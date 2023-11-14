NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|B.Green, Liberty
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|G.Liu, Tulane
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1.0
|Q.Reese, Liberty
|1
|1
|12
|0
|1.0
|K.Singleton, Liberty
|1
|1
|36
|1
|1.0
|X.Watts, Notre Dame
|10
|7
|137
|0
|0.7
|J.Cooper, Iowa St.
|8
|5
|88
|1
|0.6
|T.Still, Maryland
|8
|5
|29
|0
|0.6
|E.Jones, Boston College
|9
|5
|11
|0
|0.6
|J.DeHaan, Northwestern
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|D.Grant, Buffalo
|10
|5
|167
|2
|0.5
|M.Hairston, Kentucky
|10
|5
|131
|2
|0.5
|R.Hallman, Wisconsin
|10
|5
|142
|1
|0.5
|J.Harrington, Oklahoma
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0.5
|M.Jones, Duke
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0.5
|K.Kinchens, Miami
|8
|4
|57
|1
|0.5
|B.Green, Liberty
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0.4
|J.Huskey, Bowling Green
|9
|4
|42
|0
|0.4
|R.Lane, Navy
|9
|4
|122
|1
|0.4
|J.Mangham, Michigan St.
|9
|4
|14
|0
|0.4
|K.Hadden, Tennessee
|7
|3
|33
|1
|0.4
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|7
|3
|-10
|0
|0.4
|D.McGlothern, Arkansas
|7
|3
|73
|0
|0.4
|K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri
|10
|4
|9
|0
|0.4
|C.Barfield, San Diego St.
|10
|4
|23
|0
|0.4
|B.Bishop, West Virginia
|10
|4
|86
|0
|0.4
|B.Bowman, Oklahoma
|10
|4
|93
|1
|0.4
|A.Johnson, UCLA
|10
|4
|43
|0
|0.4
|C.Johnson, Fresno St.
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0.4
|J.King, Georgia Tech
|10
|4
|82
|0
|0.4
|I.Larsen, Utah St.
|10
|4
|129
|1
|0.4
|D.Neal, Louisville
|10
|4
|38
|0
|0.4
|T.Nubin, Minnesota
|10
|4
|14
|0
|0.4
|J.Robinson, BYU
|10
|4
|74
|1
|0.4
|L.Robinson, Tulane
|10
|4
|54
|0
|0.4
|J.Simpson, Auburn
|10
|4
|87
|1
|0.4
|T.Smith, Georgia
|10
|4
|20
|0
|0.4
|R.Steward, Troy
|10
|4
|51
|1
|0.4
|D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
|10
|4
|23
|0
|0.4
|J.Turner, UNLV
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0.4
|M.Hook, Toledo
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|D.Peele, Navy
|8
|3
|42
|0
|0.4
|G.Williams, Oklahoma
|8
|3
|13
|0
|0.4
|C.Christian, FIU
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Colson, Washington St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Fleming, Houston
|9
|3
|54
|0
|0.3
|D.Godsey, Louisiana-Monroe
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|K.Jones, Georgia
|3
|1
|26
|1
|0.3
|X.McLeod, South Carolina
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0.3
|B.Nicolas-Paul, Army
|9
|3
|69
|1
|0.3
|J.Parrish, Kansas St.
|9
|3
|37
|0
|0.3
|L.Rawls, Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|C.Silmon, Colorado
|9
|3
|4
|0
|0.3
|K.Singleton, Liberty
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Spears, Texas State
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Stanley, Southern Miss.
|9
|3
|8
|0
|0.3
|B.Turner, Nevada
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Abraham, Marshall
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0.3
|T.Arnold, Alabama
|10
|3
|47
|0
|0.3
|W.Brown, Wyoming
|10
|3
|13
|0
|0.3
|S.Castro, Iowa
|10
|3
|36
|1
|0.3
|J.Cole, San Jose St.
|10
|3
|66
|0
|0.3
|T.Couch, Miami
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0.3
|D.Crosby, Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|31
|0
|0.3
|M.Daniels, Southern Miss.
|10
|3
|29
|0
|0.3
|M.Dotson, Kansas
|10
|3
|87
|2
|0.3
|M.Dunlap, Texas Tech
|10
|3
|77
|1
|0.3
|P.Dunnam, Indiana
|10
|3
|28
|0
|0.3
|C.Epps, Oklahoma St.
|10
|3
|51
|1
|0.3
|J.Evans, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|3
|79
|1
|0.3
|J.Favors, Appalachian St.
|10
|3
|20
|0
|0.3
|T.Fluellen, Middle Tennessee
|10
|3
|47
|0
|0.3
|B.Freyler, Iowa St.
