NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 9 1 95 95.00 R.Rochelle, Rutgers 10 2 110 55.00 A.Martin, Troy 10 1 51 51.00 R.Briggs, Utah St. 9 1 50 50.00 D.Stanley, Utah 5 1 49 49.00 J.Noel, Iowa St. 9 4 189 47.25 K.Nowling, E. Michigan 9 1 44 44.00 D.Spann, Florida St. 6 5 205 41.00 K.Johnson, Iowa 6 2 77 38.50 J.Price, Notre Dame 10 7 264 37.71 J.Green, Clemson 2 1 36 36.00 K.Williams, Washington St. 10 1 36 36.00 K.Johnson, Colorado St. 4 5 179 35.80 M.Golden, Houston 9 9 321 35.67 S.Tyler, Minnesota 9 3 107 35.67 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 10 1 35 35.00 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 10 1 34 34.00 T.Conerly, UNLV 8 1 34 34.00 R.Johnson, Nebraska 3 3 102 34.00 Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 9 6 202 33.67 D.Sumo-Karngbaye, Kentucky 10 1 33 33.00 J.Harrison, Marshall 10 20 653 32.65 S.Louis, Tulane 10 13 410 31.54 J.Hatfield, East Carolina 10 4 126 31.50 J.Jordan, Louisville 10 2 63 31.50 B.Smith, Miami 10 16 498 31.12 M.Tease, Texas A&M 5 1 31 31.00 L.Thomas, W. Michigan 10 3 93 31.00 D.Thomas, Charlotte 10 1 31 31.00 H.El-Zayat, E. Michigan 10 5 154 30.80 J.Stuart, Toledo 8 13 397 30.54 A.Marshall, Army 9 2 61 30.50 T.Carter, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 1 30 30.00 J.Mitchell, Uconn 9 1 30 30.00 A.Tyus, Northwestern 9 1 30 30.00 K.Wilson, Texas State 10 8 239 29.88 J.Bangda, Charlotte 9 1 29 29.00 J.Platt, FAU 8 1 29 29.00 T.Potts, Penn St. 9 1 29 29.00 E.Badger, Arizona St. 10 20 578 28.90 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 10 284 28.40 S.Smith, Memphis 10 12 339 28.25 T.Tracy, Purdue 9 9 253 28.11 C.Gillespie, Vanderbilt 10 1 28 28.00 C.Harris, UTEP 1 1 28 28.00 S.Price, Mississippi St. 9 1 28 28.00 J.Gray, NC State 10 15 419 27.93 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 10 11 302 27.45 B.Brown, Kentucky 10 10 274 27.40 P.Kingston, BYU 10 6 164 27.33 M.Mews, Georgia 10 12 326 27.17 J.Chislom, Memphis 9 1 27 27.00 E.Holley, Toledo 8 2 54 27.00 K.Jones, UCLA 10 2 54 27.00 J.De Jesus, UNLV 10 20 539 26.95 I.Mahdi, Texas State 10 14 376 26.86 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 10 10 268 26.80 D.McCray, Texas Tech 10 16 426 26.62 M.Blake, San Diego St. 10 3 79 26.33 K.Wetjen, Iowa 10 8 210 26.25 R.McCulloch, California 9 1 26 26.00 K.Mullings, Michigan 8 1 26 26.00 X.Townsend, UCF 9 3 78 26.00 K.Logan, Kansas 10 5 128 25.60 C.Azema, Northwestern 10 7 179 25.57 R.Williams, Alabama 10 2 51 25.50 B.Wisloski, Maryland 9 12 305 25.42 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 10 17 432 25.41 K.Williams, Wake Forest 10 6 152 25.33 N.Singleton, Penn St. 10 11 278 25.27 D.Buchannon, Georgia Southern 9 15 377 25.13 Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 27 678 25.11 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 10 13 326 25.08 L.Bunkley-Shelton, Oklahoma 10 1 25 25.00 S.Jackson, Auburn 8 1 25 25.00 M.Johnson, FAU 8 1 25 