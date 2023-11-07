NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G Ct ReYd Ct Pg L.Wester, FAU 9 87 1004 9.7 M.Washington, Virginia 9 79 1044 8.8…

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg L.Wester, FAU 9 87 1004 9.7 M.Washington, Virginia 9 79 1044 8.8 T.Horton, Colorado St. 9 77 848 8.6 L.Victor, Washington St. 8 65 639 8.1 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 9 73 748 8.1 J.Cowing, Arizona 9 68 501 7.6 M.Nabers, LSU 9 66 1152 7.3 L.Burden, Missouri 9 64 958 7.1 J.Hobert, Texas State 9 64 804 7.1 C.Lacy, South Alabama 9 64 1046 7.1 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 9 64 730 7.1 J.Cephus, UTSA 9 61 748 6.8 N.Smith, Sam Houston St. 9 61 544 6.8 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 10 67 710 6.7 S.Atkins, South Florida 9 60 639 6.7 T.Hunter, Colorado 6 40 458 6.7 X.Restrepo, Miami 9 60 683 6.7 X.Weaver, Colorado 9 60 783 6.7 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 8 53 657 6.6 I.Williams, Illinois 9 59 693 6.6 T.Franklin, Oregon 9 58 946 6.4 E.Wilson, Florida 7 45 416 6.4 R.Odunze, Washington 9 56 989 6.2 R.Pearsall, Florida 9 55 773 6.1 R.White, UNLV 9 55 874 6.1 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 10 60 659 6.0 K.Womack, W. Michigan 9 54 488 6.0 S.Brown, Houston 9 53 764 5.9 J.Noel, Iowa St. 8 47 438 5.9 B.Bowers, Georgia 7 41 567 5.9 M.Harrison, Ohio St. 9 52 914 5.8 J.Horn, Colorado 9 52 499 5.8 T.McMillan, Arizona 9 52 753 5.8 D.Stoops, Oklahoma 9 52 528 5.8 J.Thrash, Louisville 8 46 712 5.8 D.Holker, Colorado St. 9 51 653 5.7 K.Lambert-Smith, Penn St. 9 51 645 5.7 J.Polk, Washington 9 51 888 5.7 J.Royals, Utah St. 9 51 794 5.7 D.Walker, North Carolina 5 28 438 5.6 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 9 50 538 5.6 X.Legette, South Carolina 9 50 973 5.6 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 8 44 519 5.5 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 9 49 790 5.4 X.Worthy, Texas 9 49 620 5.4 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 9 48 677 5.3 K.Mitchell, FIU 9 48 820 5.3 S.Pinckney, Coastal Carolina 9 48 682 5.3 K.Williams, Washington St. 9 48 655 5.3 J.Banks, Wake Forest 9 47 528 5.2 K.Concepcion, NC State 9 47 554 5.2 E.McAlister, Boise St. 9 47 873 5.2 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 9 47 415 5.2 E.Sarratt, James Madison 9 47 681 5.2 R.Taylor, Memphis 9 47 752 5.2 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 9 46 623 5.1 E.Badger, Arizona St. 9 46 533 5.1 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 9 46 631 5.1 T.Johnson, Oregon 9 46 599 5.1 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 9 46 500 5.1 J.Manjack, Houston 7 35 435 5.0 L.McCaffrey, Rice 9 45 700 5.0 E.Metcalf, Middle Tennessee 9 45 552 5.0 B.Thomas, LSU 9 45 768 5.0 S.White, Tennessee 9 45 556 5.0 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 9 44 513 4.9 M.Fields, Virginia 9 44 563 4.9 J.Hunter, California 9 44 499 4.9 J.Maclin, North Texas 9 44 766 4.9 J.Moss, Fresno St. 9 44 527 4.9 A.Thomas, UAB 9 44 388 4.9 J.Watkins, Mississippi 9 44 627 4.9 N.McCollum, North Carolina 7 34 387 4.9 K.Coleman, Florida St. 8 38 538 4.8 T.Harris, Mississippi 8 38 749 4.8 S.McBride, Hawaii 10 47 785 4.7 C.Dyches, Maryland 8 37 361 4.6 T.Knue, E. Michigan 8 37 371 4.6 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 8 37 506 4.6 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 23 235 4.6 G.Larvadain, Miami (Ohio) 7 32 596 4.6 J.Barber, Troy 9 41 622 4.6 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 9 41 565 4.6 J.Brown, Coastal Carolina 9 41 552 4.6 J.George, Miami 9 41 554 4.6 C.McCray, Kent St. 9 41 610 4.6 J.Olson, Middle Tennessee 9 41 418 4.6 J.Pritchett, South Alabama 9 41 600 4.6 T.Wease, Missouri 9 41 530 4.6 K.Wilson, Texas State 9 41 492 4.6 A.Anthony, Oklahoma 6 27 429 4.5 A.Simpson, Umass 10 45 637 4.5 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 9 40 562 4.4 L.Brown, Colorado St. 9 40 389 