NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 18

Slippery Rock 45, East Stroudsburg 14

Charleston (W.Va.) 52, New Haven 44

Kutztown 38, Virginia Union 14

Lenoir-Rhyne 63, Shepherd 17

Delta St. 49, West Florida 14

Valdosta St. 38, Limestone 13

Central Mo. 56, Henderson St. 14

Grand Valley St. 21, Ferris St. 14

Pittsburg St. 35, UIndy 14

Augustana (S.D.) 51, Minnesota St. 24

Central Wash. 16, Western Colo. 13, OT

Bemidji St. 10, Tex. Permian Basin 3

Second Round

Saturday, November 25

Tiffin (11-0) vs. Slippery Rock , Noon

Charleston (W.Va.) vs. Kutztown , 1 p.m.

Benedict (11-0) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne , 1 p.m.

Delta St. vs. Valdosta St. , 2 p.m.

Harding (11-0) vs. Central Mo. , 2 p.m.

Grand Valley St. vs. Pittsburg St. , 1 p.m.

Colo. Sch. of Mines (11-0) vs. Augustana (S.D.) , 2 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. Central Wash. , 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tiffin-Slippery Rock-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.)-Kutztown-winner, TBA

Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner vs. Delta St.-Valdosta St.-winner, TBA

Harding-Central Mo.-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Pittsburg St.-winner, TBA

Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-winner vs. Bemidji St.-Central Wash.-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Tiffin-Slippery Rock-Charleston (W.Va.)-Kutztown-winner vs. Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-Delta St.-Valdosta St.-winner, TBA

Harding-Central Mo.-Grand Valley St.-Pittsburg St.-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-Bemidji St.-Central Wash.-winner, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