25.00 K.Law, Alabama 9 13 325 25.00 D.Ngata, Washington 5 10 250 25.00 J.Vandeross, Toledo 10 2 50 25.00 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 11 17 424 24.94 W.McCoy, UTSA 9 6 149 24.83 B.Battie, Auburn 10 18 446 24.78 D.Griffin-Taylor, Louisiana Tech 7 9 222 24.67 L.Keys, Tulane 10 3 74 24.67 W.Wright, Florida St. 5 3 74 24.67 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 10 17 418 24.59 K.Jackson, LSU 10 9 221 24.56 B.Sheppert, Kent St. 10 9 220 24.44 T.Etienne, Florida 9 8 195 24.38 R.Daniels, SMU 10 4 97 24.25 D.Bell, Georgia 10 4 96 24.00 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 10 2 48 24.00 O.Cooper, Colorado 9 1 24 24.00 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 11 6 144 24.00 T.Hill, Nebraska 10 6 144 24.00 N.McMillan, Buffalo 5 1 24 24.00 D.Patterson, FIU 10 1 24 24.00 D.Walker, Kentucky 10 1 24 24.00 D.Barksdale, James Madison 10 10 238 23.80 K.Christon, San Diego St. 10 12 284 23.67 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 10 6 142 23.67 Q.Jackson, Rice 10 14 330 23.57 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 10 2 47 23.50 D.Lester, UNLV 10 2 47 23.50 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 10 11 258 23.45 M.Hill, South Florida 9 8 187 23.38 K.Wilcher, Illinois 8 6 140 23.33 G.Bernard, Washington 9 10 233 23.30 T.Moore, Duke 10 10 233 23.30 P.Fox, West Virginia 10 4 93 23.25 M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 10 23 533 23.17 D.Ross, Troy 10 6 139 23.17 X.Johnson, Ohio St. 10 9 208 23.11 L.Burden, Missouri 10 1 23 23.00 A.Henning, Northwestern 9 9 207 23.00 A.Henry, New Mexico 7 1 23 23.00 T.Holloway, Virginia Tech 10 1 23 23.00 L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt 11 1 23 23.00 T.Lavine, SMU 10 1 23 23.00 A.Morrow, Colorado St. 7 1 23 23.00 X.White, Texas Tech 10 1 23 23.00 L.Wilson, North Texas 10 1 23 23.00 X.Williams, Kent St. 10 12 275 22.92 A.Willis, Southern Miss. 10 26 592 22.77 K.Lewis, FAU 9 4 91 22.75 J.Embry, Bowling Green 9 6 136 22.67 J.Lucas, Indiana 10 17 385 22.65 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 9 11 249 22.64 C.Dike, Wisconsin 9 11 249 22.64 M.Everhart, TCU 10 22 498 22.64 J.Brown, Texas Tech 8 2 45 22.50 M.Foster, Michigan St. 10 2 45 22.50 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 10 13 292 22.46 T.Burgess, UTEP 10 9 202 22.44 J.Brown, UAB 10 14 314 22.43 T.Chapman, North Carolina 9 3 67 22.33 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 10 12 268 22.33 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 10 9 199 22.11 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 9 16 353 22.06 T.Arnold, Alabama 10 1 22 22.00 A.Bullock, Nebraska 10 1 22 22.00 C.Cooper, UTSA 10 1 22 22.00 A.Jean, Florida 4 2 44 22.00 T.Keith, Bowling Green 10 7 154 22.00 K.Lesane, NC State 10 1 22 22.00 H.Nyberg, BYU 10 2 44 22.00 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 10 11 242 22.00 J.Richardson, UCF 10 6 