|10
|3
|18
|0
|0.3
|I.Hamilton, Houston
|10
|3
|18
|0
|0.3
|E.Heckard, BYU
|10
|3
|55
|0
|0.3
|P.Hill, North Texas
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Hill, Nebraska
|10
|3
|13
|0
|0.3
|A.Huzzie, North Carolina
|10
|3
|33
|0
|0.3
|C.Isbell, Coastal Carolina
|10
|3
|29
|0
|0.3
|C.Jenkins, Baylor
|10
|3
|11
|0
|0.3
|E.Johnson, Nevada
|10
|3
|15
|0
|0.3
|D.Jones, Wake Forest
|10
|3
|29
|0
|0.3
|T.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|C.McCartherens, Buffalo
|10
|3
|32
|0
|0.3
|J.McCollough, Tennessee
|10
|3
|66
|1
|0.3
|F.Meehan, James Madison
|10
|3
|-6
|0
|0.3
|L.Moore, Indiana
|10
|3
|49
|1
|0.3
|J.Morris, FAU
|10
|3
|72
|1
|0.3
|J.Oliver, Tulsa
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|C.Oliver, UNLV
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0.3
|S.Preston, Mississippi St.
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0.3
|G.Pringle, Georgia St.
|10
|3
|20
|1
|0.3
|M.Sainristil, Michigan
|10
|3
|150
|2
|0.3
|A.Sam, LSU
|10
|3
|60
|0
|0.3
|J.Saunders, Mississippi
|10
|3
|10
|0
|0.3
|C.Smith, Memphis
|10
|3
|15
|0
|0.3
|D.Strong, Virginia Tech
|10
|3
|28
|0
|0.3
|M.Taaffe, Texas
|10
|3
|45
|0
|0.3
|K.Tarnue, Jacksonville St.
|10
|3
|36
|0
|0.3
|D.Thieneman, Purdue
|10
|3
|26
|0
|0.3
|N.Valcarcel, N. Illinois
|10
|3
|38
|0
|0.3
|J.Voisin, South Alabama
|10
|3
|13
|0
|0.3
|B.Walker, E. Michigan
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|L.Barton, Utah
|7
|2
|25
|1
|0.3
|M.Clarke, Missouri
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Henderson, UCF
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|A.Johnson, W. Kentucky
|7
|2
|19
|0
|0.3
|D.Jones, Bowling Green
|7
|2
|102
|1
|0.3
|D.Smith, Oklahoma St.
|7
|2
|31
|0
|0.3
|P.Manuma, Hawaii
|11
|3
|49
|0
|0.3
|B.Addison, Oregon
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|Z.Alexander, LSU
|8
|2
|28
|0
|0.2
|J.Baldwin, UNLV
|8
|2
|36
|0
|0.2
|A.Behm, Akron
|4
|1
|25
|0
|0.2
|J.Bullard, Georgia
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|A.Chatman, North Carolina
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Chestnut, LSU
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0.2
|S.Dolac, Buffalo
|4
|1
|32
|0
|0.2
|A.Enechukwu, W. Michigan
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Fabiculanan, Washington
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Griffin, Clemson
|8
|2
|15
|0
|0.2
|D.Hardy, Penn St.
|8
|2
|34
|0
|0.2
|A.Harvey, Georgia Tech
|8
|2
|16
|0
|0.2
|W.Johnson, Michigan
|8
|2
|62
|1
|0.2
|M.Knight, Old Dominion
|8
|2
|28
|0
|0.2
|C.Lockridge, Fresno St.
|4
|1
|23
|0
|0.2
|J.Oladokun, Bowling Green
|8
|2
|29
|0
|0.2
|T.Potts, Ball St.
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0.2
|C.Taylor, Vanderbilt
|8
|2
|35
|0
|0.2
|T.Taylor, Memphis
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Wilk, East Carolina
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Williams, UNLV
|4
|1
|11
|0
|0.2
|C.Williams, Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Boykin, NC State
|9
|2
|39
|0
|0.2
|A.Brawley, Ohio
|9
|2
|5
|0
|0.2
|A.Brown, South Florida
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.DeBerry, Texas A&M
|9
|2
|16
|0
|0.2
|D.Ferguson, Bowling Green
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Hallock, W. Michigan
|9
|2
|8
|0
|0.2
|K.Jackson, Oregon
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0.2
|D.Jones, Colorado St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Jones, Florida St.
|9
|2
|30
|1
|0.2
|W.Lee, Kansas St.
