NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG B.Green, Liberty 1 1 0 0 1.0 G.Liu, Tulane 1 1 5 0 1.0 Q.Reese, Liberty 1 1 12 0 1.0 K.Singleton, Liberty 1 1 36 1 1.0 X.Watts, Notre Dame 10 7 137 0 0.7 J.Cooper, Iowa St. 8 5 88 1 0.6 T.Still, Maryland 8 5 29 0 0.6 E.Jones, Boston College 9 5 11 0 0.6 J.DeHaan, Northwestern 2 1 0 0 0.5 D.Grant, Buffalo 10 5 167 2 0.5 M.Hairston, Kentucky 10 5 131 2 0.5 R.Hallman, Wisconsin 10 5 142 1 0.5 J.Harrington, Oklahoma 2 1 5 0 0.5 M.Jones, Duke 4 2 8 0 0.5 K.Kinchens, Miami 8 4 57 1 0.5 B.Green, Liberty 9 4 2 0 0.4 J.Huskey, Bowling Green 9 4 42 0 0.4 R.Lane, Navy 9 4 122 1 0.4 J.Mangham, Michigan St. 9 4 14 0 0.4 K.Hadden, Tennessee 7 3 33 1 0.4 T.Hunter, Colorado 7 3 -10 0 0.4 D.McGlothern, Arkansas 7 3 73 0 0.4 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 10 4 9 0 0.4 C.Barfield, San Diego St. 10 4 23 0 0.4 B.Bishop, West Virginia 10 4 86 0 0.4 B.Bowman, Oklahoma 10 4 93 1 0.4 A.Johnson, UCLA 10 4 43 0 0.4 C.Johnson, Fresno St. 10 4 0 0 0.4 J.King, Georgia Tech 10 4 82 0 0.4 I.Larsen, Utah St. 10 4 129 1 0.4 D.Neal, Louisville 10 4 38 0 0.4 T.Nubin, Minnesota 10 4 14 0 0.4 J.Robinson, BYU 10 4 74 1 0.4 L.Robinson, Tulane 10 4 54 0 0.4 J.Simpson, Auburn 10 4 87 1 0.4 T.Smith, Georgia 10 4 20 0 0.4 R.Steward, Troy 10 4 51 1 0.4 D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 10 4 23 0 0.4 J.Turner, UNLV 10 4 0 0 0.4 M.Hook, Toledo 8 3 0 0 0.4 D.Peele, Navy 8 3 42 0 0.4 G.Williams, Oklahoma 8 3 13 0 0.4 C.Christian, FIU 9 3 0 0 0.3 J.Colson, Washington St. 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Fleming, Houston 9 3 54 0 0.3 D.Godsey, Louisiana-Monroe 9 3 0 0 0.3 K.Jones, Georgia 3 1 26 1 0.3 X.McLeod, South Carolina 3 1 3 0 0.3 B.Nicolas-Paul, Army 9 3 69 1 0.3 J.Parrish, Kansas St. 9 3 37 0 0.3 L.Rawls, Oklahoma St. 3 1 0 0 0.3 C.Silmon, Colorado 9 3 4 0 0.3 K.Singleton, Liberty 9 3 0 0 0.3 T.Spears, Texas State 3 1 0 0 0.3 J.Stanley, Southern Miss. 9 3 8 0 0.3 B.Turner, Nevada 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Abraham, Marshall 10 3 2 0 0.3 T.Arnold, Alabama 10 3 47 0 0.3 W.Brown, Wyoming 10 3 13 0 0.3 S.Castro, Iowa 10 3 36 1 0.3 J.Cole, San Jose St. 10 3 66 0 0.3 T.Couch, Miami 10 3 2 0 0.3 D.Crosby, Sam Houston St. 10 3 31 0 0.3 M.Daniels, Southern Miss. 10 3 29 0 0.3 M.Dotson, Kansas 10 3 87 2 0.3 M.Dunlap, Texas Tech 10 3 77 1 0.3 P.Dunnam, Indiana 10 3 28 0 0.3 C.Epps, Oklahoma St. 10 3 51 1 0.3 J.Evans, Louisiana-Monroe 10 3 79 1 0.3 J.Favors, Appalachian St. 10 3 20 0 0.3 T.Fluellen, Middle Tennessee 10 3 47 0 0.3 B.Freyler, Iowa St. 10 3 18 0 0.3 I.Hamilton, Houston 10 3 18 0 0.3 E.Heckard, BYU 10 3 55 0 0.3 P.Hill, North Texas 10 3 0 0 0.3 T.Hill, Nebraska 10 3 13 0 0.3 A.Huzzie, North Carolina 10 3 33 0 0.3 C.Isbell, Coastal Carolina 10 3 29 0 0.3 C.Jenkins, Baylor 10 3 11 0 0.3 E.Johnson, Nevada 10 3 15 0 0.3 D.Jones, Wake Forest 10 3 29 0 0.3 T.