NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 18
Slippery Rock 45, East Stroudsburg 14
Charleston (W.Va.) 52, New Haven 44
Kutztown 38, Virginia Union 14
Lenoir-Rhyne 63, Shepherd 17
Delta St. 49, West Florida 14
Valdosta St. 62, Limestone 41
Central Mo. 56, Henderson St. 14
Grand Valley St. 21, Ferris St. 14
Pittsburg St. 35, UIndy 14
Augustana (S.D.) 51, Minnesota St. 24
Central Wash. 16, Western Colo. 13, OT
Bemidji St. 10, Tex. Permian Basin 3
Second Round
Saturday, November 25
Tiffin (11-0) vs. Slippery Rock , Noon
Charleston (W.Va.) vs. Kutztown , 1 p.m.
Benedict (11-0) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne , 1 p.m.
Delta St. vs. Valdosta St. , 2 p.m.
Harding (11-0) vs. Central Mo. , 2 p.m.
Grand Valley St. vs. Pittsburg St. , 1 p.m.
Colo. Sch. of Mines (11-0) vs. Augustana (S.D.) , 2 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. Central Wash. , 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tiffin-Slippery Rock-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.)-Kutztown-winner, TBA
Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner vs. Delta St.-Valdosta St.-winner, TBA
Harding-Central Mo.-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Pittsburg St.-winner, TBA
Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-winner vs. Bemidji St.-Central Wash.-winner, TBA
Semifinals
Tiffin-Slippery Rock-Charleston (W.Va.)-Kutztown-winner vs. Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-Delta St.-Valdosta St.-winner, TBA
Harding-Central Mo.-Grand Valley St.-Pittsburg St.-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-Bemidji St.-Central Wash.-winner, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.