|9
|2
|27
|0
|0.2
|J.Lewis, New Mexico
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Martin, Akron
|9
|2
|88
|0
|0.2
|A.McGary, Bowling Green
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0.2
|B.Morrison, Notre Dame
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|I.Nwokobia, SMU
|9
|2
|25
|1
|0.2
|P.O’Brien, Pittsburgh
|9
|2
|19
|0
|0.2
|T.Raby, Middle Tennessee
|9
|2
|18
|0
|0.2
|J.Roberts, Marshall
|9
|2
|9
|0
|0.2
|K.Sabb, Michigan
|9
|2
|56
|1
|0.2
|C.Shearin, Uconn
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Swoopes, UAB
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|G.Taylor, Rice
|9
|2
|72
|0
|0.2
|D.Trader, Maryland
|9
|2
|21
|0
|0.2
|M.Verdon, Iowa St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|A.White, NC State
|9
|2
|9
|0
|0.2
|T.Woods, Colorado
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|C.Woods, Louisiana Tech
|9
|2
|49
|1
|0.2
|J.Wright, Nebraska
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0.2
|D.Wright, Vanderbilt
|9
|2
|9
|0
|0.2
|C.Allen, Purdue
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0.2
|D.Anthony, Mississippi
|10
|2
|19
|0
|0.2
|A.Arnold, Oregon St.
|10
|2
|13
|0
|0.2
|L.Bailey, Fresno St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Barnes, Clemson
|10
|2
|4
|0
|0.2
|S.Battle, NC State
|10
|2
|21
|0
|0.2
|L.Berryhill, South Florida
|10
|2
|28
|0
|0.2
|C.Bishop, Utah
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0.2
|H.Blackburn, Colorado St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|S.Blair, Memphis
|10
|2
|41
|0
|0.2
|M.Bradford, TCU
|10
|2
|75
|1
|0.2
|T.Brooks, Texas
|10
|2
|42
|0
|0.2
|S.Brown, NC State
|10
|2
|33
|0
|0.2
|D.Brown, Maryland
|10
|2
|19
|0
|0.2
|C.Bryant, Kansas
|10
|2
|33
|0
|0.2
|J.Byrd, N. Illinois
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Chapman, North Carolina
|10
|2
|7
|0
|0.2
|A.Chatfield, Oregon St.
|10
|2
|32
|0
|0.2
|B.Clark, TCU
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|C.Clinkscales, Boston College
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|J.Covington, Southern Cal
|5
|1
|24
|0
|0.2
|M.Dansby, San Jose St.
|5
|1
|98
|1
|0.2
|E.Davison, UTSA
|10
|2
|76
|0
|0.2
|C.DeJean, Iowa
|10
|2
|61
|0
|0.2
|D.DeLuca, Penn St.
|10
|2
|61
|1
|0.2
|M.Devonshire, Pittsburgh
|10
|2
|86
|1
|0.2
|K.Dolby, Oklahoma
|10
|2
|7
|0
|0.2
|D.Douglas, Tulane
|10
|2
|16
|0
|0.2
|M.Dowell, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|2
|17
|0
|0.2
|C.Downs, Alabama
|10
|2
|11
|0
|0.2
|T.Dupree, Liberty
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0.2
|D.Dye, Utah St.
|10
|2
|14
|0
|0.2
|S.Edwards, Stanford
|10
|2
|15
|0
|0.2
|T.Fletcher, Coastal Carolina
|10
|2
|138
|1
|0.2
|J.Ford, Texas
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0.2
|T.Francis, Temple
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0.2
|T.Funderburk, Appalachian St.
|10
|2
|41
|2
|0.2
|D.Golden-Nelson, Akron
|10
|2
|76
|1
|0.2
|E.Green, Old Dominion
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|A.Grose, Michigan St.
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0.2
|A.Hamilton, Fresno St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|Q.Hammonds, Army
|10
|2
|29
|0
|0.2
|D.Hampton, Washington
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Henderson, Minnesota
|10
|2
|17
|0
|0.2
|B.Holloway, Texas State
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0.2
|B.Houston, Ohio
|10
|2
|24
|0
|0.2
|K.Howard, Charlotte
|10
|2
|27
|0
|0.2
|J.Humphrey, UCLA
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|D.Jackson, Kentucky
|10
|2
|29
|1
|0.2
|D.James, Auburn
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0.2
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Johnson, Georgia St.
|10
|2
|24
|0
|0.2
|J.Johnson, Mississippi St.
|10
|2
|33
|0
|0.2
|J.Jolly, Liberty
|10
|2
|27
|0
|0.2
|T.Jones, Minnesota
|10
|2
|11
|0
|0.2
|C.Kelly, Louisville
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|R.Kennedy, NC State
|10
|2
|57
|1
|0.2
|D.Knight, Charlotte
|10
|2
|43
|1
|0.2
|K.Lassiter, Kansas
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0.2
|K.Lawrence, Oklahoma
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|S.Lockett, Washington St.
|10
|2
|27
|0
|0.2
|K.Lovely, W. Michigan
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Lua, Umass
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Lusk, Coastal Carolina
|10
|2
|52
|0
|0.2
|N.Martinez, UCF
|10
|2
|66
|0
|0.2
|E.Mascarenas-Arnold, Oregon St.