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 3 0 0 0.3 C.McCartherens, Buffalo 10 3 32 0 0.3 J.McCollough, Tennessee 10 3 66 1 0.3 F.Meehan, James Madison 10 3 -6 0 0.3 L.Moore, Indiana 10 3 49 1 0.3 J.Morris, FAU 10 3 72 1 0.3 J.Oliver, Tulsa 10 3 0 0 0.3 C.Oliver, UNLV 10 3 3 0 0.3 S.Preston, Mississippi St. 10 3 3 0 0.3 G.Pringle, Georgia St. 10 3 20 1 0.3 M.Sainristil, Michigan 10 3 150 2 0.3 A.Sam, LSU 10 3 60 0 0.3 J.Saunders, Mississippi 10 3 10 0 0.3 C.Smith, Memphis 10 3 15 0 0.3 D.Strong, Virginia Tech 10 3 28 0 0.3 M.Taaffe, Texas 10 3 45 0 0.3 K.Tarnue, Jacksonville St. 10 3 36 0 0.3 D.Thieneman, Purdue 10 3 26 0 0.3 N.Valcarcel, N. Illinois 10 3 38 0 0.3 J.Voisin, South Alabama 10 3 13 0 0.3 B.Walker, E. Michigan 10 3 0 0 0.3 L.Barton, Utah 7 2 25 1 0.3 M.Clarke, Missouri 7 2 0 0 0.3 D.Henderson, UCF 7 2 0 0 0.3 A.Johnson, W. Kentucky 7 2 19 0 0.3 D.Jones, Bowling Green 7 2 102 1 0.3 D.Smith, Oklahoma St. 7 2 31 0 0.3 P.Manuma, Hawaii 11 3 49 0 0.3 B.Addison, Oregon 4 1 0 0 0.2 Z.Alexander, LSU 8 2 28 0 0.2 J.Baldwin, UNLV 8 2 36 0 0.2 A.Behm, Akron 4 1 25 0 0.2 J.Bullard, Georgia 8 2 0 0 0.2 A.Chatman, North Carolina 8 2 0 0 0.2 D.Chestnut, LSU 4 1 2 0 0.2 S.Dolac, Buffalo 4 1 32 0 0.2 A.Enechukwu, W. Michigan 4 1 0 0 0.2 K.Fabiculanan, Washington 8 2 0 0 0.2 K.Griffin, Clemson 8 2 15 0 0.2 D.Hardy, Penn St. 8 2 34 0 0.2 A.Harvey, Georgia Tech 8 2 16 0 0.2 W.Johnson, Michigan 8 2 62 1 0.2 M.Knight, Old Dominion 8 2 28 0 0.2 C.Lockridge, Fresno St. 4 1 23 0 0.2 J.Oladokun, Bowling Green 8 2 29 0 0.2 T.Potts, Ball St. 8 2 6 0 0.2 C.Taylor, Vanderbilt 8 2 35 0 0.2 T.Taylor, Memphis 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.Wilk, East Carolina 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Williams, UNLV 4 1 11 0 0.2 C.Williams, Georgia Southern 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.Boykin, NC State 9 2 39 0 0.2 A.Brawley, Ohio 9 2 5 0 0.2 A.Brown, South Florida 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.DeBerry, Texas A&M 9 2 16 0 0.2 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 9 2 0 0 0.2 T.Hallock, W. Michigan 9 2 8 0 0.2 K.Jackson, Oregon 9 2 7 0 0.2 D.Jones, Colorado St. 