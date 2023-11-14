NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|9
|1
|95
|95.00
|R.Rochelle, Rutgers
|10
|2
|110
|55.00
|A.Martin, Troy
|10
|1
|51
|51.00
|R.Briggs, Utah St.
|9
|1
|50
|50.00
|D.Stanley, Utah
|5
|1
|49
|49.00
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|9
|4
|189
|47.25
|K.Nowling, E. Michigan
|9
|1
|44
|44.00
|D.Spann, Florida St.
|6
|5
|205
|41.00
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|6
|2
|77
|38.50
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|10
|7
|264
|37.71
|J.Green, Clemson
|2
|1
|36
|36.00
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|10
|1
|36
|36.00
|K.Johnson, Colorado St.
|4
|5
|179
|35.80
|M.Golden, Houston
|9
|9
|321
|35.67
|S.Tyler, Minnesota
|9
|3
|107
|35.67
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|10
|1
|35
|35.00
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|10
|1
|34
|34.00
|T.Conerly, UNLV
|8
|1
|34
|34.00
|R.Johnson, Nebraska
|3
|3
|102
|34.00
|Z.Thomas, Mississippi St.
|9
|6
|202
|33.67
|D.Sumo-Karngbaye, Kentucky
|10
|1
|33
|33.00
|J.Harrison, Marshall
|10
|20
|653
|32.65
|S.Louis, Tulane
|10
|13
|410
|31.54
|J.Hatfield, East Carolina
|10
|4
|126
|31.50
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|10
|2
|63
|31.50
|B.Smith, Miami
|10
|16
|498
|31.12
|M.Tease, Texas A&M
|5
|1
|31
|31.00
|L.Thomas, W. Michigan
|10
|3
|93
|31.00
|D.Thomas, Charlotte
|10
|1
|31
|31.00
|H.El-Zayat, E. Michigan
|10
|5
|154
|30.80
|J.Stuart, Toledo
|8
|13
|397
|30.54
|A.Marshall, Army
|9
|2
|61
|30.50
|T.Carter, Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Mitchell, Uconn
|9
|1
|30
|30.00
|A.Tyus, Northwestern
|9
|1
|30
|30.00
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|10
|8
|239
|29.88
|J.Bangda, Charlotte
|9
|1
|29
|29.00
|J.Platt, FAU
|8
|1
|29
|29.00
|T.Potts, Penn St.
|9
|1
|29
|29.00
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|10
|20
|578
|28.90
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|10
|10
|284
|28.40
|S.Smith, Memphis
|10
|12
|339
|28.25
|T.Tracy, Purdue
|9
|9
|253
|28.11
|C.Gillespie, Vanderbilt
|10
|1
|28
|28.00
|C.Harris, UTEP
|1
|1
|28
|28.00
|S.Price, Mississippi St.
|9
|1
|28
|28.00
|J.Gray, NC State
|10
|15
|419
|27.93
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|10
|11
|302
|27.45
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|10
|10
|274
|27.40
|P.Kingston, BYU
|10
|6
|164
|27.33
|M.Mews, Georgia
|10
|12
|326
|27.17
|J.Chislom, Memphis
|9
|1
|27
|27.00
|E.Holley, Toledo
|8
|2
|54
|27.00
|K.Jones, UCLA
|10
|2
|54
|27.00
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|10
|20
|539
|26.95
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|10
|14
|376
|26.86
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|10
|10
|268
|26.80
|D.McCray, Texas Tech
|10
|16
|426
|26.62
|M.Blake, San Diego St.
|10
|3
|79
|26.33
|K.Wetjen, Iowa
|10
|8
|210
|26.25
|R.McCulloch, California
|9
|1
|26
|26.00
|K.Mullings, Michigan
|8
|1
|26
|26.00
|X.Townsend, UCF
|9
|3
|78
|26.00
|K.Logan, Kansas
|10
|5
|128
|25.60
|C.Azema, Northwestern
|10
|7
|179
|25.57
|R.Williams, Alabama
|10
|2
|51
|25.50
|B.Wisloski, Maryland
|9
|12
|305
|25.42
|M.Tucker, Appalachian St.
