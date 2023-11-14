Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 11:10 AM

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG
B.Green, Liberty 1 1 0 0 1.0
G.Liu, Tulane 1 1 5 0 1.0
Q.Reese, Liberty 1 1 12 0 1.0
K.Singleton, Liberty 1 1 36 1 1.0
X.Watts, Notre Dame 10 7 137 0 0.7
J.Cooper, Iowa St. 8 5 88 1 0.6
T.Still, Maryland 8 5 29 0 0.6
E.Jones, Boston College 9 5 11 0 0.6
J.DeHaan, Northwestern 2 1 0 0 0.5
D.Grant, Buffalo 10 5 167 2 0.5
M.Hairston, Kentucky 10 5 131 2 0.5
R.Hallman, Wisconsin 10 5 142 1 0.5
J.Harrington, Oklahoma 2 1 5 0 0.5
M.Jones, Duke 4 2 8 0 0.5
K.Kinchens, Miami 8 4 57 1 0.5
B.Green, Liberty 9 4 2 0 0.4
J.Huskey, Bowling Green 9 4 42 0 0.4
R.Lane, Navy 9 4 122 1 0.4
J.Mangham, Michigan St. 9 4 14 0 0.4
K.Hadden, Tennessee 7 3 33 1 0.4
T.Hunter, Colorado 7 3 -10 0 0.4
D.McGlothern, Arkansas 7 3 73 0 0.4
K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 10 4 9 0 0.4
C.Barfield, San Diego St. 10 4 23 0 0.4
B.Bishop, West Virginia 10 4 86 0 0.4
B.Bowman, Oklahoma 10 4 93 1 0.4
A.Johnson, UCLA 10 4 43 0 0.4
C.Johnson, Fresno St. 10 4 0 0 0.4
J.King, Georgia Tech 10 4 82 0 0.4
I.Larsen, Utah St. 10 4 129 1 0.4
D.Neal, Louisville 10 4 38 0 0.4
T.Nubin, Minnesota 10 4 14 0 0.4
J.Robinson, BYU 10 4 74 1 0.4
L.Robinson, Tulane 10 4 54 0 0.4
J.Simpson, Auburn 10 4 87 1 0.4
T.Smith, Georgia 10 4 20 0 0.4
R.Steward, Troy 10 4 51 1 0.4
D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 10 4 23 0 0.4
J.Turner, UNLV 10 4 0 0 0.4
M.Hook, Toledo 8 3 0 0 0.4
D.Peele, Navy 8 3 42 0 0.4
G.Williams, Oklahoma 8 3 13 0 0.4
C.Christian, FIU 9 3 0 0 0.3
J.Colson, Washington St. 3 1 0 0 0.3
M.Fleming, Houston 9 3 54 0 0.3
D.Godsey, Louisiana-Monroe 9 3 0 0 0.3
K.Jones, Georgia 3 1 26 1 0.3
X.McLeod, South Carolina 3 1 3 0 0.3
B.Nicolas-Paul, Army 9 3 69 1 0.3
J.Parrish, Kansas St. 9 3 37 0 0.3
L.Rawls, Oklahoma St. 3 1 0 0 0.3
C.Silmon, Colorado 9 3 4 0 0.3
K.Singleton, Liberty 9 3 0 0 0.3
T.Spears, Texas State 3 1 0 0 0.3
J.Stanley, Southern Miss. 9 3 8 0 0.3
B.Turner, Nevada 3 1 0 0 0.3
M.Abraham, Marshall 10 3 2 0 0.3
T.Arnold, Alabama 10 3 47 0 0.3
W.Brown, Wyoming 10 3 13 0 0.3
S.Castro, Iowa 10 3 36 1 0.3
J.Cole, San Jose St. 10 3 66 0 0.3
T.Couch, Miami 10 3 2 0 0.3
D.Crosby, Sam Houston St. 10 3 31 0 0.3
M.Daniels, Southern Miss. 10 3 29 0 0.3
M.Dotson, Kansas 10 3 87 2 0.3
M.Dunlap, Texas Tech 10 3 77 1 0.3
P.Dunnam, Indiana 10 3 28 0 0.3
C.Epps, Oklahoma St. 10 3 51 1 0.3
J.Evans, Louisiana-Monroe 10 3 79 1 0.3
J.Favors, Appalachian St. 10 3 20 0 0.3
