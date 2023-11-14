NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|10
|186
|1249
|12
|124.9
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|10
|206
|1236
|13
|123.6
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|10
|244
|1206
|12
|120.6
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|5
|103
|591
|4
|118.2
|K.Vidal, Troy
|10
|211
|1168
|7
|116.8
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|10
|225
|1166
|8
|116.6
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|8
|157
|921
|11
|115.1
|J.Brooks, Texas
|10
|187
|1139
|10
|113.9
|J.Ott, California
|9
|172
|1015
|10
|112.8
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|10
|197
|1124
|11
|112.4
|R.Harvey, UCF
|10
|170
|1082
|12
|108.2
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|10
|181
|1066
|9
|106.6
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|10
|159
|1050
|8
|105.0
|P.Boone, Toledo
|10
|147
|1042
|12
|104.2
|R.Ali, Marshall
|9
|173
|932
|14
|103.6
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|10
|155
|1024
|7
|102.4
|H.Waylee, Wyoming
|7
|122
|715
|3
|102.1
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|9
|130
|919
|15
|102.1
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|10
|201
|1014
|9
|101.4
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|10
|185
|1008
|6
|100.8
|E.Bailey, TCU
|10
|186
|1006
|5
|100.6
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|9
|162
|892
|9
|99.1
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|10
|163
|988
|13
|98.8
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|10
|141
|976
|11
|97.6
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|10
|196
|970
|9
|97.0
|D.Neal, Kansas
|10
|155
|965
|10
|96.5
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|10
|181
|942
|7
|94.2
|B.Irving, Oregon
|10
|138
|939
|10
|93.9
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|10
|160
|929
|11
|92.9
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|7
|103
|648
|8
|92.6
|J.Daniels, LSU
|10
|114
|918
|8
|91.8
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|10
|155
|916
|7
|91.6
|B.Watson, Memphis
|10
|152
|909
|12
|90.9
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|9
|140
|817
|8
|90.8
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|10
|162
|890
|15
|89.0
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|10
|161
|885
|5
|88.5
|D.Johnson, Washington
|9
|136
|790
|11
|87.8
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|10
|191
|868
|14
|86.8
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|8
|124
|691
|10
|86.4
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|10
|143
|859
|7
|85.9
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|9
|149
|766
|5
|85.1
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|10
|117
|848
|3
|84.8
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|9
|125
|762
|8
|84.7
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|9
|133
|757
|8
|84.1
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|9
|124
|745
|7
|82.8
|E.Michel, Air Force
|9
|163
|733
|9
|81.4
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|10
|158
|806
|10
|80.6
|B.Daily, Army
|9
|166
|723
|6
|80.3
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|10
|166
|797
|7
|79.7
|B.Corum, Michigan
|10
|152
|794
|18
|79.4
|L.Diggs, LSU
|8
|113
|635
|6
|79.4
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|10
|130
|768
|6
|76.8
|M.Cooper, Ball St.
|10
|171
|767
|3
|76.7
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|4
|51
|306
|4
|76.5
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|9
|124
|688
|6
|76.4
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|10
|109
|764
|4
|76.4
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|10
|161
|755
|10
|75.5
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|10
|137
|748
|14
|74.8
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|10
|139
|746
|3
|74.6
|C.Steele, UCLA
|10
|143
|745
|6
|74.5
|J.Coleman, Arizona
|10
|104
|744
|3
|74.4
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|10
|113
|721
|10
|72.1
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|10
|126
|721
|8
|72.1
|L.McCammon, FAU
|9
|136
|643
|5
|71.4
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|7
|97
|500
|4
|71.4
|J.Knighton, SMU
|9
|111
|640
|5
|71.1
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|10
|167
|711
|4
|71.1
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|10
|142
|711
|5
|71.1
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|8
|122
|565
|6
|70.6
|K.Salter, Liberty
|10
|115
|705
|9
|70.5
|R.Amos, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|134
|702
|7
|70.2
|A.Tecza, Navy
|9
|91
|629
|4
|69.9
|T.Etienne, Florida
|9
|106
|628
|7
|69.8
|J.Jackson, Utah
|9
|122
|627
|4
|69.7
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|9
|116
|624
|4
|69.3
|N.Wright, South Florida
|10
|145
|690
|6
|69.0
|J.Waters, Duke
|10
|121
|677
|12
|67.7
|J.McClellan, Alabama
|10
|145
|675
|5
|67.5
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|9
|127
|606
|6
|67.3
|A.Watkins, Tulsa
|10
|158
|668
|3
|66.8
|B.Brown, South Florida
|10
|168
|659
|9
|65.9
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|9
|123
|592
|4
|65.8
|J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|107
|651
|6
|65.1
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|10
|131
|645
|4
|64.5
|M.Anderson, South Carolina
|10
|117
|645
|3
|64.5
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|11
|125
|705
|5
|64.1
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|10
|139
|631
|8
|63.1
|D.Booth, Utah St.