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0.2
|B.Mayes, UAB
|10
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|J.McCoy, Oregon St.
|10
|2
|17
|0
|0.2
|C.McDonald, Toledo
|10
|2
|58
|1
|0.2
|C.McGarrell, N. Illinois
|10
|2
|35
|0
|0.2
|Y.McKee, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|W.McLaughlin, Iowa St.
|10
|2
|13
|0
|0.2
|E.McNeil-Warren, Toledo
|10
|2
|12
|0
|0.2
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0.2
|G.Miller, Maryland
|10
|2
|15
|0
|0.2
|J.Monroe, Tulane
|10
|2
|28
|0
|0.2
|T.Moore, UTEP
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Norris, Fresno St.
|10
|2
|11
|0
|0.2
|K.Oladapo, Oregon St.
|10
|2
|14
|0
|0.2
|T.Pearson, Ohio
|10
|2
|4
|0
|0.2
|J.Pollard, San Jose St.
|10
|2
|16
|0
|0.2
|M.Powell, Washington
|10
|2
|96
|1
|0.2
|Z.Puckett, Auburn
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|Q.Riley, Louisville
|10
|2
|14
|0
|0.2
|K.Robinson, Virginia
|10
|2
|42
|1
|0.2
|J.Robinson, Colorado
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Savage, Kansas St.
|10
|2
|7
|0
|0.2
|Q.Scandrett, E. Michigan
|10
|2
|22
|0
|0.2
|X.Scott, Illinois
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Skipper, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|2
|52
|0
|0.2
|E.Smith, Arkansas St.
|10
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|T.Smith, Georgia Southern
|10
|2
|52
|0
|0.2
|M.Starks, Georgia
|10
|2
|21
|0
|0.2
|J.Stokes, South Florida
|10
|2
|31
|0
|0.2
|U.Stout, W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|53
|1
|0.2
|T.Tampa, Iowa St.
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|T.Taylor, Air Force
|10
|2
|81
|1
|0.2
|J.Thompson, Texas
|10
|2
|59
|1
|0.2
|C.Thornton, UCF
|10
|2
|4
|0
|0.2
|B.Threats, Cincinnati
|10
|2
|39
|0
|0.2
|J.Trotter, Clemson
|10
|2
|28
|1
|0.2
|N.Tumblin, San Diego St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|Z.Walton, Mississippi
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Washington, Mississippi
|10
|2
|35
|0
|0.2
|M.Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern
|10
|2
|50
|1
|0.2
|A.Watts, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|2
|33
|0
|0.2
|N.Williams, California
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|P.Wilson, NC State
|10
|2
|19
|1
|0.2
|A.Wofford, W. Michigan
|10
|2
|-1
|0
|0.2
|H.Wohler, Wisconsin
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Wood, East Carolina
|10
|2
|29
|0
|0.2
|W.Woodaz, Clemson
|10
|2
|94
|1
|0.2
|C.Bullock, Southern Cal
|11
|2
|41
|1
|0.2
|C.Roland-Wallace, Southern Cal
|11
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|A.Diamond, UAB
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|S.Esera, BYU
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Jones, Tulsa
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.McBurrows, Michigan
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0.2
|D.Moore, Florida
|6
|1
|39
|0
|0.2
|Q.Moten, UNLV
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|N.Nakwaasah, North Texas
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0.2
|V.Nunley, Washington
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|J.Rhym, Auburn
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Robitaille, Charlotte
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Smith, Old Dominion
|6
|1
|12
|0
|0.2
|T.Union, New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Washington, W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Williams, FAU
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Ahern, Virginia
|7
|1
|17
|0
|0.1
|D.Bell, Memphis
|7
|1
|36
|1
|0.1
|A.Campbell, North Carolina
|7
|1
|19
|0
|0.1
|M.Coats, Nevada
|7
|1
|42
|0
|0.1
|T.Crandall, Colorado St.
|7
|1
|25
|0
|0.1
|M.Dixon-Williams, Uconn
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|S.Jones, Clemson
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|D.McCuin, San Diego St.
|7
|1
|70
|1
|0.1
|R.Moore, Michigan
|7
|1
|38
|0
|0.1
|O.Philyaw, Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|26
|0
|0.1
|D.Walker, Virginia
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0.1