T.Fluellen, Middle Tennessee 10 3 47 0 0.3
B.Freyler, Iowa St. 10 3 18 0 0.3
I.Hamilton, Houston 10 3 18 0 0.3
E.Heckard, BYU 10 3 55 0 0.3
P.Hill, North Texas 10 3 0 0 0.3
T.Hill, Nebraska 10 3 13 0 0.3
A.Huzzie, North Carolina 10 3 33 0 0.3
C.Isbell, Coastal Carolina 10 3 29 0 0.3
C.Jenkins, Baylor 10 3 11 0 0.3
E.Johnson, Nevada 10 3 15 0 0.3
D.Jones, Wake Forest 10 3 29 0 0.3
T.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 3 0 0 0.3
C.McCartherens, Buffalo 10 3 32 0 0.3
J.McCollough, Tennessee 10 3 66 1 0.3
F.Meehan, James Madison 10 3 -6 0 0.3
L.Moore, Indiana 10 3 49 1 0.3
J.Morris, FAU 10 3 72 1 0.3
J.Oliver, Tulsa 10 3 0 0 0.3
C.Oliver, UNLV 10 3 3 0 0.3
S.Preston, Mississippi St. 10 3 3 0 0.3
G.Pringle, Georgia St. 10 3 20 1 0.3
M.Sainristil, Michigan 10 3 150 2 0.3
A.Sam, LSU 10 3 60 0 0.3
J.Saunders, Mississippi 10 3 10 0 0.3
C.Smith, Memphis 10 3 15 0 0.3
D.Strong, Virginia Tech 10 3 28 0 0.3
M.Taaffe, Texas 10 3 45 0 0.3
K.Tarnue, Jacksonville St. 10 3 36 0 0.3
D.Thieneman, Purdue 10 3 26 0 0.3
N.Valcarcel, N. Illinois 10 3 38 0 0.3
J.Voisin, South Alabama 10 3 13 0 0.3
B.Walker, E. Michigan 10 3 0 0 0.3
L.Barton, Utah 7 2 25 1 0.3
M.Clarke, Missouri 7 2 0 0 0.3
D.Henderson, UCF 7 2 0 0 0.3
A.Johnson, W. Kentucky 7 2 19 0 0.3
D.Jones, Bowling Green 7 2 102 1 0.3
D.Smith, Oklahoma St. 7 2 31 0 0.3
P.Manuma, Hawaii 11 3 49 0 0.3
B.Addison, Oregon 4 1 0 0 0.2
Z.Alexander, LSU 8 2 28 0 0.2
J.Baldwin, UNLV 8 2 36 0 0.2
A.Behm, Akron 4 1 25 0 0.2
J.Bullard, Georgia 8 2 0 0 0.2
A.Chatman, North Carolina 8 2 0 0 0.2
D.Chestnut, LSU 4 1 2 0 0.2
S.Dolac, Buffalo 4 1 32 0 0.2
A.Enechukwu, W. Michigan 4 1 0 0 0.2
K.Fabiculanan, Washington 8 2 0 0 0.2
K.Griffin, Clemson 8 2 15 0 0.2
D.Hardy, Penn St. 8 2 34 0 0.2
A.Harvey, Georgia Tech 8 2 16 0 0.2
W.Johnson, Michigan 8 2 62 1 0.2
M.Knight, Old Dominion 8 2 28 0 0.2
C.Lockridge, Fresno St. 4 1 23 0 0.2
J.Oladokun, Bowling Green 8 2 29 0 0.2
T.Potts, Ball St. 8 2 6 0 0.2
C.Taylor, Vanderbilt 8 2 35 0 0.2
T.Taylor, Memphis 4 1 0 0 0.2
T.Wilk, East Carolina 4 1 0 0 0.2
J.Williams, UNLV 4 1 11 0 0.2
C.Williams, Georgia Southern 4 1 0 0 0.2
D.Boykin, NC State 9 2 39 0 0.2
A.Brawley, Ohio 9 2 5 0 0.2
A.Brown, South Florida 9 2 0 0 0.2
J.DeBerry, Texas A&M 9 2 16 0 0.2
D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 9 2 0 0 0.2
T.Hallock, W. Michigan 9 2 8 0 0.2
K.Jackson, Oregon 9 2 7 0 0.2
D.Jones, Colorado St. 9 2 0 0 0.2
J.Jones, Florida St. 9 2 30 1 0.2
W.Lee, Kansas St. 9 2 27 0 0.2
J.Lewis, New Mexico 9 2 0 0 0.2
K.Martin, Akron 9 2 88 0 0.2
A.McGary, Bowling Green 9 2 4 0 0.2
B.Morrison, Notre Dame 9 2 0 0 0.2
I.Nwokobia, SMU 9 2 25 1 0.2