4.4 D.George, Akron 9 40 402 4.4 T.Howell, Louisiana-Monroe 9 40 423 4.4 J.Jones, Maryland 9 40 521 4.4 D.Wade, Mississippi 9 40 602 4.4 M.Klare, Purdue 5 22 196 4.4 L.McConkey, Georgia 5 22 337 4.4 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 10 44 634 4.4 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 6 26 332 4.3 J.Gill, Fresno St. 9 39 401 4.3 D.Lovett, Georgia 9 39 398 4.3 A.Smith, Texas A&M 9 39 652 4.3 T.Washington, Southern Cal 10 43 833 4.3 I.Paige, Old Dominion 7 30 291 4.3 M.Golden, Houston 9 38 404 4.2 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 9 38 554 4.2 D.Jackson, Minnesota 9 38 562 4.2 J.Kelly, Washington St. 9 38 557 4.2 M.Price, Texas Tech 9 38 381 4.2 J.Wilson, Florida St. 6 25 415 4.2 A.Yaseen, Purdue 6 25 329 4.2 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 8 33 507 4.1 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 8 33 552 4.1 B.Buckman, Uconn 9 37 390 4.1 A.Hawkins, Texas State 9 37 506 4.1 L.Loya, UCLA 9 37 463 4.1 A.Mitchell, Texas 9 37 576 4.1 N.Nash, San Jose St. 9 37 502 4.1 R.Owens, Oklahoma St. 9 37 445 4.1 C.Roberts, BYU 9 37 512 4.1 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 9 37 512 4.1 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 9 37 432 4.1 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 9 36 585 4.0 R.Brown, James Madison 9 36 701 4.0 R.Burns, North Texas 9 36 431 4.0 M.Cross, Ohio 8 32 417 4.0 J.Gathings, Akron 9 36 383 4.0 A.Gould, Oregon St. 8 32 538 4.0 J.Johnson, East Carolina 9 36 381 4.0 T.Knox, South Carolina 8 32 277 4.0 J.McMillan, Washington 5 20 311 4.0 J.Moore, Duke 9 36 483 4.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 9 36 498 4.0 T.Palmer, UAB 9 36 609 4.0 D.Smith, W. Kentucky 7 28 257 4.0 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 8 32 477 4.0 R.Wilson, Michigan 9 36 589 4.0 C.Young, Miami 9 36 470 4.0 L.Bond, Boston College 9 35 485 3.9 D.Connors, Rice 9 35 371 3.9 J.De Jesus, UNLV 9 35 356 3.9 B.Irving, Oregon 9 35 286 3.9 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 9 35 542 3.9 B.Watson, Memphis 9 35 352 3.9 J.Bray, Oklahoma St. 7 27 349 3.9 C.Conley, Marshall 6 23 215 3.8 T.Smith, UTEP 5 19 191 3.8 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 9 34 555 3.8 M.Baldwin, Baylor 9 34 586 3.8 C.Johnson, Northwestern 9 34 415 3.8 J.Joly, Uconn 9 34 408 3.8 Q.Magwood, Ball St. 9 34 309 3.8 C.Ross, Uconn 9 34 353 3.8 T.Davis, California 8 30 332 3.8 J.Hixon, New Mexico 8 30 355 3.8 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 8 30 396 3.8 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 8 30 426 3.8 K.Akharaiyi, UTEP 10 37 786 3.7 J.Baker, UCF 9 33 678 3.7 J.Briningstool, Clemson 9 33 357 3.7 T.Brown, Clemson 9 33 406 3.7 B.Collins, Clemson 9 33 445 3.7 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 9 33 547 3.7 T.Felton, Maryland 9 33 469 3.7 M.Foster, Michigan St. 9 33 436 3.7 G.Holani, Boise St. 3 11 85 3.7 K.Paysour, North Carolina 6 22 282 3.7 K.Prather, Maryland 9 33 484 3.7 J.Richardson, TCU 9 33 437 3.7 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 9 33 382 3.7 B.Smith, Cincinnati 9 33 469 3.7 D.Stoudemire, Troy 9 33 462 3.7 M.Evans, Notre Dame 8 29 422 3.6 A.Henning, Northwestern 8 29 214 3.6 D.Vele, Utah 8 29 337 3.6 T.Bachmeier, Stanford 9 32 327 3.6 B.Brown, Kentucky 9 32 358 3.6 D.Burks, Purdue 9 32 469 3.6 M.Dalena, Fresno St. 9 32 371 3.6 M.Johnson, Buffalo 9 32 322 3.6 L.Keys, Tulane 9 32 593 3.6 J.Lucas, Indiana 9 32 225 3.6 T.Mims, Southern Miss. 9 32 369 3.6 B.Sinnott, Kansas St. 9 32 433 3.6 T.Williams, Georgia St. 9 32 507 3.6 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 2 7 67 3.5 D.Lassiter, BYU 8 28 347 3.5 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 10 35 380 3.5 T.Mosley, Michigan St. 8 28 288 3.5 K.Rutkiewicz, N. Illinois 6 21 319 3.5 T.Stellato, Clemson 8 28 229 3.5 L.Arnold, Kansas 9 31 515 3.4 J.Bailey, SMU 9 31 384 3.4 J.Bell, Florida St. 9 31 365 3.4 J.Bradley, Texas Tech 9 31 332 3.4 P.Bryant, Illinois 9 31 384 3.4 J.Calhoun, Duke 9 31 455 3.4

