NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|L.Wester, FAU
|9
|87
|1004
|9.7
|M.Washington, Virginia
|9
|79
|1044
|8.8
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|9
|77
|848
|8.6
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|8
|65
|639
|8.1
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|9
|73
|748
|8.1
|J.Cowing, Arizona
|9
|68
|501
|7.6
|M.Nabers, LSU
|9
|66
|1152
|7.3
|L.Burden, Missouri
|9
|64
|958
|7.1
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|9
|64
|804
|7.1
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|9
|64
|1046
|7.1
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|9
|64
|730
|7.1
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|9
|61
|748
|6.8
|N.Smith, Sam Houston St.
|9
|61
|544
|6.8
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|10
|67
|710
|6.7
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|9
|60
|639
|6.7
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|6
|40
|458
|6.7
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|9
|60
|683
|6.7
|X.Weaver, Colorado
|9
|60
|783
|6.7
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|8
|53
|657
|6.6
|I.Williams, Illinois
|9
|59
|693
|6.6
|T.Franklin, Oregon
|9
|58
|946
|6.4
|E.Wilson, Florida
|7
|45
|416
|6.4
|R.Odunze, Washington
|9
|56
|989
|6.2
|R.Pearsall, Florida
|9
|55
|773
|6.1
|R.White, UNLV
|9
|55
|874
|6.1
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|10
|60
|659
|6.0
|K.Womack, W. Michigan
|9
|54
|488
|6.0
|S.Brown, Houston
|9
|53
|764
|5.9
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|8
|47
|438
|5.9
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|7
|41
|567
|5.9
|M.Harrison, Ohio St.
|9
|52
|914
|5.8
|J.Horn, Colorado
|9
|52
|499
|5.8
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|9
|52
|753
|5.8
|D.Stoops, Oklahoma
|9
|52
|528
|5.8
|J.Thrash, Louisville
|8
|46
|712
|5.8
|D.Holker, Colorado St.
|9
|51
|653
|5.7
|K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St.
|9
|51
|645
|5.7
|J.Polk, Washington
|9
|51
|888
|5.7
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|9
|51
|794
|5.7
|D.Walker, North Carolina
|5
|28
|438
|5.6
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|9
|50
|538
|5.6
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|9
|50
|973
|5.6
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|8
|44
|519
|5.5
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|9
|49
|790
|5.4
|X.Worthy, Texas
|9
|49
|620
|5.4
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|9
|48
|677
|5.3
|K.Mitchell, FIU
|9
|48
|820
|5.3
|S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
|9
|48
|682
|5.3
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|9
|48
|655
|5.3
|J.Banks, Wake Forest
|9
|47
|528
|5.2
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|9
|47
|554
|5.2
|E.McAlister, Boise St.
|9
|47
|873
|5.2
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|9
|47
|415
|5.2
|E.Sarratt, James Madison
|9
|47
|681
|5.2
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|9
|47
|752
|5.2
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|9
|46
|623
|5.1
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|9
|46
|533
|5.1
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|9
|46
|631
|5.1
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|9
|46
|599
|5.1
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|9
|46
|500
|5.1
|J.Manjack, Houston
|7
|35
|435
|5.0
|L.McCaffrey, Rice
|9
|45
|700
|5.0
|E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee
|9
|45
|552
|5.0
|B.Thomas, LSU
|9
|45
|768
|5.0
|S.White, Tennessee
|9
|45
|556
|5.0
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|9
|44
|513
|4.9
|M.Fields, Virginia
|9
|44
|563
|4.9
|J.Hunter, California
|9
|44
|499
|4.9
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|9
|44
|766
|4.9
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|9
|44
|527
|4.9
|A.Thomas, UAB
|9
|44
|388
|4.9
|J.Watkins, Mississippi
|9
|44
|627
|4.9
|N.McCollum, North Carolina
|7
|34
|387
|4.9
|K.Coleman, Florida St.
|8
|38
|538
|4.8
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|8
|38
|749
|4.8
|S.McBride, Hawaii
|10
|47
|785
|4.7
|C.Dyches, Maryland
|8
|37
|361
|4.6
|T.Knue, E. Michigan
|8
|37
|371
|4.6
|E.Stewart, Texas A&M
|8
|37
|506
|4.6
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|23
|235
|4.6
|G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|32
|596
|4.6
|J.Barber, Troy
|9
|41
|622
|4.6
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|9
|41
|565
|4.6
|J.Brown, Coastal Carolina
|9
|41
|552
|4.6
|J.George, Miami
|9
|41
|554
|4.6
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|9
|41
|610
|4.6
|J.Olson, Middle Tennessee
|9
|41
|418
|4.6
|J.Pritchett, South Alabama
|9
|41
|600
|4.6
|T.Wease, Missouri
|9
|41
|530
|4.6
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|9
|41
|492
|4.6
|A.Anthony, Oklahoma
|6
|27
|429
|4.5
|A.Simpson, Umass
|10
|45
|637
|4.5
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|9
|40
|562
|4.4
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|9
|40
|389
|4.4
|D.George, Akron
|9
|40
|402
|4.4
|T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe
|9
|40
|423
|4.4
|J.Jones, Maryland
|9
|40
|521
|4.4
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|9
|40
|602
|4.4
|M.Klare, Purdue
|5
|22
|196
|4.4
|L.McConkey, Georgia
|5
|22
|337
|4.4
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|10
|44
|634
|4.4
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|6
|26
|332
|4.3
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|9
|39
|401
|4.3
|D.Lovett, Georgia
|9
|39
|398
|4.3
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|9
|39
|652
|4.3
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|10
|43
|833
|4.3
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|7
|30
|291
|4.3
|M.Golden, Houston
|9
|38
|404
|4.2
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|9
|38
|554
|4.2
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|9
|38
|562
|4.2
|J.Kelly, Washington St.