|10
|17
|432
|25.41
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|10
|6
|152
|25.33
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|10
|11
|278
|25.27
|D.Buchannon, Georgia Southern
|9
|15
|377
|25.13
|Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|27
|678
|25.11
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|10
|13
|326
|25.08
|L.Bunkley-Shelton, Oklahoma
|10
|1
|25
|25.00
|S.Jackson, Auburn
|8
|1
|25
|25.00
|M.Johnson, FAU
|8
|1
|25
|25.00
|K.Law, Alabama
|9
|13
|325
|25.00
|D.Ngata, Washington
|5
|10
|250
|25.00
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|10
|2
|50
|25.00
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|11
|17
|424
|24.94
|W.McCoy, UTSA
|9
|6
|149
|24.83
|B.Battie, Auburn
|10
|18
|446
|24.78
|D.Griffin-Taylor, Louisiana Tech
|7
|9
|222
|24.67
|L.Keys, Tulane
|10
|3
|74
|24.67
|W.Wright, Florida St.
|5
|3
|74
|24.67
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|10
|17
|418
|24.59
|K.Jackson, LSU
|10
|9
|221
|24.56
|B.Sheppert, Kent St.
|10
|9
|220
|24.44
|T.Etienne, Florida
|9
|8
|195
|24.38
|R.Daniels, SMU
|10
|4
|97
|24.25
|D.Bell, Georgia
|10
|4
|96
|24.00
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|10
|2
|48
|24.00
|O.Cooper, Colorado
|9
|1
|24
|24.00
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|11
|6
|144
|24.00
|T.Hill, Nebraska
|10
|6
|144
|24.00
|N.McMillan, Buffalo
|5
|1
|24
|24.00
|D.Patterson, FIU
|10
|1
|24
|24.00
|D.Walker, Kentucky
|10
|1
|24
|24.00
|D.Barksdale, James Madison
|10
|10
|238
|23.80
|K.Christon, San Diego St.
|10
|12
|284
|23.67
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|10
|6
|142
|23.67
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|10
|14
|330
|23.57
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|10
|2
|47
|23.50
|D.Lester, UNLV
|10
|2
|47
|23.50
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|10
|11
|258
|23.45
|M.Hill, South Florida
|9
|8
|187
|23.38
|K.Wilcher, Illinois
|8
|6
|140
|23.33
|G.Bernard, Washington
|9
|10
|233
|23.30
|T.Moore, Duke
|10
|10
|233
|23.30
|P.Fox, West Virginia
|10
|4
|93
|23.25
|M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan
|10
|23
|533
|23.17
|D.Ross, Troy
|10
|6
|139
|23.17
|X.Johnson, Ohio St.
|10
|9
|208
|23.11
|L.Burden, Missouri
|10
|1
|23
|23.00
|A.Henning, Northwestern
|9
|9
|207
|23.00
|A.Henry, New Mexico
|7
|1
|23
|23.00
|T.Holloway, Virginia Tech
|10
|1
|23
|23.00
|L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt
|11
|1
|23
|23.00
|T.Lavine, SMU
|10
|1
|23
|23.00
|A.Morrow, Colorado St.
|7
|1
|23
|23.00
|X.White, Texas Tech
|10
|1
|23
|23.00
|L.Wilson, North Texas
|10
|1
|23
|23.00
|X.Williams, Kent St.
|10
|12
|275
|22.92
|A.Willis, Southern Miss.
|10
|26
|592
|22.77
|K.Lewis, FAU
|9
|4
|91
|22.75
|J.Embry, Bowling Green
|9
|6
|136
|22.67
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|10
|17
|385
|22.65
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|9
|11
|249
|22.64
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|9
|11
|249
|22.64
|M.Everhart, TCU
|10
|22
|498
|22.64
|J.Brown, Texas Tech
|8
|2
|45
|22.50
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|10
|2
|45
|22.50
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|10
|13
|292
|22.46
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|10
|9
|202
|22.44
|J.Brown, UAB
|10
|14
|314
|22.43
|T.Chapman, North Carolina
|9
|3
|67
|22.33
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|10
|12
|268
|22.33
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|10
|9
|199
|22.11
|H.Rutledge, Charlotte
|9
|16
|353
|22.06
|T.Arnold, Alabama
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Bullock, Nebraska
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|C.Cooper, UTSA
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Jean, Florida
|4
|2
|44
|22.00
|T.Keith, Bowling Green
|10
|7
|154
|22.00
|K.Lesane, NC State
|10
|1
|22
|22.00
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|10
|2
|44
|22.00
|M.Phillips, Sam Houston St.
