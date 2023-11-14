NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 10 186 1249 12 124.9 O.Hampton, North Carolina 10…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 10 186 1249 12 124.9 O.Hampton, North Carolina 10 206 1236 13 123.6 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 10 244 1206 12 120.6 D.Taylor, Minnesota 5 103 591 4 118.2 K.Vidal, Troy 10 211 1168 7 116.8 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 10 225 1166 8 116.6 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 8 157 921 11 115.1 J.Brooks, Texas 10 187 1139 10 113.9 J.Ott, California 9 172 1015 10 112.8 C.Schrader, Missouri 10 197 1124 11 112.4 R.Harvey, UCF 10 170 1082 12 108.2 Q.Cooley, Liberty 10 181 1066 9 106.6 I.Mahdi, Texas State 10 159 1050 8 105.0 P.Boone, Toledo 10 147 1042 12 104.2 R.Ali, Marshall 9 173 932 14 103.6 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 10 155 1024 7 102.4 H.Waylee, Wyoming 7 122 715 3 102.1 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 9 130 919 15 102.1 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 10 201 1014 9 101.4 M.Hughes, Tulane 10 185 1008 6 100.8 E.Bailey, TCU 10 186 1006 5 100.6 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 9 162 892 9 99.1 A.Estime, Notre Dame 10 163 988 13 98.8 J.Jordan, Louisville 10 141 976 11 97.6 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 10 196 970 9 97.0 D.Neal, Kansas 10 155 965 10 96.5 K.Monangai, Rutgers 10 181 942 7 94.2 B.Irving, Oregon 10 138 939 10 93.9 R.Davis, Kentucky 10 160 929 11 92.9 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 7 103 648 8 92.6 J.Daniels, LSU 10 114 918 8 91.8 A.Brown, N. Illinois 10 155 916 7 91.6 B.Watson, Memphis 10 152 909 12 90.9 J.White, Georgia Southern 9 140 817 8 90.8 L.Webb, South Alabama 10 162 890 15 89.0 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 10 161 885 5 88.5 D.Johnson, Washington 9 136 790 11 87.8 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 10 191 868 14 86.8 D.Edwards, Georgia 8 124 691 10 86.4 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 10 143 859 7 85.9 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 9 149 766 5 85.1 J.Wright, Tennessee 10 117 848 3 84.8 T.Stewart, Bowling Green 9 125 762 8 84.7 B.Allen, Wisconsin 9 133 757 8 84.1 J.Hunter, Auburn 9 124 745 7 82.8 E.Michel, Air Force 9 163 733 9 81.4 T.Castellanos, Boston College 10 158 806 10 80.6 B.Daily, Army 9 166 723 6 80.3 L.Allen, Syracuse 10 166 797 7 79.7 B.Corum, Michigan 10 152 794 18 79.4 L.Diggs, LSU 8 113 635 6 79.4 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 10 130 768 6 76.8 M.Cooper, Ball St. 10 171 767 3 76.7 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 4 51 306 4 76.5 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 9 124 688 6 76.4 A.Adeyi, North Texas 10 109 764 4 76.4 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 10 161 755 10 75.5 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 10 137 748 14 74.8 D.Hankins, UTEP 10 139 746 3 74.6 C.Steele, UCLA 10 143 745 6 74.5 J.Coleman, Arizona 10 104 744 3 74.4 T.Benson, Florida St. 10 113 721 10 72.1 P.Mafah, Clemson 10 126 721 8 72.1 L.McCammon, FAU 9 136 643 5 71.4 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 7 97 500 4 71.4 J.Knighton, SMU 9 111 640 5 71.1 N.Carter, Michigan St. 10 167 711 4 71.1 D.Mockobee, Purdue 10 142 711 5 71.1 K.Robichaux, Boston College 8 122 565 6 70.6 K.Salter, Liberty 10 115 705 9 70.5 R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 10 134 702 7 70.2 A.Tecza, Navy 9 91 629 4 69.9 T.Etienne, Florida 9 106 628 7 69.8 J.Jackson, Utah 9 122 627 4 69.7 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 9 116 624 4 69.3 N.Wright, South Florida 10 145 690 6 69.0 J.Waters, Duke 10 121 677 12 67.7 J.McClellan, Alabama 10 145 675 5 67.5 K.Barnes, UTSA 9 127 606 6 67.3 A.Watkins, Tulsa 10 158 668 3 66.8 B.Brown, South Florida 10 168 659 9 65.9 W.Shipley, Clemson 9 123 592 4 65.8 J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 107 651 6 65.1 K.Allen, Penn St. 10 131 645 4 64.5 M.Anderson, South Carolina 10 117 645 3 64.5 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 11 125 705 5 64.1 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 10 139 631 8 63.1 D.Booth, Utah St. 9 97 566 5 62.9 M.Johnson, Florida 10 122 625 4 62.5 L.Martin, BYU 8 104 494 4 61.8 T.Burgess, UTEP 10 123 615 2 61.5 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 8 91 492 4 61.5 L.Williams, Iowa 10 123 614 1 61.4 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 10 137 613 7 61.3 M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 10 114 609 4 60.9 T.Ward, Kansas St. 9 106 532 4 59.1 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 137 586 5 58.6 Z.Larrier, Air Force 10 133 579 5 57.9 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 10 112 569 7 56.9 S.Bangura, Ohio 10 134 564 6 56.4 V.Davis, UNLV 10 100 553 4 55.3 D.Hishaw, Kansas 10 102 552 8 55.2 J.Jones, Charlotte 9 106 488 4 54.2 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 10 130 541 4 54.1 L.Lingard, Akron 10 111 541 3 54.1 J.Brown, UAB 10 120 534 9 53.4 T.Harden, UCLA 10 104 533 5 53.3 K.Black, James Madison 10 118 531 1 53.1 N.Singleton, Penn St. 10 134 523 7 52.3 S.Lawrence, FIU 10 112 522 4 52.2 R.Cook, Buffalo 10 123 517 5 51.7 R.Hemby, Maryland 10 109 515 4 51.5 Z.Wallace, Arkansas St. 10 114 491 4 49.1 H.Haarberg, Nebraska 10 120 483 5 48.3 G.Garcia, Kent St. 9 110 431 2 47.9 S.Dollars, Nevada 9 123 427 6 47.4 J.Thomas, Kent St. 9 112 414 2 46.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 9 103 412 7 45.8 E.Jones, Cincinnati 10 132 455 3 45.5 C.Porter, Northwestern 10 123 454 2 45.4 B.Lewis, Nevada 10 104 443 3 44.3 S.Evans, E. Michigan 10 105 437 8 43.7 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 10 110 414 5 41.4 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 10 102 411 4 41.1 O.Allison, Ohio 10 117 389 1 38.9 J.Milroe, Alabama 9 105 333 12 37.0 J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan 10 100 369 9 36.9 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 10 144 342 2 34.2 D.Smith, Houston 10 111 342 5 34.2 R.Harris, East Carolina 10 107 341 4 34.1 L.Altmyer, Illinois 9 94 282 3 31.3 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 10 112 307 2 30.7 J.Lamson, Stanford 10 108 246 4 24.6 C.Fancher, Marshall 9 102 176 2 19.6 G.Wilson, Old Dominion 9 100 141 1 15.7 M.Griffis, Wake Forest 9 106 128 2 14.2 K.Jenkins, FIU 9 101 49 5 5.4 S.Sanders, Colorado 10 106 -51 4 -5.1

