6
|B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St.
|11
|464
|3115
|283.2
|Q.Ewers, Texas
|9
|323
|2541
|282.3
|G.McCall, Coastal Carolina
|7
|277
|1967
|281.0
|P.Stone, SMU
|11
|385
|3089
|280.8
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|8
|276
|2236
|279.5
|A.Colandrea, Virginia
|7
|263
|1952
|278.9
|B.Shapen, Baylor
|8
|365
|2217
|277.1
|D.Smith, Houston
|11
|500
|3044
|276.7
|T.Tagovailoa, Maryland
|11
|472
|3037
|276.1
|T.Finley, Texas State
|11
|422
|3020
|274.5
|B.Schager, Hawaii
|12
|577
|3236
|269.7
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|12
|424
|3198
|266.5
|J.Travis, Florida St.
|11
|397
|2931
|266.5
|J.Daniels, Rice
|9
|312
|2378
|264.2
|A.Swann, Vanderbilt
|5
|198
|1318
|263.6
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|9
|317
|2370
|263.3
|C.Weigman, Texas A&M
|4
|131
|1042
|260.5
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|10
|322
|2599
|259.9
|K.McCord, Ohio St.
|11
|349
|2837
|257.9
|M.Pratt, Tulane
|9
|303
|2314
|257.1
|G.Mertz, Florida
|11
|420
|2828
|257.1
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|11
|462
|2822
|256.5
|K.Shoemaker, Sam Houston St.
|10
|457
|2557
|255.7
|C.Morris, TCU
|7
|248
|1781
|254.4
|D.Finn, Toledo
|11
|365
|2790
|253.6
|G.Watson, Troy
|11
|386
|2776
|252.4
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|11
|421
|2766
|251.5
|G.Greene, West Virginia
|10
|326
|2514
|251.4
|J.Plummer, Louisville
|11
|368
|2751
|250.1
|J.Milton, Tennessee
|11
|394
|2718
|247.1
|C.Bradley, South Alabama
|10
|342
|2451
|245.1
|T.Van Dyke, Miami
|10
|317
|2420
|242.0
|W.Howard, Kansas St.
|11
|379
|2660
|241.8
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|9
|364
|2165
|240.6
|B.Murphy, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|113
|718
|239.3
|J.Maiava, UNLV
|11
|320
|2632
|239.3
|S.Hartman, Notre Dame
|11
|328
|2625
|238.6
|D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St.
|11
|341
|2624
|238.5
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|11
|485
|2622
|238.4
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|11
|437
|2614
|237.6
|C.Fancher, Marshall
|9
|388
|2121
|235.7
|H.Bachmeier, Louisiana Tech
|9
|326
|2082
|231.3
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|11
|453
|2537
|230.6
|A.Bowman, Oklahoma St.
|11
|388
|2517
|228.8
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|11
|377
|2517
|228.8
|N.Kim, Michigan St.
|5
|187
|1143
|228.6
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|11
|371
|2511
|228.3
|J.McCarthy, Michigan
|11
|284
|2499
|227.2
|M.Keene, Fresno St.
|10
|369
|2269
|226.9
|C.Davis, Umass
|4
|121
|905
|226.2
|T.Shough, Texas Tech
|4
|159
|895
|223.8
|H.Card, Purdue
|10
|412
|2230
|223.0
|T.Mordecai, Wisconsin
|8
|320
|1779
|222.4
|B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|236
|1774
|221.8
|K.Rourke, Ohio
|10
|335
|2208
|220.8
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|10
|391
|2199
|219.9
|A.Daniels, Stanford
|11
|398
|2386
|216.9
|C.Legas, Utah St.
|9
|281
|1937
|215.2
|Z.Chriss, Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|226
|1714
|214.2
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|11
|381
|2342
|212.9
|K.Slovis, BYU
|8
|295
|1675
|209.4
|C.McConnell, UTEP
|6
|173
|1254
|209.0
|D.Hopkins, New Mexico
|10
|300
|2087
|208.7
|R.Leonard, Duke
|7
|223
|1454
|207.7
|J.Hoover, TCU
|9
|257
|1867
|207.4
|J.de Laura, Arizona
|6
|149
|1241
|206.8
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|11
|402
|2274
|206.7
|J.Retzlaff, BYU
|3
|135
|606
|202.0
|D.Allar, Penn St.
|11
|389
|2221
|201.9
|D.Leary, Kentucky
|11
|357
|2202
|200.2
|H.Wolff, W. Michigan
|7
|233
|1400
|200.0
|G.Wilson, Old Dominion
|10
|364
|1999
|199.9
|W.Rogers, Mississippi St.
|7
|224
|1396
|199.4
|N.Fifita, Arizona
|10
|285
|1990
|199.0
|T.Roberson, Uconn
|10
|350
|1985
|198.5
|A.Peasley, Wyoming
|10
|315
|1965
|196.5
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|10
|302
|1936
|193.6
|F.Mendoza, California
|7
|216
|1352
|193.1
|T.Bourguet, Arizona St.