|10
|11
|242
|22.00
|J.Richardson, UCF
|10
|6
|132
|22.00
|W.Sullivan, FAU
|7
|1
|22
|22.00
|I.Sategna, Arkansas
|10
|18
|395
|21.94
|C.Gordon, Baylor
|10
|9
|197
|21.89
|D.Jones, New Mexico
|8
|8
|175
|21.88
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|9
|9
|196
|21.78
|C.Leary, Georgia Tech
|10
|16
|348
|21.75
|M.Gillie, Ball St.
|10
|14
|304
|21.71
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|10
|17
|368
|21.65
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|10
|19
|411
|21.63
|R.Joseph, Miami
|7
|5
|108
|21.60
|K.Horton, North Texas
|10
|25
|539
|21.56
|R.Akles, New Mexico St.
|11
|6
|129
|21.50
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|9
|4
|86
|21.50
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|9
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Bond, East Carolina
|7
|9
|193
|21.44
|M.Matthews, Utah
|10
|14
|300
|21.43
|C.Yankoff, UCLA
|10
|11
|235
|21.36
|Z.Mundell, Army
|6
|3
|64
|21.33
|B. Brewton, Uconn
|2
|5
|106
|21.20
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|9
|5
|106
|21.20
|B.Domino, Uconn
|7
|13
|275
|21.15
|S.Martin, Temple
|10
|21
|444
|21.14
|W.Grimes, Wake Forest
|9
|1
|21
|21.00
|R.Hill, Florida St.
|9
|2
|42
|21.00
|C.Hood, North Carolina
|5
|1
|21
|21.00
|L.James, Old Dominion
|10
|17
|357
|21.00
|P.Jones, Virginia
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|10
|2
|42
|21.00
|J.Nabors, Baylor
|7
|15
|315
|21.00
|A.Patterson, FIU
|7
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|9
|2
|42
|21.00
|R.Reese, Baylor
|10
|7
|147
|21.00
|K.Robinson, Texas
|9
|12
|252
|21.00
|D.Starling, Virginia
|2
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Vele, Utah
|9
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Ward, North Texas
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|K.Davis, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|10
|208
|20.80
|K.Marion, BYU
|10
|18
|374
|20.78
|L.Smithson, Washington St.
|6
|4
|83
|20.75
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|10
|10
|207
|20.70
|C.Stone, Hawaii
|9
|16
|331
|20.69
|A.Luke, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|13
|267
|20.54
|G.Payne, Notre Dame
|10
|2
|41
|20.50
|A.Asante, Wyoming
|10
|5
|102
|20.40
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|10
|8
|163
|20.38
|D.Williams, Tennessee
|10
|9
|183
|20.33
|B.Hester, Akron
|10
|26
|527
|20.27
|K.Dudley, Boise St.
|9
|20
|405
|20.25
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|10
|4
|81
|20.25
|A.Bedgood, Liberty
|10
|17
|344
|20.24
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|10
|11
|222
|20.18
|J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.
|10
|7
|141
|20.14
|J.Armstead, San Diego St.
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|A.Ferrucci, Boston College
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|9
|1
|20
|20.00
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|T.Johnson, Missouri
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Knox, Mississippi
|9
|1
|20
|20.00
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|10
|2
|40
|20.00
|K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|W.Nixon, Washington
|10
|1
|20
|20.00
|M.Stovall, Arizona St.
|10
|2
|40
|20.00
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|10
|10
|198
|19.80
|D.Lewis, New Mexico
|5
|4
|79
|19.75
|J.Bracey, FIU
|10
|9
|176
|19.56
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|11
|6
|117
|19.50
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|10
|2
|39
|19.50
|J.Eldridge, Air Force
|10
|2
|39
|19.50
|K.King, W. Michigan
|3
|2
|39
|19.50
|M.Washington, Virginia
|10
|14
|273
|19.50
|T.Wilson, Kansas
|9
|14
|273
|19.50
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|10
|12
|233
|19.42
|G.Desrosiers, Umass
|9
|24
|466
|19.42
|U.Bentley, Mississippi
|10
|13
|252
|19.38
|J.Burton, FAU
|10
|8
|155
|19.38
|M.Johnson, Missouri
|9
|6
|116
|19.33
|R.Owens, Texas A&M
|10
|8
|154
|19.25
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|7
|4
|77
|19.25
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|10
|9
|173
|19.22
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|10
|9
|173
|19.22
|J.Brooks, Alabama
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|N.Davis, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|Z.Dobson, Middle Tennessee
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.England-Chisolm, Middle Tennessee
|10
|5
|95
|19.00
|D.Gill, Syracuse
|10
|5
|95
|19.00
|D.Hardy, Penn St.