|9
|97
|566
|5
|62.9
|M.Johnson, Florida
|10
|122
|625
|4
|62.5
|L.Martin, BYU
|8
|104
|494
|4
|61.8
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|10
|123
|615
|2
|61.5
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|8
|91
|492
|4
|61.5
|L.Williams, Iowa
|10
|123
|614
|1
|61.4
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|10
|137
|613
|7
|61.3
|M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan
|10
|114
|609
|4
|60.9
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|9
|106
|532
|4
|59.1
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|10
|137
|586
|5
|58.6
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|10
|133
|579
|5
|57.9
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|10
|112
|569
|7
|56.9
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|10
|134
|564
|6
|56.4
|V.Davis, UNLV
|10
|100
|553
|4
|55.3
|D.Hishaw, Kansas
|10
|102
|552
|8
|55.2
|J.Jones, Charlotte
|9
|106
|488
|4
|54.2
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|10
|130
|541
|4
|54.1
|L.Lingard, Akron
|10
|111
|541
|3
|54.1
|J.Brown, UAB
|10
|120
|534
|9
|53.4
|T.Harden, UCLA
|10
|104
|533
|5
|53.3
|K.Black, James Madison
|10
|118
|531
|1
|53.1
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|10
|134
|523
|7
|52.3
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|10
|112
|522
|4
|52.2
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|10
|123
|517
|5
|51.7
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|10
|109
|515
|4
|51.5
|Z.Wallace, Arkansas St.
|10
|114
|491
|4
|49.1
|H.Haarberg, Nebraska
|10
|120
|483
|5
|48.3
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|9
|110
|431
|2
|47.9
|S.Dollars, Nevada
|9
|123
|427
|6
|47.4
|J.Thomas, Kent St.
|9
|112
|414
|2
|46.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|9
|103
|412
|7
|45.8
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|10
|132
|455
|3
|45.5
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|10
|123
|454
|2
|45.4
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|10
|104
|443
|3
|44.3
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|10
|105
|437
|8
|43.7
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|10
|110
|414
|5
|41.4
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|10
|102
|411
|4
|41.1
|O.Allison, Ohio
|10
|117
|389
|1
|38.9
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|9
|105
|333
|12
|37.0
|J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan
|10
|100
|369
|9
|36.9
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|10
|144
|342
|2
|34.2
|D.Smith, Houston
|10
|111
|342
|5
|34.2
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|10
|107
|341
|4
|34.1
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|9
|94
|282
|3
|31.3
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|10
|112
|307
|2
|30.7
|J.Lamson, Stanford
|10
|108
|246
|4
|24.6
|C.Fancher, Marshall
|9
|102
|176
|2
|19.6
|G.Wilson, Old Dominion
|9
|100
|141
|1
|15.7
|M.Griffis, Wake Forest
|9
|106
|128
|2
|14.2
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|9
|101
|49
|5
|5.4
|S.Sanders, Colorado
|10
|106
|-51
|4
|-5.1