|9
|38
|557
|4.2
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|9
|38
|381
|4.2
|J.Wilson, Florida St.
|6
|25
|415
|4.2
|A.Yaseen, Purdue
|6
|25
|329
|4.2
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|8
|33
|507
|4.1
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|8
|33
|552
|4.1
|B.Buckman, Uconn
|9
|37
|390
|4.1
|A.Hawkins, Texas State
|9
|37
|506
|4.1
|L.Loya, UCLA
|9
|37
|463
|4.1
|A.Mitchell, Texas
|9
|37
|576
|4.1
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|9
|37
|502
|4.1
|R.Owens, Oklahoma St.
|9
|37
|445
|4.1
|C.Roberts, BYU
|9
|37
|512
|4.1
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|9
|37
|512
|4.1
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|9
|37
|432
|4.1
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|9
|36
|585
|4.0
|R.Brown, James Madison
|9
|36
|701
|4.0
|R.Burns, North Texas
|9
|36
|431
|4.0
|M.Cross, Ohio
|8
|32
|417
|4.0
|J.Gathings, Akron
|9
|36
|383
|4.0
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|8
|32
|538
|4.0
|J.Johnson, East Carolina
|9
|36
|381
|4.0
|T.Knox, South Carolina
|8
|32
|277
|4.0
|J.McMillan, Washington
|5
|20
|311
|4.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|9
|36
|483
|4.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|9
|36
|498
|4.0
|T.Palmer, UAB
|9
|36
|609
|4.0
|D.Smith, W. Kentucky
|7
|28
|257
|4.0
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|8
|32
|477
|4.0
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|9
|36
|589
|4.0
|C.Young, Miami
|9
|36
|470
|4.0
|L.Bond, Boston College
|9
|35
|485
|3.9
|D.Connors, Rice
|9
|35
|371
|3.9
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|9
|35
|356
|3.9
|B.Irving, Oregon
|9
|35
|286
|3.9
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|9
|35
|542
|3.9
|B.Watson, Memphis
|9
|35
|352
|3.9
|J.Bray, Oklahoma St.
|7
|27
|349
|3.9
|C.Conley, Marshall
|6
|23
|215
|3.8
|T.Smith, UTEP
|5
|19
|191
|3.8
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|9
|34
|555
|3.8
|M.Baldwin, Baylor
|9
|34
|586
|3.8
|C.Johnson, Northwestern
|9
|34
|415
|3.8
|J.Joly, Uconn
|9
|34
|408
|3.8
|Q.Magwood, Ball St.
|9
|34
|309
|3.8
|C.Ross, Uconn
|9
|34
|353
|3.8
|T.Davis, California
|8
|30
|332
|3.8
|J.Hixon, New Mexico
|8
|30
|355
|3.8
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|8
|30
|396
|3.8
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|8
|30
|426
|3.8
|K.Akharaiyi, UTEP
|10
|37
|786
|3.7
|J.Baker, UCF
|9
|33
|678
|3.7
|J.Briningstool, Clemson
|9
|33
|357
|3.7
|T.Brown, Clemson
|9
|33
|406
|3.7
|B.Collins, Clemson
|9
|33
|445
|3.7
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|9
|33
|547
|3.7
|T.Felton, Maryland
|9
|33
|469
|3.7
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|9
|33
|436
|3.7
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|3
|11
|85
|3.7
|K.Paysour, North Carolina
|6
|22
|282
|3.7
|K.Prather, Maryland
|9
|33
|484
|3.7
|J.Richardson, TCU
|9
|33
|437
|3.7
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|9
|33
|382
|3.7
|B.Smith, Cincinnati
|9
|33
|469
|3.7
|D.Stoudemire, Troy
|9
|33
|462
|3.7
|M.Evans, Notre Dame
|8
|29
|422
|3.6
|A.Henning, Northwestern
|8
|29
|214
|3.6
|D.Vele, Utah
|8
|29
|337
|3.6
|T.Bachmeier, Stanford
|9
|32
|327
|3.6
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|9
|32
|358
|3.6
|D.Burks, Purdue
|9
|32
|469
|3.6
|M.Dalena, Fresno St.
|9
|32
|371
|3.6
|M.Johnson, Buffalo
|9
|32
|322
|3.6
|L.Keys, Tulane
|9
|32
|593
|3.6
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|9
|32
|225
|3.6
|T.Mims, Southern Miss.
|9
|32
|369
|3.6
|B.Sinnott, Kansas St.
|9
|32
|433
|3.6
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|9
|32
|507
|3.6
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|2
|7
|67
|3.5
|D.Lassiter, BYU
|8
|28
|347
|3.5
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|10
|35
|380
|3.5
|T.Mosley, Michigan St.
|8
|28
|288
|3.5
|K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois
|6
|21
|319
|3.5
|T.Stellato, Clemson
|8
|28
|229
|3.5
|L.Arnold, Kansas
|9
|31
|515
|3.4
|J.Bailey, SMU
|9
|31
|384
|3.4
|J.Bell, Florida St.
|9
|31
|365
|3.4
|J.Bradley, Texas Tech
|9
|31
|332
|3.4
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|9
|31
|384
|3.4
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|9
|31
|455
|3.4