P.O’Brien, Pittsburgh 9 2 19 0 0.2
T.Raby, Middle Tennessee 9 2 18 0 0.2
J.Roberts, Marshall 9 2 9 0 0.2
K.Sabb, Michigan 9 2 56 1 0.2
C.Shearin, Uconn 9 2 0 0 0.2
K.Swoopes, UAB 9 2 0 0 0.2
G.Taylor, Rice 9 2 72 0 0.2
D.Trader, Maryland 9 2 21 0 0.2
M.Verdon, Iowa St. 9 2 0 0 0.2
A.White, NC State 9 2 9 0 0.2
T.Woods, Colorado 9 2 0 0 0.2
C.Woods, Louisiana Tech 9 2 49 1 0.2
J.Wright, Nebraska 9 2 12 0 0.2
D.Wright, Vanderbilt 9 2 9 0 0.2
C.Allen, Purdue 10 2 5 0 0.2
D.Anthony, Mississippi 10 2 19 0 0.2
A.Arnold, Oregon St. 10 2 13 0 0.2
L.Bailey, Fresno St. 10 2 0 0 0.2
K.Barnes, Clemson 10 2 4 0 0.2
S.Battle, NC State 10 2 21 0 0.2
L.Berryhill, South Florida 10 2 28 0 0.2
C.Bishop, Utah 10 2 10 0 0.2
H.Blackburn, Colorado St. 10 2 0 0 0.2
S.Blair, Memphis 10 2 41 0 0.2
M.Bradford, TCU 10 2 75 1 0.2
T.Brooks, Texas 10 2 42 0 0.2
S.Brown, NC State 10 2 33 0 0.2
D.Brown, Maryland 10 2 19 0 0.2
C.Bryant, Kansas 10 2 33 0 0.2
J.Byrd, N. Illinois 10 2 0 0 0.2
D.Chapman, North Carolina 10 2 7 0 0.2
A.Chatfield, Oregon St. 10 2 32 0 0.2
B.Clark, TCU 10 2 1 0 0.2
C.Clinkscales, Boston College 5 1 4 0 0.2
J.Covington, Southern Cal 5 1 24 0 0.2
M.Dansby, San Jose St. 5 1 98 1 0.2
E.Davison, UTSA 10 2 76 0 0.2
C.DeJean, Iowa 10 2 61 0 0.2
D.DeLuca, Penn St. 10 2 61 1 0.2
M.Devonshire, Pittsburgh 10 2 86 1 0.2
K.Dolby, Oklahoma 10 2 7 0 0.2
D.Douglas, Tulane 10 2 16 0 0.2
M.Dowell, Miami (Ohio) 10 2 17 0 0.2
C.Downs, Alabama 10 2 11 0 0.2
T.Dupree, Liberty 10 2 6 0 0.2
D.Dye, Utah St. 10 2 14 0 0.2
S.Edwards, Stanford 10 2 15 0 0.2
T.Fletcher, Coastal Carolina 10 2 138 1 0.2
J.Ford, Texas 10 2 5 0 0.2
T.Francis, Temple 10 2 2 0 0.2
T.Funderburk, Appalachian St. 10 2 41 2 0.2
D.Golden-Nelson, Akron 10 2 76 1 0.2
E.Green, Old Dominion 5 1 0 0 0.2
A.Grose, Michigan St. 10 2 2 0 0.2
A.Hamilton, Fresno St. 10 2 0 0 0.2
Q.Hammonds, Army 10 2 29 0 0.2
D.Hampton, Washington 10 2 0 0 0.2
J.Henderson, Minnesota 10 2 17 0 0.2
B.Holloway, Texas State 10 2 3 0 0.2
B.Houston, Ohio 10 2 24 0 0.2
K.Howard, Charlotte 10 2 27 0 0.2
J.Humphrey, UCLA 10 2 1 0 0.2
D.Jackson, Kentucky 10 2 29 1 0.2
D.James, Auburn 10 2 3 0 0.2
T.Johnson, Oregon 10 2 0 0 0.2
J.Johnson, Georgia St. 10 2 24 0 0.2
J.Johnson, Mississippi St. 10 2 33 0 0.2
J.Jolly, Liberty 10 2 27 0 0.2
T.Jones, Minnesota 10 2 11 0 0.2
C.Kelly, Louisville 10 2 0 0 0.2
R.Kennedy, NC State 10 2 57 1 0.2
D.Knight, Charlotte 10 2 43 1 0.2
K.Lassiter, Kansas 10 2 3 0 0.2
K.Lawrence, Oklahoma 10 2 0 0 0.2
S.Lockett, Washington St. 10 2 27 0 0.2
K.Lovely, W. Michigan 10 2 0 0 0.2
J.Lua, Umass 10 2 0 0 0.2
K.Lusk, Coastal Carolina 10 2 52 0 0.2