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Johnson, Kansas St.
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Kinamon, Air Force
|7
|1
|19
|19.00
|A.Laughery, Illinois
|8
|7
|133
|19.00
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|10
|2
|38
|19.00
|G.Snodgrass, Nebraska
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|S.Thomas, New Mexico St.
|11
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Treister, Boston College
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|9
|3
|57
|19.00
|J.Hailey, W. Michigan
|10
|12
|227
|18.92
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|7
|5
|94
|18.80
|D.Goffney, Colorado St.
|9
|8
|150
|18.75
|K.Shanks, UAB
|4
|5
|93
|18.60
|S.Morgan, Michigan
|10
|7
|130
|18.57
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|10
|18
|334
|18.56
|L.Bond, Boston College
|10
|2
|37
|18.50
|M.Burks, Missouri
|10
|4
|74
|18.50
|J.Celestine, Arizona
|6
|2
|37
|18.50
|M.Johnson, Troy
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|C.Wright, Boise St.
|6
|2
|37
|18.50
|T.Bradley, Navy
|9
|16
|295
|18.44
|O.Smith, Maryland
|10
|3
|55
|18.33
|J.White, West Virginia
|9
|6
|110
|18.33
|S.Fresch, Rice
|10
|7
|128
|18.29
|I.Hamilton, Washington St.
|10
|5
|91
|18.20
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|9
|9
|163
|18.11
|J.Barber, Troy
|10
|2
|36
|18.00
|B.Bohanon, Tulane
|7
|1
|18
|18.00
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|10
|1
|18
|18.00
|S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan
|10
|6
|108
|18.00
|J.Johnson, Hawaii
|6
|1
|18
|18.00
|K.Joiner, South Florida
|7
|2
|36
|18.00
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|9
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.McWilliams, UAB
|10
|1
|18
|18.00
|R.Odunze, Washington
|10
|1
|18
|18.00
|N.Peat, Missouri
|9
|4
|72
|18.00
|J.Bell, Nevada
|10
|20
|359
|17.95
|R.Fournet, FIU
|9
|11
|197
|17.91
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|10
|7
|125
|17.86
|D.Ford, Notre Dame
|8
|7
|125
|17.86
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|10
|22
|390
|17.73
|S.Porter, Kansas St.
|10
|3
|53
|17.67
|J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina
|8
|17
|300
|17.65
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|10
|8
|141
|17.62
|A.Arnold, Oregon St.
|10
|4
|70
|17.50
|D.Holloman, Indiana
|8
|2
|35
|17.50
|P.Jenkins, Houston
|10
|8
|140
|17.50
|D.Lofton, Virginia Tech
|10
|2
|35
|17.50
|D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern
|8
|2
|35
|17.50
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|8
|140
|17.50
|M.Anderson, California
|7
|7
|122
|17.43
|A.Brown, Michigan St.
|9
|3
|52
|17.33
|S.Sneed, Houston
|10
|6
|104
|17.33
|M.Thomas, Virginia Tech
|10
|3
|52
|17.33
|R.White, Coastal Carolina
|8
|3
|52
|17.33
|K.Wilburn, Ohio
|8
|6
|104
|17.33
|V.Anthony, Wisconsin
|10
|4
|69
|17.25
|B.Bishop, West Virginia
|10
|4
|69
|17.25
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|10
|8
|137
|17.12
|L.Beebe, UAB
|10
|2
|34
|17.00
|S.Canley, San Diego St.
|5
|6
|102
|17.00
|R.Clark, Southern Miss.
|8
|5
|85
|17.00
|J.Kelley, Kent St.
|2
|1
|17
|17.00
|G.Pettaway, North Carolina
|3
|2
|34
|17.00
|M.Purchase, Iowa St.
|10
|3
|51
|17.00
|A.Woods, Pittsburgh
|10
|1
|17
|17.00