132 22.00 W.Sullivan, FAU 7 1 22 22.00 I.Sategna, Arkansas 10 18 395 21.94 C.Gordon, Baylor 10 9 197 21.89 D.Jones, New Mexico 8 8 175 21.88 C.McCray, Kent St. 9 9 196 21.78 C.Leary, Georgia Tech 10 16 348 21.75 M.Gillie, Ball St. 10 14 304 21.71 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 10 17 368 21.65 J.Gill, Fresno St. 10 19 411 21.63 R.Joseph, Miami 7 5 108 21.60 K.Horton, North Texas 10 25 539 21.56 R.Akles, New Mexico St. 11 6 129 21.50 T.Ward, Kansas St. 9 4 86 21.50 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 9 2 43 21.50 J.Bond, East Carolina 7 9 193 21.44 M.Matthews, Utah 10 14 300 21.43 C.Yankoff, UCLA 10 11 235 21.36 Z.Mundell, Army 6 3 64 21.33 B. Brewton, Uconn 2 5 106 21.20 W.Shipley, Clemson 9 5 106 21.20 B.Domino, Uconn 7 13 275 21.15 S.Martin, Temple 10 21 444 21.14 W.Grimes, Wake Forest 9 1 21 21.00 R.Hill, Florida St. 9 2 42 21.00 C.Hood, North Carolina 5 1 21 21.00 L.James, Old Dominion 10 17 357 21.00 P.Jones, Virginia 10 1 21 21.00 J.Love, Notre Dame 10 2 42 21.00 J.Nabors, Baylor 7 15 315 21.00 A.Patterson, FIU 7 1 21 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 9 2 42 21.00 R.Reese, Baylor 10 7 147 21.00 K.Robinson, Texas 9 12 252 21.00 D.Starling, Virginia 2 1 21 21.00 D.Vele, Utah 9 1 21 21.00 D.Ward, North Texas 10 1 21 21.00 K.Davis, Miami (Ohio) 10 10 208 20.80 K.Marion, BYU 10 18 374 20.78 L.Smithson, Washington St. 6 4 83 20.75 J.Ford, Tulsa 10 10 207 20.70 C.Stone, Hawaii 9 16 331 20.69 A.Luke, Louisiana-Monroe 8 13 267 20.54 G.Payne, Notre Dame 10 2 41 20.50 A.Asante, Wyoming 10 5 102 20.40 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 10 8 163 20.38 D.Williams, Tennessee 10 9 183 20.33 B.Hester, Akron 10 26 527 20.27 K.Dudley, Boise St. 9 20 405 20.25 D.Edwards, Colorado 10 4 81 20.25 A.Bedgood, Liberty 10 17 344 20.24 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 10 11 222 20.18 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 10 7 141 20.14 J.Armstead, San Diego St. 10 1 20 20.00 A.Ferrucci, Boston College 3 1 20 20.00 J.Hunter, Auburn 9 1 20 20.00 D.Jackson, Minnesota 10 1 20 20.00 T.Johnson, Missouri 10 1 20 20.00 J.Knox, Mississippi 9 1 20 20.00 C.Lacy, South Alabama 10 2 40 20.00 K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio) 10 1 20 20.00 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 10 1 20 20.00 W.Nixon, Washington 10 1 20 20.00 M.Stovall, Arizona St. 10 2 40 20.00 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 10 10 198 19.80 D.Lewis, New Mexico 5 4 79 19.75 J.Bracey, FIU 10 9 176 19.56 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 11 6 117 19.50 P.Bryant, Illinois 10 2 39 19.50 J.Eldridge, Air Force 10 2 39 19.50 K.King, W. Michigan 3 2 39 19.50 M.Washington, Virginia 10 14 273 19.50 T.Wilson, Kansas 9 14 273 19.50 G.Bryant, Oregon 10 12 233 19.42 G.Desrosiers, Umass 9 24 466 19.42 U.Bentley, Mississippi 10 13 252 19.38 J.Burton, FAU 10 8 155 19.38 M.Johnson, Missouri 9 6 