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.Jones, Florida St. 9 2 30 1 0.2 W.Lee, Kansas St. 9 2 27 0 0.2 J.Lewis, New Mexico 9 2 0 0 0.2 K.Martin, Akron 9 2 88 0 0.2 A.McGary, Bowling Green 9 2 4 0 0.2 B.Morrison, Notre Dame 9 2 0 0 0.2 I.Nwokobia, SMU 9 2 25 1 0.2 P.O’Brien, Pittsburgh 9 2 19 0 0.2 T.Raby, Middle Tennessee 9 2 18 0 0.2 J.Roberts, Marshall 9 2 9 0 0.2 K.Sabb, Michigan 9 2 56 1 0.2 C.Shearin, Uconn 9 2 0 0 0.2 K.Swoopes, UAB 9 2 0 0 0.2 G.Taylor, Rice 9 2 72 0 0.2 D.Trader, Maryland 9 2 21 0 0.2 M.Verdon, Iowa St. 9 2 0 0 0.2 A.White, NC State 9 2 9 0 0.2 T.Woods, Colorado 9 2 0 0 0.2 C.Woods, Louisiana Tech 9 2 49 1 0.2 J.Wright, Nebraska 9 2 12 0 0.2 D.Wright, Vanderbilt 9 2 9 0 0.2 C.Allen, Purdue 10 2 5 0 0.2 D.Anthony, Mississippi 10 2 19 0 0.2 A.Arnold, Oregon St. 10 2 13 0 0.2 L.Bailey, Fresno St. 10 2 0 0 0.2 K.Barnes, Clemson 10 2 4 0 0.2 S.Battle, NC State 10 2 21 0 0.2 L.Berryhill, South Florida 10 2 28 0 0.2 C.Bishop, Utah 10 2 10 0 0.2 H.Blackburn, Colorado St. 10 2 0 0 0.2 S.Blair, Memphis 10 2 41 0 0.2 M.Bradford, TCU 10 2 75 1 0.2 T.Brooks, Texas 10 2 42 0 0.2 S.Brown, NC State 10 2 33 0 0.2 D.Brown, Maryland 10 2 19 0 0.2 C.Bryant, Kansas 10 2 33 0 0.2 J.Byrd, N. Illinois 10 2 0 0 0.2 D.Chapman, North Carolina 10 2 7 0 0.2 A.Chatfield, Oregon St. 10 2 32 0 0.2 B.Clark, TCU 10 2 1 0 0.2 C.Clinkscales, Boston College 5 1 4 0 0.2 J.Covington, Southern Cal 5 1 24 0 0.2 M.Dansby, San Jose St. 5 1 98 1 0.2 E.Davison, UTSA 10 2 76 0 0.2 C.DeJean, Iowa 10 2 61 0 0.2 D.DeLuca, Penn St. 10 2 61 1 0.2 M.Devonshire, Pittsburgh 10 2 86 1 0.2 K.Dolby, Oklahoma 10 2 7 0 0.2 D.Douglas, Tulane 10 2 16 0 0.2 M.Dowell, Miami (Ohio) 10 2 17 0 0.2 C.Downs, Alabama 10 2 11 0 0.2 T.Dupree, Liberty 10 2 6 0 0.2 D.Dye, Utah St. 10 2 14 0 0.2 S.Edwards, Stanford 10 2 15 0 0.2 T.Fletcher, Coastal Carolina 10 2 138 1 0.2 J.Ford, Texas 10 2 5 0 0.2 T.Francis, Temple 10 2 2 0 0.2 T.Funderburk, Appalachian St. 10 2 41 2 0.2 D.Golden-Nelson, Akron 10 2 76 1 0.2 E.Green, Old Dominion 5 1 0 0 0.2 A.Grose, Michigan St. 10 2 2 0 0.2 A.Hamilton, Fresno St. 10 2 0 0 0.2 Q.Hammonds, Army 10 2 29 0 0.2 D.Hampton, Washington 10 2 0 0 0.2 J.Henderson, Minnesota 10 2 17 0 0.2 B.Holloway, Texas State 10 2 3 0 0.2 B.Houston, Ohio 10 2 24 0 0.2 K.Howard, Charlotte 10 2 27 0 0.2 J.Humphrey, UCLA 10 2 1 0 0.2 D.Jackson, Kentucky 10 2 29 1 0.2 D.James, Auburn 10 2 3 0 0.2 T.Johnson, Oregon 10 2 0 0 0.2 J.Johnson, Georgia St. 10 2 24 0 0.2 J.Johnson, Mississippi St. 10 2 33 0 0.2 J.Jolly, Liberty 10 2 27 0 0.2 T.Jones, Minnesota 10 2 11 0 0.2 C.Kelly, Louisville 10 2 0 0 0.2 R.Kennedy, NC State 10 2 57 1 0.2 D.Knight, Charlotte 10 2 43 1 0.2 K.Lassiter, Kansas 10 2 3 0 0.2 K.Lawrence, Oklahoma 10 2 0 0 0.2 S.Lockett, Washington St. 10 2 27 0 0.2 K.Lovely, W. Michigan 10 2 0 0 0.2 J.Lua, Umass 10 2 0 0 0.2 K.Lusk, Coastal Carolina 10 2 52 0 0.2 