N.Martinez, UCF 10 2 66 0 0.2
E.Mascarenas-Arnold, Oregon St. 10 2 10 0 0.2
B.Mayes, UAB 10 2 23 0 0.2
J.McCoy, Oregon St. 10 2 17 0 0.2
C.McDonald, Toledo 10 2 58 1 0.2
C.McGarrell, N. Illinois 10 2 35 0 0.2
Y.McKee, Miami (Ohio) 10 2 0 0 0.2
W.McLaughlin, Iowa St. 10 2 13 0 0.2
E.McNeil-Warren, Toledo 10 2 12 0 0.2
M.Melton, Rutgers 10 2 2 0 0.2
G.Miller, Maryland 10 2 15 0 0.2
J.Monroe, Tulane 10 2 28 0 0.2
T.Moore, UTEP 5 1 0 0 0.2
M.Norris, Fresno St. 10 2 11 0 0.2
K.Oladapo, Oregon St. 10 2 14 0 0.2
T.Pearson, Ohio 10 2 4 0 0.2
J.Pollard, San Jose St. 10 2 16 0 0.2
M.Powell, Washington 10 2 96 1 0.2
Z.Puckett, Auburn 10 2 0 0 0.2
Q.Riley, Louisville 10 2 14 0 0.2
K.Robinson, Virginia 10 2 42 1 0.2
J.Robinson, Colorado 5 1 0 0 0.2
K.Savage, Kansas St. 10 2 7 0 0.2
Q.Scandrett, E. Michigan 10 2 22 0 0.2
X.Scott, Illinois 10 2 0 0 0.2
T.Skipper, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 2 52 0 0.2
E.Smith, Arkansas St. 10 2 23 0 0.2
T.Smith, Georgia Southern 10 2 52 0 0.2
M.Starks, Georgia 10 2 21 0 0.2
J.Stokes, South Florida 10 2 31 0 0.2
U.Stout, W. Kentucky 5 1 53 1 0.2
T.Tampa, Iowa St. 10 2 1 0 0.2
T.Taylor, Air Force 10 2 81 1 0.2
J.Thompson, Texas 10 2 59 1 0.2
C.Thornton, UCF 10 2 4 0 0.2
B.Threats, Cincinnati 10 2 39 0 0.2
J.Trotter, Clemson 10 2 28 1 0.2
N.Tumblin, San Diego St. 10 2 0 0 0.2
Z.Walton, Mississippi 10 2 0 0 0.2
T.Washington, Mississippi 10 2 35 0 0.2
M.Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern 10 2 50 1 0.2
A.Watts, Louisiana-Monroe 10 2 33 0 0.2
N.Williams, California 10 2 0 0 0.2
P.Wilson, NC State 10 2 19 1 0.2
A.Wofford, W. Michigan 10 2 -1 0 0.2
H.Wohler, Wisconsin 10 2 0 0 0.2
J.Wood, East Carolina 10 2 29 0 0.2
W.Woodaz, Clemson 10 2 94 1 0.2
C.Bullock, Southern Cal 11 2 41 1 0.2
C.Roland-Wallace, Southern Cal 11 2 23 0 0.2
A.Diamond, UAB 6 1 0 0 0.2
S.Esera, BYU 6 1 0 0 0.2
D.Jones, Tulsa 6 1 0 0 0.2
J.McBurrows, Michigan 6 1 5 0 0.2
D.Moore, Florida 6 1 39 0 0.2
Q.Moten, UNLV 6 1 0 0 0.2
N.Nakwaasah, North Texas 6 1 2 0 0.2
V.Nunley, Washington 6 1 1 0 0.2
J.Rhym, Auburn 6 1 0 0 0.2
M.Robitaille, Charlotte 6 1 0 0 0.2
M.Smith, Old Dominion 6 1 12 0 0.2
T.Union, New Mexico St. 6 1 0 0 0.2
B.Washington, W. Kentucky 6 1 0 0 0.2
J.Williams, FAU 6 1 0 0 0.2
J.Ahern, Virginia 7 1 17 0 0.1
D.Bell, Memphis 7 1 36 1 0.1
A.Campbell, North Carolina 7 1 19 0 0.1
M.Coats, Nevada 7 1 42 0 0.1
T.Crandall, Colorado St. 7 1 25 0 0.1
M.Dixon-Williams, Uconn 7 1 0 0 0.1
S.Jones, Clemson 7 1 0 0 0.1
D.McCuin, San Diego St. 7 1 70 1 0.1
R.Moore, Michigan 7 1 38 0 0.1
O.Philyaw, Appalachian St. 7 1 26 0 0.1
D.Walker, Virginia 7 1 4 0 0.1

Sports