116 19.33 R.Owens, Texas A&M 10 8 154 19.25 M.Wiley, Arizona 7 4 77 19.25 L.Brown, Colorado St. 10 9 173 19.22 X.Legette, South Carolina 10 9 173 19.22 J.Brooks, Alabama 8 1 19 19.00 N.Davis, Louisiana-Monroe 10 1 19 19.00 Z.Dobson, Middle Tennessee 8 1 19 19.00 D.England-Chisolm, Middle Tennessee 10 5 95 19.00 D.Gill, Syracuse 10 5 95 19.00 D.Hardy, Penn St. 8 1 19 19.00 K.Johnson, Kansas St. 8 1 19 19.00 D.Kinamon, Air Force 7 1 19 19.00 A.Laughery, Illinois 8 7 133 19.00 D.Mockobee, Purdue 10 2 38 19.00 G.Snodgrass, Nebraska 10 1 19 19.00 S.Thomas, New Mexico St. 11 1 19 19.00 J.Treister, Boston College 4 1 19 19.00 L.Victor, Washington St. 9 3 57 19.00 J.Hailey, W. Michigan 10 12 227 18.92 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 7 5 94 18.80 D.Goffney, Colorado St. 9 8 150 18.75 K.Shanks, UAB 4 5 93 18.60 S.Morgan, Michigan 10 7 130 18.57 R.Cook, Buffalo 10 18 334 18.56 L.Bond, Boston College 10 2 37 18.50 M.Burks, Missouri 10 4 74 18.50 J.Celestine, Arizona 6 2 37 18.50 M.Johnson, Troy 1 2 37 18.50 C.Wright, Boise St. 6 2 37 18.50 T.Bradley, Navy 9 16 295 18.44 O.Smith, Maryland 10 3 55 18.33 J.White, West Virginia 9 6 110 18.33 S.Fresch, Rice 10 7 128 18.29 I.Hamilton, Washington St. 10 5 91 18.20 K.Bullock, South Alabama 9 9 163 18.11 J.Barber, Troy 10 2 36 18.00 B.Bohanon, Tulane 7 1 18 18.00 R.Hemby, Maryland 10 1 18 18.00 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 10 6 108 18.00 J.Johnson, Hawaii 6 1 18 18.00 K.Joiner, South Florida 7 2 36 18.00 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 9 1 18 18.00 M.McWilliams, UAB 10 1 18 18.00 R.Odunze, Washington 10 1 18 18.00 N.Peat, Missouri 9 4 72 18.00 J.Bell, Nevada 10 20 359 17.95 R.Fournet, FIU 9 11 197 17.91 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 10 7 125 17.86 D.Ford, Notre Dame 8 7 125 17.86 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 10 22 390 17.73 S.Porter, Kansas St. 10 3 53 17.67 J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina 8 17 300 17.65 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 10 8 141 17.62 A.Arnold, Oregon St. 10 4 70 17.50 D.Holloman, Indiana 8 2 35 17.50 P.Jenkins, Houston 10 8 140 17.50 D.Lofton, Virginia Tech 10 2 35 17.50 D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 8 2 35 17.50 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 8 140 17.50 M.Anderson, California 7 7 122 17.43 A.Brown, Michigan St. 9 3 52 17.33 S.Sneed, Houston 10 6 104 17.33 M.Thomas, Virginia Tech 10 3 52 17.33 R.White, Coastal Carolina 8 3 52 17.33 K.Wilburn, Ohio 8 6 104 17.33 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 10 4 69 17.25 B.Bishop, West Virginia 10 4 69 17.25 T.Williams, Georgia St. 10 8 137 17.12 L.Beebe, UAB 10 2 34 17.00 S.Canley, San Diego St. 5 6 102 17.00 R.Clark, Southern Miss. 8 5 85 17.00 J.Kelley, Kent St. 2 1 17 17.00 G.Pettaway, North Carolina 3 2 34 17.00 M.Purchase, Iowa St. 10 3 51 17.00 A.Woods, Pittsburgh 10 1 17 17.00