|8
|274
|1540
|192.5
|J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan
|11
|370
|2066
|187.8
|C.Snyder, Buffalo
|11
|412
|2064
|187.6
|D.Irons, Akron
|5
|194
|937
|187.4
|M.Griffis, Wake Forest
|9
|313
|1681
|186.8
|P.Thorne, Auburn
|11
|332
|2043
|185.7
|T.McClain, UCF
|6
|139
|1111
|185.2
|B.Bryant, Northwestern
|7
|259
|1296
|185.1
|M.Johnson, Texas A&M
|8
|241
|1479
|184.9
|D.Richardson, FAU
|10
|349
|1841
|184.1
|M.Morris, NC State
|4
|145
|734
|183.5
|T.Muskett, Virginia
|6
|208
|1097
|182.8
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|10
|320
|1807
|180.7
|R.Lombardi, N. Illinois
|11
|340
|1980
|180.0
|B.Barnes, Utah
|10
|303
|1784
|178.4
|B.Sorsby, Indiana
|9
|304
|1603
|178.1
|B.Morton, Texas Tech
|8
|253
|1421
|177.6
|B.Wiles, Southern Miss.
|11
|356
|1951
|177.4
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|11
|346
|1926
|175.1
|Z.Webb, Jacksonville St.
|10
|272
|1680
|168.0
|B.Daily, Army
|10
|294
|1676
|167.6
|C.Veilleux, Pittsburgh
|7
|208
|1165
|166.4
|T.Phommachanh, Umass
|8
|240
|1317
|164.6
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|11
|351
|1809
|164.5
|D.Moore, UCLA
|8
|208
|1292
|161.5
|J.Bean, Kansas
|10
|191
|1602
|160.2
|A.Smith, E. Michigan
|11
|366
|1756
|159.6
|A.Kaliakmanis, Minnesota
|11
|335
|1753
|159.4
|C.Bazelak, Bowling Green
|9
|251
|1421
|157.9
|G.Hardison, UTEP
|6
|163
|939
|156.5
|B.Locke, Wisconsin
|5
|169
|775
|155.0
|J.Paddock, Illinois
|6
|117
|927
|154.5
|C.Williams, Tulsa
|9
|189
|1349
|149.9
|M.Hillstead, Utah St.
|7
|188
|1044
|149.1
|T.Jackson, Indiana
|6
|156
|893
|148.8
|T.Green, Boise St.
|11
|242
|1617
|147.0
|P.Jurkovec, Pittsburgh
|6
|151
|878
|146.3
|M.Madsen, Boise St.
|9
|165
|1311
|145.7
|H.Haarberg, Nebraska
|10
|277
|1450
|145.0
|A.Flinn, East Carolina
|11
|357
|1511
|137.4
|S.Robertson, Baylor
|5
|118
|685
|137.0
|J.Turner, Louisiana Tech
|8
|177
|1078
|134.8
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|10
|195
|1323
|132.3
|C.Fields, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|114
|650
|130.0
|J.Wright, Louisiana-Monroe
|11
|286
|1428
|129.8
|T.Bourguet, W. Michigan
|6
|139
|778
|129.7
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|11
|212
|1414
|128.5
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|11
|225
|1414
|128.5
|K.Seals, Vanderbilt
|9
|207
|1142
|126.9
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|11
|249
|1348
|122.5
|S.Jackson, California
|5
|123
|612
|122.4
|J.Undercuffler, Akron
|9
|218
|1100
|122.2
|J.Ott, California
|10
|208
|1181
|118.1
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|11
|259
|1293
|117.5
|K.Vidal, Troy
|11
|238
|1280
|116.4
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|11
|220
|1272
|115.6
|J.Brooks, Texas
|10
|187
|1139
|113.9
|E.Garbers, UCLA
|9
|156
|1025
|113.9
|J.Jones, Charlotte
|10
|219
|1122
|112.2
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|9
|169
|1006
|111.8
|M.Alaimo, Kent St.
|8
|201
|885
|110.6
|B.Sullivan, Northwestern
|8
|174
|874
|109.2
|T.Ivey, Charlotte
|10
|213
|1073
|107.3
|K.Houser, Michigan St.
|10
|213
|1072
|107.2
|P.Boone, Toledo
|11
|162
|1173
|106.6
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|11
|189
|1168
|106.2
|R.Harvey, UCF
|11
|191
|1160
|105.5
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|11
|181
|1147
|104.3
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|11
|176
|1112
|101.1
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|11
|218
|1106
|100.5
|G.Loftis, Duke
|6
|113
|603
|100.5
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|11
|185
|1103
|100.3
|D.Neal, Kansas
|11
|174
|1103
|100.3
|A.Bianco, Nevada
|8
|125
|797
|99.6
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|8
|118
|794
|99.2
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|7
|131
|693
|99.0
|R.Ali, Marshall
|10
|189
|987
|98.7
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|11
|206
|1080
|98.2
|H.Waylee, Wyoming
|8
|133
|785
|98.1
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|11
|176
|1075
|97.7
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|11
|219
|1073
|97.5
|B.Finley, California
|6
|106
|583
|97.2
|E.Bailey, TCU
|11
|202
|1059
|96.3
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|10
|141
|959
|95.9
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|11
|222
|1036
|94.2
|D.Dampier, New Mexico
|8
|103
|745
|93.1
|C.McNamara, Iowa
|5
|103
|460
|92.0
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|10
|171
|918
|91.8
|N.Johnson, Utah
|8
|131
|734
|91.8
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|11
|150
|1009
|91.7
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|11
|186
|1007
|91.5
|B.Irving, Oregon
|11
|150
|1002
|91.1
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|11
|172
|990
|90.0
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|11
|197
|981
|89.2
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|10
|159
|891
|89.1
|D.Johnson, Washington
|10
|152
|879
|87.9
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|11
|164
|961
|87.4