N.Martinez, UCF 10 2 66 0 0.2 E.Mascarenas-Arnold, Oregon St. 10 2 10 0 0.2 B.Mayes, UAB 10 2 23 0 0.2 J.McCoy, Oregon St. 10 2 17 0 0.2 C.McDonald, Toledo 10 2 58 1 0.2 C.McGarrell, N. Illinois 10 2 35 0 0.2 Y.McKee, Miami (Ohio) 10 2 0 0 0.2 W.McLaughlin, Iowa St. 10 2 13 0 0.2 E.McNeil-Warren, Toledo 10 2 12 0 0.2 M.Melton, Rutgers 10 2 2 0 0.2 G.Miller, Maryland 10 2 15 0 0.2 J.Monroe, Tulane 10 2 28 0 0.2 T.Moore, UTEP 5 1 0 0 0.2 M.Norris, Fresno St. 10 2 11 0 0.2 K.Oladapo, Oregon St. 10 2 14 0 0.2 T.Pearson, Ohio 10 2 4 0 0.2 J.Pollard, San Jose St. 10 2 16 0 0.2 M.Powell, Washington 10 2 96 1 0.2 Z.Puckett, Auburn 10 2 0 0 0.2 Q.Riley, Louisville 10 2 14 0 0.2 K.Robinson, Virginia 10 2 42 1 0.2 J.Robinson, Colorado 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Savage, Kansas St. 10 2 7 0 0.2 Q.Scandrett, E. Michigan 10 2 22 0 0.2 X.Scott, Illinois 10 2 0 0 0.2 T.Skipper, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 2 52 0 0.2 E.Smith, Arkansas St. 10 2 23 0 0.2 T.Smith, Georgia Southern 10 2 52 0 0.2 M.Starks, Georgia 10 2 21 0 0.2 J.Stokes, South Florida 10 2 31 0 0.2 U.Stout, W. Kentucky 5 1 53 1 0.2 T.Tampa, Iowa St. 10 2 1 0 0.2 T.Taylor, Air Force 10 2 81 1 0.2 J.Thompson, Texas 10 2 59 1 0.2 C.Thornton, UCF 10 2 4 0 0.2 B.Threats, Cincinnati 10 2 39 0 0.2 J.Trotter, Clemson 10 2 28 1 0.2 N.Tumblin, San Diego St. 10 2 0 0 0.2 Z.Walton, Mississippi 10 2 0 0 0.2 T.Washington, Mississippi 10 2 35 0 0.2 M.Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern 10 2 50 1 0.2 A.Watts, Louisiana-Monroe 10 2 33 0 0.2 N.Williams, California 10 2 0 0 0.2 P.Wilson, NC State 10 2 19 1 0.2 A.Wofford, W. Michigan 10 2 -1 0 0.2 H.Wohler, Wisconsin 10 2 0 0 0.2 J.Wood, East Carolina 10 2 29 0 0.2 W.Woodaz, Clemson 10 2 94 1 0.2 C.Bullock, Southern Cal 11 2 41 1 0.2 C.Roland-Wallace, Southern Cal 11 2 23 0 0.2 A.Diamond, UAB 6 1 0 0 0.2 S.Esera, BYU 6 1 0 0 0.2 D.Jones, Tulsa 6 1 0 0 0.2 J.McBurrows, Michigan 6 1 5 0 0.2 D.Moore, Florida 6 1 39 0 0.2 Q.Moten, UNLV 6 1 0 0 0.2 N.Nakwaasah, North Texas 6 1 2 0 0.2 V.Nunley, Washington 6 1 1 0 0.2 J.Rhym, Auburn 6 1 0 0 0.2 M.Robitaille, Charlotte 6 1 0 0 0.2 M.Smith, Old Dominion 6 1 12 0 0.2 T.Union, New Mexico St. 6 1 0 0 0.2 B.Washington, W. Kentucky 6 1 0 0 0.2 J.Williams, FAU 6 1 0 0 0.2 J.Ahern, Virginia 7 1 17 0 0.1 D.Bell, Memphis 7 1 36 1 0.1 A.Campbell, North Carolina 7 1 19 0 0.1 M.Coats, Nevada 7 1 42 0 0.1 T.Crandall, Colorado St. 7 1 25 0 0.1 M.Dixon-Williams, Uconn 7 1 0 0 0.1 S.Jones, Clemson 7 1 0 0 0.1 D.McCuin, San Diego St. 7 1 70 1 0.1 R.Moore, Michigan 7 1 38 0 0.1 O.Philyaw, Appalachian St. 7 1 26 0 0.1 D.Walker, Virginia 7 1 4 0 0.1

